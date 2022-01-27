U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.75
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,071.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,231.75
    +73.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,973.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    +0.87 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -16.80 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.56 (-2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0080 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.17
    -0.99 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3394
    -0.0069 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1840
    +0.5240 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,672.69
    -1,214.36 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.31
    -17.50 (-2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.96
    +41.18 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Marathon Oil Provides ESG Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MRO

New Quantitative Objectives Highlight Commitment to Meeting Global Energy Demand with Leading Environmental Performance

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) today provided an update regarding its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, including an announcement of new quantitative environmental objectives. The Company believes continuously improving all elements of its ESG performance is foundational to maximizing long-term shareholder value.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)

Highlights

  • Achieved significant progress against core safety and environmental objectives in 2021

  • Announced new environmental objectives that complement existing 2025 GHG intensity goal

  • Strategically invested to build healthier, stronger, and safer local communities

  • Aligned executive compensation with most important drivers of shareholder value in 2021 and enhanced Board of Director composition with focus on refreshment, independence, and diversity

"The ongoing pursuit of environmental, social, and governance excellence is foundational to our framework for success," said Chairman, President, and CEO Lee Tillman. "We are committed to putting safety first, serving as a trusted partner to our local communities, and maintaining best-in-class corporate governance standards. Additionally, we know how important it is to deliver reliable and affordable energy to the world while prioritizing all facets of ESG. To underscore our commitment to meeting the world's energy needs with leading environmental performance, we are announcing a comprehensive set of new quantitative objectives intended to drive further improvement to our GHG intensity, methane intensity, and natural gas capture. I am proud of the progress we have made thus far and even more excited about how we are positioned for the road ahead as we maintain our focus on corporate returns, sustainable free cash flow generation, delivering leading cash returns to our shareholders through the commodity price cycle, and comprehensive ESG excellence".

Safety
Marathon Oil holds safety as a core value and a key component of its ESG performance. The Company strives to provide safe, healthy, and secure workplaces by maintaining top quartile safety performance in comparison to industry peers, as measured by Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) for both employees and contractors. During 2021, Marathon Oil delivered another strong year of safety performance, as measured by a 0.29 TRIR, its second lowest TRIR since becoming an independent exploration and production company. Marathon Oil's safety performance for both employees and contractors remains a key component of its executive compensation scorecard, underscoring the Company's commitment to keeping its employees and contractors safe.

Environmental
Marathon Oil aims to meet global energy demand through responsible, affordable, and reliable oil and gas production. Central to this goal is driving significant reductions to both the greenhouse gas (GHG) and methane intensity of its operations, consistent with the trajectory of the Paris Climate Agreement.

During 2021, Marathon Oil realized significant progress against its core environmental objectives, achieving its GHG intensity reduction target of at least 30%. In addition to this meaningful reduction in GHG intensity, the powerful combination of Marathon Oil's quantitative GHG intensity reduction initiatives and disciplined capital allocation model that prioritizes free cash flow generation has contributed to a significant decline in the Company's absolute GHG emissions. Total 2021 Scope 1 and 2 absolute emissions are expected to be more than 40%5 lower than absolute 2019 emissions. The Company's annual GHG intensity performance remains a component of its executive compensation scorecard. Marathon Oil also improved its total Company gas capture to 98.8% in 2021, an improvement from 97% in 2020. During the third and fourth quarters of 2021, Marathon Oil achieved a total Company gas capture of approximately 99%.

To highlight its commitment to successfully meeting global energy demand with leading environmental performance, Marathon Oil is introducing new quantitative goals for the near, medium, and long-term time horizon across three core areas of focus: GHG intensity, methane intensity, and gas capture. The Company's goals complement its existing 2025 GHG intensity objective and are intended to promote external transparency and accountability while also enhancing the internal alignment and employee innovation necessary to deliver such strong performance.

