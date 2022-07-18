Marathon Gold Achieves Several Key Stakeholder Agreements and Permitting Milestones for the Valentine Gold Project

Marathon Gold Corporation

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to provide an update on the completion of several important stakeholder agreements and permitting milestones concerning the development of the Valentine Gold Project in central Newfoundland (the “Project”). These are:



Completion and signing of a Benefits Agreement between Marathon and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador;

Completion and signing of an Outfitter Environmental Effects Monitoring Plan between Marathon and the Newfoundland and Labrador Outfitters Association;

Receipt of the Project’s Surface Lease; and

Completion and acceptance of a provincial Environmental Preview Report for the Project’s powerline, and its release from provincial Environmental Assessment.

Newfoundland and Labrador Benefits Agreement

Marathon is pleased to announce a Benefits Agreement with the province of Newfoundland and Labrador (“NL”) has now been completed (the “Agreement”). The Agreement, which has been signed by the Honourable Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, represents a commitment by Marathon to maximize the economic benefits of the Project within the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, with a specific emphasis on employment, skills development, contracting, supplier development, and the involvement of groups traditionally under-represented in the mining business. The Agreement establishes overall targets for the employment of provincial residents during the construction and operation of the Project, as well as targets for person-hours within the province for project management, procurement and engineering. Accompanying the Agreement is a Gender Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Plan, which includes employment targets for women, persons with disabilities, visible minorities, and Indigenous persons, and other measures to enhance their access to the economic opportunities associated with the Project.

The Honourable Andrew Parsons stated: “Newfoundland and Labrador’s mineral industry continues to be a key economic driver for the province and a focus for investment attraction efforts. The Valentine Gold Project Benefits Agreement ensures that residents will be the primary beneficiary of our resources as we continue to work collaboratively with another mining company to grow the mining industry in the province. I look forward to seeing this mine operational and the associated economic benefits for the region and the province.”

Matt Manson, President and CEO, stated: “The Valentine Gold Project promises to be an important cornerstone of the Newfoundland and Labrador economy for many years, and will be particularly important to the communities of central Newfoundland. This Benefits Agreement reflects our commitment to maximizing the benefits that will flow to the province from the Project throughout its life. We are looking forward to final release from the federal Environmental Assessment process, and the commencement of construction.”

Outfitter Environmental Effects Monitoring Plan

Marathon is also pleased to announce that it has concluded an Outfitters Environmental Effects Monitoring Plan for the Project (the “OEEMP”) with the Newfoundland and Labrador Outfitters Association (the “NLOA”). The OEEMP builds on a Memorandum of Understanding entered into with the NLOA in October 2021. The OEEMP establishes a framework to assess any potential adverse impacts on outfitters’ land and resource use in the region of the Project during its construction, operation, and decommissioning, and to monitor the effectiveness of mitigation measures for such impacts outlined during the Project’s Environmental Assessment. The OEEMP identifies a variety of wildlife monitoring programs and key performance indicators on potential project-related impacts on outfitting businesses, such as availability of fish and wildlife resources, access, or diminished client experiences. The OEEMP provides for a financial compensation mechanism for economic impacts demonstrated to be caused by Marathon’s mining activities.

Permitting Milestones

Marathon is also pleased to announce the issuance of the Surface Lease for the Project by the NL Department of Industry, Energy and Technology. This follows the issuance of the Project’s Mining Leases on June 13, 2022. The Surface and Mining Leases cover the development of the Marathon and Leprechaun Deposits for a term of 20 years and are issued pursuant to the terms of the NL Mineral Act (1990).

Finally, Marathon has been informed by NL Hydro, the provincial electrical utility, that the Environmental Preview Report for the Project’s approximately 40 kilometre long power line has been reviewed and accepted by the Environmental Assessment Division of the NL Department of Environment and Climate Change, and subsequently released from its own Environmental Assessment. The construction of the powerline by NL Hydro, between the Project and the Star Lake hydroelectric generating station and pursuant to the terms of an Implementation Agreement with Marathon, can commence following sectoral permitting and release of the Project from its federal Environmental Assessment, which remains ongoing.

About Marathon

Marathon (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold company advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Project comprises a series of five mineralized deposits along a 20-kilometre system. An April 2021 Feasibility Study outlined an open-pit mining and conventional milling operation over a thirteen-year mine life with a 31.5% after-tax rate of return. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.40 Moz (29.68 Mt at 1.46 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.65 Moz (17.38 Mt at 1.17 g/t). Please see Marathon’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the Valentine Gold Project.

