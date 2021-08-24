Marathon Gold Reports Latest Berry Drill Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Results include 22.97 g/t Au over 6m, 25.38 g/t Au over 4 m, 2.50 g/t Au over 27m, 1.73 g/t Au over 39m, 3.04 g/t Au over 22m
Figure 1
Location Map, Valentine Gold Project
Figure 2
Location of Berry Deposit Exploration Drill Hole Collars VL-21-1024 to VL-21-1038
Figure 3
Cross Section 13670E (View NE) with Significant (>0.7 g/t Au) Intercepts, Berry Deposit, Valentine Gold Project.
Figure 4
Cross Section 13670E (View NE) with all Fire Assay Data, Berry Deposit, Valentine Gold Project.
TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to report the latest drill assay results from the Valentine Gold Project in central Newfoundland (the ‘Project”; Figure 1). These latest results represent fire assay data from fifteen diamond drill holes completed as part of the ongoing in-fill drill campaign at the 1.5 kilometre long Berry Deposit. Highlights include:
VL-21-1035 intersected 22.97 g/t Au over 6 metres including 133.13 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 1.73 g/t Au over 39 metres including 39.51 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 1.51 g/t Au over 31 metres, and 2.00 g/t Au over 15 metres;
VL-21-1038 intersected 25.38 g/t Au over 4 metres including 98.08 over 1 metres;
VL-21-1030 intersected 2.50 g/t Au over 27 metres including 13.90 g/t Au over 1 metre;
VL-21-1027 intersected 3.04 g/t Au over 22 metres including 11.49 g/t Au over 2 metres;
VL-21-1036 intersected 1.54 g/t Au over 33 metres including 11.08 g/t Au over 1 metre;
VL-21-1033 intersected 2.44 g/t Au over 19 metres including 19.91 g/t Au over 1 metre;
VL-21-1032 intersected 6.07 g/t Au over 8 metres including 24.38 g/t Au over 1 metre; and
VL-21-1029 intersected 1.80 g/t Au over 24 metres including 17.03 g/t Au over 1 metre.
All quoted intersections comprise uncut gold assays in core lengths. All significant assay intervals are reported in Table 1.
Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: “These latest drill results represent the continued filling-out of our drill coverage at Berry over its full 1.5 kilometre extent, and at greater depths. Our exploration thesis at Berry has been to delineate the strong “Main Zone” type mineralization close to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone, to test the continuity of this Main Zone between the western and eastern portions of Berry, and to test for more fully developed concentrations of mineralization within the hanging wall rocks. The fifteen holes released today are all targeting one or other of these goals. Of note, we are now seeing a very strong area of hanging wall mineralization in the western portion of Berry, well outside the current conceptual pit shell boundary. This is illustrated by the multiple long intercepts of resource grade gold mineralization in hole VL-21-1035 on section 13670E (Figures 3 and 4). This is highly encouraging. We currently have two diamond drill rigs operating at Berry as part of our 2021 exploration program, one rig operating at the Victory Deposit, one rig undertaking geotechnical studies at the Leprechaun Deposit, and an additional reverse circulation rig operating on our grade control and resource reconciliation program. We expect to be reporting results from our exploration drill programs on a regular basis through to the end of the year.”
Figure 1: Location Map, Valentine Gold Project
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/444d200e-36cc-40c8-ba8b-929a2233a1dd
The results released today are derived from five drillholes located on sections 13650E and 13670E at the western end of the Berry Deposit, and ten drillholes located between sections 14230E and 14460E, close to, or within, the connecting area between the two conceptual pit shells utilized in the April 2021 Berry Mineral Resource Estimate (Figure 2).
Gold mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project is contained predominantly within shallowly southwest dipping, en-echelon stacked Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite-Gold (“QTP-Au”) veins. At the Leprechaun, Marathon and Berry Deposits, these QTP-Au veins form densely stacked and northwest plunging “Main Zone” envelopes within intrusive host rocks on the hanging wall (northwest) side of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone (“VLSZ”). The extent of mineralization appears related to the size and frequency of sheared mafic dykes which extend northeast-southwest within the hanging wall, parallel to the shear zone.
Five of the fifteen holes were oriented on a southeast azimuth towards the footwall contact with the VLSZ to test for mineralization at progressive distances into the Berry Deposit’s hanging-wall rocks (VL-21-1024, 1027, 1028, 1031, 1032). Ten of the fifteen holes were oriented steeply down to the northwest testing for Main Zone type stacked QTP-Au mineralization, either close to the VLSZ (VL-21-1026, 1034, 1036) or within the hanging wall (VL-21-1025, 1029, 1030, 1033, 1035, 1037, 1038).