Near-term (2022)

Medium-Term (2025)

Long-term (2030)

*All percentage reductions are relative to 2019 baseline performance

Methodology and definitions for key environmental performance indicators are based on information from the Company's 2020 Sustainability Report that can be found on the Company's website. Marathon Oil reports direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions, with emissions intensity measured by metric tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions per thousand barrels of oil equivalent of hydrocarbons produced from Marathon Oil-operated facilities.

Social
Marathon Oil is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace, respecting human rights, and making strategic investments to build healthier, safer, more resilient, and stronger local communities.

During 2021, women and people of color accounted for 33% and 30% of our U.S. full-time workforce, an increase from 25% for both five years ago. During 2022, the Company is committed to publishing its Equal Opportunity and Employment (EEO-1) data, in addition to a new Human Rights Policy.

Key strategic social investments during 2021 included the following:

  • Continued support of Equatorial Guinea's Bioko Island Malaria Elimination Project, which has contributed to the reduction of all-cause mortality among children under 5 years of age by more than 60% since 2004

  • Hosted My Home Library book distribution events with Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation at seven elementary schools, including expansion to six schools in the Company's area of operations outside the city of Houston, helping address the reading gap in underserved communities

  • Launched the Unconventional Thinking in Teaching Program, awarding grants to 14 teachers to increase teacher retention and amplify the impact of qualified teachers on the future workforce in the Company's area of operations

  • Donated 100 laptops and 750 monitors in collaboration with Communities in Schools and Comp-U-Dopt to support remote learning programs

  • Entered new partnership with the Permian Road Safety Coalition, which has helped contribute to a 35% reduction in Permian Basin roadway fatalities during its first 30 months of existence

Governance
Marathon Oil believes best-in-class corporate governance is foundational to the delivery of shareholder value. The Company is especially focused on displaying industry leadership when it comes to aligning executive compensation with the most important drivers of shareholder value and on maintaining an independent and diverse Board of Directors with strong skills and experience.

For 2021, Marathon Oil restructured its short-term incentive (STI) annual cash bonus scorecard to ensure alignment with the performance areas deemed most critical to long-term shareholder value creation: 1) safety performance (TRIR); 2) environmental performance (GHG emissions intensity); 3) capital and operating efficiency (corporate free cash flow breakeven); 4) capital discipline/free cash flow generation (reinvestment rate), and 5) financial/balance sheet strength (cash flow per debt adjusted share). All production and growth metrics were eliminated from the Company's annual bonus scorecard. Marathon Oil also revised its long-term incentive (LTI) compensation framework to focus on three vehicles that are all denominated in shares: restricted stock units (RSUs), relative total shareholder returns performance stock units (TSR PSUs), and free cash flow performance stock units (FCF PSUs). The unique introduction of FCF PSUs further diversifies LTI performance metrics and underscores the Company's commitment to generating sustainable free cash flow through the commodity price cycle.

During 2021 Marathon Oil continued to enhance Board of Director oversight through its focus on refreshment, independence, and diversity. The Company added two new Directors in 2021 and has added five new Directors since 2018. Average Director tenure is well below the S&P 500 average and features a diverse mix of short and longer-tenured Directors. Seven of eight Directors are independent and all committees are made up of entirely NYSE independent Directors. Three Directors are female, including the Lead Director and chairs of both the Audit and Finance and Health, Environmental, Safety, and Corporate Responsibility (HESCR) Committees. Two Directors self-identify as ethnicity other than Caucasian/White.

Footnotes:
1: Total recordable incident rate (TRIR); TRIR measures combined employee and contractor workforce incidents per 200,000 work hours
2: 2021 GHG intensity reduction of more than 30% is relative to 2019 GHG intensity baseline and is a preliminary estimate subject to final calculation
3: Gas capture percentage: the percentage of volume of wellhead natural gas captured upstream of low pressure separation and/or storage equipment such as vapor recovery towers and tanks
4: All percentage reductions are relative to a 2019 baseline
5: Preliminary estimate subject to final calculation

Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's future capital budgets and allocations, GHG emissions and methane intensity reduction initiatives, targets or goals, natural gas capture targets and goals, flaring reduction initiatives, future performance, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar words may be used to identify forward-looking statements; however, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. While the Company believes its assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to: conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels for crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas and the resulting impact on price; changes in expected reserve or production levels; changes in political or economic conditions in the U.S. and Equatorial Guinea, including changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates; actions taken by the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia affecting the production and pricing of crude oil; and other global and domestic political, economic or diplomatic developments; capital available for exploration and development; risks related to the Company's hedging activities; voluntary or involuntary curtailments, delays or cancellations of certain drilling activities; well production timing; liability or corrective actions resulting from litigation or other proceedings and investigations; drilling and operating risks; lack of, or disruption in, access to storage capacity, pipelines or other transportation methods; availability of drilling rigs, materials and labor, including the costs associated therewith; difficulty in obtaining necessary approvals and permits; non-performance by third parties of contractual or legal obligations, including due to bankruptcy; changes in our credit ratings; hazards such as weather conditions, a health pandemic (including COVID-19), acts of war or terrorist acts and the government or military response thereto; security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business; changes in safety, health, environmental, tax and other regulations, requirements or initiatives, including initiatives addressing the impact of global climate change, air emissions, or water management; other geological, operating and economic considerations; and the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases, available at https://ir.marathonoil.com/. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact:
Stephanie Gentry: 832-206-3746

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-provides-esg-update-301469573.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, certainly fits that description. During the third quarter, Meta announced that 2.91 billion monthly active users (MAUs) visited Facebook, with another 670 million unique MAUs heading to Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which Meta also owns. There simply isn't a social media platform that gives advertisers access to more eyeballs than what Meta can offer, which is precisely why the company has such incredible ad pricing power.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Tesla’s Earnings Beat Was Better Than You Think. Here’s Why.

    Tesla's quarterly earnings call had everything, and that may have distracted investors from an important, but mundane factor that impacted results: payroll taxes.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Intel’s cloud business ‘potentially losing share to AMD’: Analyst

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Intel earnings and the outlook for cloud computing.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • China Approves AMD’s $35 Billion Acquisition of Xilinx

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators have granted approval for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to buy Xilinx Inc., clearing the way for one of the largest deals to emerge from the global semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-B

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • 4 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet in 2022

    As has been the case over the past two years, pretty much anything tied to treating COVID-19 has the potential to generate serious revenue growth this year. According to the consensus estimate from Wall Street, biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is expected to bring in $4.62 billion in sales in 2022. This would mark a 236% improvement over the $1.38 billion in sales forecast for 2021.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Why Nano Dimension Stock Soared and Then Fell Today

    Stocks saw volatile swings again today, but Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) still managed to close out the day's session in the green. The stock had been up by as much as 12.8% in the daily session, but the Federal Reserve's confirmation that it would soon be raising interest rates to help curb inflation prompted pullbacks across the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had been trending toward a big positive close, but it slipped and ended the day roughly flat after investors digested the news from the Fed.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • ServiceNow Shares Gain on Quarterly Sales Jump, Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- ServiceNow Inc. shares gained after the company reported strong sales and gave a forecast for the current quarter that met expectations, providing reassurance for investors who fear a slowdown in the high-flying software sector.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After F

  • U.S. Futures Fluctuate as Dip Buyers Fight Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fluctuated as buy-the-dip sentiment warred with investor caution after a hawkish Federal Reserve meeting. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayContracts on the S&P 500 w

  • Analysts Cut Alibaba Price Target Ahead Of Quarterly Results; Remain Bullish

    Analysts cut their price targets on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ahead of its quarterly results. However, they continue to see double-digit upside in the stock. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the price target on Alibaba to $150 from $170 (28% upside) and reiterated a Buy rating. The re-rating follows the previewed results for his China e-commerce coverage ahead of the December quarter reports from the group. Devitt lowered his current-quarter revenue growth estimate to 12.1% from

  • Netflix Secures Endorsement From Ackman After Stock Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund magnate Bill Ackman has acquired more than 3.1 million shares in Netflix Inc., offering a vote of confidence in the streaming giant after the stock collapsed in recent days.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Befor