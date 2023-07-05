Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $15.56, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 51.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 103.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $84.47 million, up 238.95% from the year-ago period.

MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $415.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +113.66% and +252.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.29% higher. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.28 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.53.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

