Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.11

Marathon Oil Corporation's (NYSE:MRO) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.11 per share on 11th of March. The dividend yield is 2.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Marathon Oil's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Marathon Oil was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 10%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.44. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.3% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Marathon Oil has impressed us by growing EPS at 29% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Marathon Oil's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Marathon Oil might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Marathon Oil (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Marathon Oil not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