All fifteen drill holes returned “significant” drill intercepts of greater than 0.7 g/t Au (Table 1), and all fifteen returned additional intercepts with gold grades above the 0.3 g/t Au cut-off used in the April 2021 Berry Mineral Resource Estimate.
Figure 2: Location of Berry Deposit Exploration Drill Hole Collars VL-21-1024 to VL-21-1038
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d977af4-b48a-4b43-8e54-fce7b45f7846
Table 1: Significant Assay Intervals from Drill Hole Collars VL-21-1004 to VL-21-1023, Berry Deposit, Valentine Gold Project
DDH
Section
Az
Dip
From
To
Core
True
Gold g/t
Gold g/t
VL-21-1024
13650E
164
-70
17
19
2
1.70
1.86
23
24
1
0.85
3.38
53
54
1
0.85
1.01
74
75
1
0.85
2.52
144
156
12
10.20
0.95
211
212
1
0.85
2.33
216
217
1
0.85
1.05
221
222
1
0.85
0.93
226
227
1
0.85
1.89
232
239
7
5.95
0.89
VL-21-1025
14460E
344
-58
40
46
6
4.80
0.90
52
53
1
0.80
1.22
133
134
1
0.80
1.22
137
138
1
0.80
0.74
198
199
1
0.80
2.75
VL-21-1026
14350E
344
-79
14
15
1
0.90
0.97
22
23
1
0.90
0.89
105
106
1
0.90
1.14
256
257
1
0.90
1.53
262
279
17
15.30
0.86
VL-21-1027
13650E
164
-70
30
52
22
18.70
3.04
Including
36
38
2
1.70
11.49
92
93
1
0.85
1.62
153
154
1
0.85
0.81
172
173
1
0.85
0.75
185
194
9
7.65
0.88
198
199
1
0.85
2.53
204
205
1
0.85
1.52
VL-21-1028
14440E
166
-70
18
21
3
2.55
0.76
52
53
1
0.85
0.72
58
64
6
5.10
0.77
96
97
1
0.85
0.78
103
104
1
0.85
1.29
VL-21-1029
14350E
345
-76
15
16
1
0.90
0.70
150
151
1
0.90
14.10
155
156
1
0.90
2.02
160
161
1
0.90
20.78
171
172
1
0.90
0.91
194
195
1
0.90
4.00
249
252
3
2.70
2.38
300
324
24
21.60
1.80
Including
322
323
1
0.90
17.03
VL-21-1030
13650E
344
-75
29
30
1
0.90
0.96
38
42
4
3.60
2.88
59
60
1
0.90
1.39
144
146
2
1.80
2.40
159
171
12
10.80
0.98
205
232
27
24.30
2.50
Including
231
232
1
0.90
13.90
278
281
3
2.70
0.85
288
297
9
8.10
0.87
VL-21-1031
14390E
162
-80
14
15
1
0.90
0.73
118
119
1
0.90
6.35
VL-21-1032
14370E
164
-70
52
53
1
0.85
1.41
164
172
8
6.80
6.07
Including
169
170
1
0.85
24.38
VL-21-1033
14350E
345
-77
239
251
12
10.80
0.86
267
268
1
0.90
7.74
280
299
19
17.10
2.44
Including
281
282
1
0.90
19.91
309
328
19
17.10
0.79
335
337
2
1.80
0.75
VL-21-1034
14400E
342
-77
10.71
13
2.29
2.06
2.01
30
31
1
0.90
1.22
47
48
1
0.90
0.81
101
102
1
0.90
2.88
117
119
2
1.80
3.13
131
132
1
0.90
4.88
183
184
1
0.90
23.00
188
189
1
0.90
0.89
204
206
2
1.80
1.26
229
230
1
0.90
2.11
240
242
2
1.80
1.62
VL-21-1035
13670E
345
-75
28
29
1
0.90
0.73
42
43
1
0.90
0.86
50
51
1
0.90
1.31
55
56
1
0.90
4.37
141
146
5
4.50
1.14
157
163
6
5.40
22.97
5.78
Including
160
161
1
0.90
133.13
30
188
189
1
0.90
1.71
193
194
1
0.90
1.25
214
229
15
13.50
2.00
254
293
39
35.10
1.73
1.48
Including
261
262
1
0.90
39.51
30
303
342
39
35.10
1.51
VL-21-1036
14230E
342
-74
40
45
5
4.50
1.56
91
93
2
1.80
3.50
212
245
33
29.70
1.54
Including
235
236
1
0.90
11.08
254
255
1
0.90
2.34
271
272
1
0.90
0.96
283
284
1
0.90
0.84
286
291
5
4.50
0.76
295
297
2
1.80
1.48
VL-21-1037
14340E
343
-69
42
43
1
0.85
1.97
71
72
1
0.85
1.56
146
147
1
0.85
5.26
VL-21-1038
13670E
342
-75
30
31
1
0.90
1.92
35
36
1
0.90
1.95
48
49
1
0.90
0.72
64
66
2
1.80
0.93
95
96
1
0.90
0.77
115
119
4
3.60
25.38
8.36
Including
116
117
1
0.90
98.08
30
123
125
2
1.80
0.87
133
135
2
1.80
1.73
149
151
2
1.80
1.21
164
165
1
0.90
0.78
179
180
1
0.90
0.78
205
206
1
0.90
3.20
Notes on the Calculation of Assay Intervals
“Significant” assay intervals are defined as 1m core length or more of mineralization with an average fire assay result of greater than 0.7 g/t Au, representing the bottom cut-off for high-grade mill feed in the Marathon April 2021 Feasibility Study mine plan. Assay intervals with an average fire assay result of between 0.3 g/t Au and 0.7 g/t Au are above the cut-off used in the April 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Berry Deposit but are not considered “significant” for the purposes of this news release.
