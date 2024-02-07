Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MARA) future prospects. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The US$3.8b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$687m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$349m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Marathon Digital Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 3 of the American Software analysts is that Marathon Digital Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$61m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 119% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Marathon Digital Holdings' upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 32% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