Cut gold grades are calculated at 30 g/t Au.
No significant assays were returned in drill hole VL-21-1013
Figure 3: Cross Section 13670E (View NE) with Significant (>0.7 g/t Au) Intercepts, Berry Deposit, Valentine Gold Project.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5740048-bf9d-4e76-ba21-4f21b9dcfd99
Figure 4: Cross Section 13670E (View NE) with all Fire Assay Data, Berry Deposit, Valentine Gold Project.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe555b28-4d22-4bc2-bff4-e3e632baca8e
Qualified Person
Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Nicholas Capps, P.Geo. (NL), Manager of Exploration for Marathon Gold Corporation. Exploration data quality assurance and control for Marathon is under the supervision of Jessica Borysenko, P.Geo (NL), GIS Manager for Marathon Gold Corporation. Both Mr. Capps and Ms. Borysenko are qualified persons under National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101.
Quality Assurance-Quality Control (“QA/QC”)
QA/QC protocols followed at the Valentine Gold Project include the insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals in each sample batch. Drill core is cut in half with one half retained at site, the other half tagged and sent to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, NL. All reported core samples are analyzed for Au by fire assay (30g) with AA finish. All samples above 0.30 g/t Au in economically interesting intervals are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of coarse gold. Significant mineralized intervals are reported in Table 1 as core lengths and estimated true thickness (70 - 95% of core length), and reported with and without a top-cut of 30 g/t Au applied.
For more information, please contact:
Matt Manson
Hannes Portmann
Amanda Mallough
To find out more information on Marathon Gold Corporation and the Valentine Gold Project, please visit www.marathon-gold.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained in this news release, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that Marathon expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “considers”, “intends”, “targets”, or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “would” and “could”. We provide forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about our current expectations and plans relating to the future, and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. More particularly and without restriction, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information about the FS and the results therefrom (including IRR, NPV5%, Capex, FCF, AISC and other financial metrics), the realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the future financial or operating performance of the Company and the Project, capital and operating costs, the ability of the Company to obtain all government approvals, permits and third-party consents in connection with the Company’s exploration, development and operating activities, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company, the Company’s ability to successfully advance the Project and anticipated benefits thereof, economic analyses for the Valentine Gold Project, processing and recovery estimates and strategies, future exploration and mine plans, objectives and expectations and corporate planning of Marathon, future environmental impact statements and the timetable for completion and content thereof and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the matters and activities contemplated in this news release.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In respect of the forward-looking statements concerning the interpretation of exploration results and the impact on the Project’s mineral resource estimate, the Company has provided such statements in reliance on certain assumptions it believes are reasonable at this time, including assumptions as to the continuity of mineralization between drill holes. A mineral resource that is classified as “inferred” or “indicated” has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an “indicated mineral resource” or “inferred mineral resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable mineral reserves.
By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and conclusions of economic evaluations; uncertainty as to estimation of mineral resources; inaccurate geological and metallurgical assumptions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of mineral resources); the potential for delays or changes in plans in exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, or the completion of feasibility studies due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that future exploration, development, construction or mining results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations; risks related to the ability of the current exploration program to identify and expand mineral resources; risks relating to possible variations in grade, planned mining dilution and ore loss, or recovery rates and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; operational mining and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes (including work stoppages and strikes) or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; risks related to commodity and power prices, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and changes in interest rates; the uncertainty of profitability based upon the cyclical nature of the mining industry; risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental or other stakeholder approvals or in the completion of development or construction activities; risks related to environmental regulation and liability, government regulation and permitting; risks relating to the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; risks relating to the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for continued operations and future development projects; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks relating to the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the mining industry; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risks described in Marathon’s documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020.
You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in Marathon’s Amended and Restated Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. Other than as specifically required by law, Marathon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results otherwise.