U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,167.59
    +2.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,230.34
    +97.31 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,582.42
    -51.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.37
    -6.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.28
    -0.41 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.50
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.57
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2008
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3909
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1900
    -0.1150 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,786.05
    +2,256.14 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.86
    +47.55 (+3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Marathon Oil Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·21 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Generates Significant Free Cash Flow, Reduces Gross Debt, Raises Base Dividend

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) reported first quarter 2021 net income of $97 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net income was $166 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $622 million, or $637 million before changes in working capital.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)

Highlights

  • Strong financial and operational delivery with differentiated execution across all elements of business

  • Acceleration of balance sheet enhancement and return of capital to investors

  • Continued focus on ESG excellence

"First quarter was once again characterized by differentiated execution across all elements of our business, despite challenging operating conditions associated with Winter Storm Uri and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Chairman, President, and CEO Lee Tillman. "I am especially proud of the commitment and dedication of our employees, as well as our strong safety performance to start the year. Our differentiated execution culminated in just under $450 million of free cash flow, with year-to-date free cash flow largely funding $500 million of gross debt reduction. Due to the strength and sustainability of our financial and operational performance, we are targeting additional gross debt reduction of at least $500 million this year and have also raised our quarterly base dividend. Our actions are fully consistent with our objective to return more than 30% of our operating cash flow to investors, as we successfully progress both balance sheet enhancement and direct return of capital. We believe that our commitment to ESG excellence and our transparent capital allocation framework that prioritizes free cash flow generation, a low enterprise free cash flow breakeven oil price, balance sheet improvement, and return of capital to investors is a recipe for success relative to both our E&P peer group and the broader S&P 500."

ESG Excellence

SAFETY: Marathon Oil views safety as a core value and key component of its ESG performance. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company achieved an excellent start to the year for safety performance, as measured by a TRIR of 0.23.

ENVIRONMENTAL: During 2020 the Company made significant progress in improving its environmental performance, achieving an estimated 25% reduction to its GHG emissions intensity in comparison to the prior year, based on final calculations. This represents an improvement over preliminary estimates that had indicated an approximate 20% GHG emissions intensity reduction was achieved in 2020. The Company continues to work toward achieving its 2021 GHG intensity reduction target of at least 30% and its 2025 GHG intensity reduction goal of at least 50%, both relative to 2019.

GOVERNANCE: In March, the Marathon Oil Board of Directors appointed Holli C. Ladhani to the Board. Ms. Ladhani most recently served as President and CEO of Select Energy, a provider of end-to-end water management solutions for energy producers. Ms. Ladhani is the second Director added to the Board this year, following the previously announced appointment of Brent Smolik. Following the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Marcela Donadio, Director since 2014, is expected to serve as Independent Lead Director. Marathon Oil continues to prioritize strong Board of Director refreshment, independence, and diversity. Of the 8 Directors standing for election this year, 7 are independent, 3 are female, and 2 self-identify as an ethnicity other than Caucasian/White. Average Director tenure is below the S&P 500 average while maintaining a diverse mix of short and longer-tenured Directors that reflects a balance of Company experience and new perspectives.

United States (U.S.)

U.S. production averaged 276,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) for first quarter 2021. Oil production averaged 160,000 net barrels of oil per day (bopd). U.S. unit production costs were $4.46 per boe for first quarter.

During first quarter, the Company brought a total of 28 gross Company-operated wells to sales. In the Eagle Ford, Marathon Oil's first quarter production averaged 77,000 net boed. Oil production averaged 51,000 net bopd on 25 gross Company-operated wells to sales. In the Bakken, production averaged 112,000 net boed, including oil production of 77,000 net bopd. The Company brought just 3 gross Company-operated wells to sales in the Bakken. Oklahoma production averaged 53,000 net boed, including oil production of 12,000 net bopd. Northern Delaware production averaged 26,000 net boed, including oil production of 15,000 net bopd.

International

Equatorial Guinea production averaged 69,000 net boed for first quarter 2021, including 12,000 net bopd of oil. First quarter sales totaled 66,000 net boed, including 9,000 net bopd of oil. Unit production costs averaged $1.68 per boe. First gas was achieved from the 3rd party Alen project in February. Marathon Oil's equity method investees process Alen gas under a combination of a tolling and profit-sharing agreement, the benefits of which are included in the Company's share of net income from equity method investees.

Corporate

CASH FLOW AND CAPEX: Net cash provided by operations was $622 million during first quarter 2021, or $637 million before changes in working capital. First quarter capital expenditures totaled $184 million. The company's $1.0 billion capital expenditure budget for 2021 remains unchanged.

BALANCE SHEET AND RETURN OF CAPITAL: Marathon Oil ended first quarter with total liquidity of $4.1 billion, which consisted of an undrawn revolving credit facility of $3.0 billion and $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The Company continues to maintain an investment grade credit rating at all three primary rating agencies, with Moody's recently upgrading their rating outlook to stable.

Subsequent to the end of first quarter, the Company achieved its initial 2021 gross debt reduction target by redeeming its $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.8% Senior Notes Due 2022. The transaction will reduce annual cash interest expense by $14 million and fully retires the Company's next significant debt maturity. Having achieved its initial 2021 gross debt reduction target, the Company is now targeting at least $500 million of additional gross debt reduction, bringing its total debt reduction target to at least $1 billion in 2021. Subsequent to the end of first quarter the Company also raised its quarterly base dividend from 3 cents per share to 4 cents per share. These actions are fully consistent with Marathon Oil's objective to return more than 30% of its cash flow from operations to investors, as the Company successfully progresses both balance sheet enhancement and direct return of capital.

ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME: The adjustments to net income for first quarter 2021 totaled $69 million, primarily due to the income impact associated with unrealized losses on derivative instruments, gain recorded in respect of forward starting interest rate swaps, corporate aircraft lease termination expense, and severance expenses associated with a workforce reduction.

A slide deck and Quarterly Investor Packet will be posted to the Company's website following this release today, May 5. On Thursday, May 6, at 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company will conduct a question and answer webcast/call, which will include forward-looking information. The live webcast, replay and all related materials will be available at https://ir.marathonoil.com/.

Footnotes:

1 Total Recordable incident rate (TRIR) measures combined employee and contractor workforce incidents per 200,000 work hours

2 Methodology and definitions for GHG emissions and safety performance are based on information from the Company's 2019 Sustainability Report that can be found on the Company's website (www.marathonoil.com). The Company reports direct (scope 1) and indirect (scope 2) GHG emissions, with emissions intensity measured by metric tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions per thousand barrels of oil equivalent hydrocarbons produced from Marathon Oil-operated facilities.

Non-GAAP Measures

In analyzing and planning for its business, Marathon Oil supplements its use of GAAP financial measures with non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and total capital expenditures.

Our presentation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for gains/losses on dispositions, impairments of proved and certain unproved properties, goodwill and equity method investments, certain exploration expenses relating to a strategic decision to exit conventional exploration, unrealized derivative gain/loss on commodity and interest rate derivative instruments, effects of pension settlements and curtailments and other items that could be considered "non-operating" or "non-core" in nature. Management believes this is useful to investors as another tool to meaningfully represent our operating performance and to compare Marathon to certain competitors. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or net income (loss) per share as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Our presentation of free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. Free cash flow before dividend ("free cash flow") is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for working capital, capital expenditures, and EG LNG return of capital and other. Management believes this is useful to investors as a measure of Marathon's ability to fund its capital expenditure programs, service debt, and fund other distributions to stockholders. Free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Our presentation of net cash provided by operations before changes in operating working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for operating working capital and is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes this is useful to investors as an indicator of Marathon's ability to generate cash quarterly or year-to-date by eliminating differences caused by the timing of certain working capital items. Net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Our presentation of total capital expenditures is a non-GAAP measure. Total capital expenditures is defined as cash additions to property, plant and equipment adjusted for the change in working capital associated with property, plant and equipment and additions to other assets. Management believes this is useful to investors as an indicator of Marathon's commitment to capital expenditure discipline by eliminating differences caused by the timing of certain working capital and other items. Total capital expenditures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash additions to property, plant and equipment as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the business that, when viewed with GAAP results may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the business and are a useful tool to help management and investors make informed decisions about Marathon Oil's financial and operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our investor package on our website at https://ir.marathonoil.com/ and in the tables below. Marathon Oil strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's future capital budgets, future performance, expected free cash flow, emission targets and estimated emission reductions, future debt reduction, balance sheet enhancement, returns of cash flow to investors, business strategy, asset quality, drilling plans, production guidance, and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar words may be used to identify forward-looking statements; however, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. While the Company believes its assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to: conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels for crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas and the resulting impact on price; changes in expected reserve or production levels; changes in political or economic conditions in the U.S. and Equatorial Guinea, including changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates; actions taken by the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia affecting the production and pricing of crude oil; and other global and domestic political, economic or diplomatic developments; capital available for exploration and development; risks related to the Company's hedging activities; voluntary or involuntary curtailments, delays or cancellations of certain drilling activities; well production timing; liability resulting from litigation; drilling and operating risks; lack of, or disruption in, access to storage capacity, pipelines or other transportation methods; availability of drilling rigs, materials and labor, including the costs associated therewith; difficulty in obtaining necessary approvals and permits; non-performance by third parties of contractual obligations; unforeseen hazards such as weather conditions, a health pandemic (including COVID-19), acts of war or terrorist acts and the government or military response thereto; cyber-attacks; changes in safety, health, environmental, tax and other regulations, requirements or initiatives, including initiatives addressing the impact of global climate change, air emissions, or water management; other geological, operating and economic considerations; and the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases, available at https://ir.marathonoil.com/. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact:
Rebecca Skiba: 713-296-2584

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended


Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

(In millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

2020

Revenues and other income:




Revenues from contracts with customers

$

1,177


$

822


$

1,024


Net gain (loss) on commodity derivatives

(153)


(15)


202


Income (loss) from equity method investments

44


13


(12)


Net gain (loss) on disposal of assets


1


9


Other income

3


9


7


Total revenues and other income

1,071


830


1,230


Costs and expenses:




Production

121


137


160


Shipping, handling and other operating

152


164


144


Exploration

21


100


28


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

496


521


644


Impairments

1


46


97


Taxes other than income

74


55


66


General and administrative

89


57


76


Total costs and expenses

954


1,080


1,215


Income (loss) from operations

117


(250)


15


Net interest and other

(13)


(61)


(64)


Other net periodic benefit (costs) credits

3


(2)



Loss on early extinguishment of debt


(28)



Income (loss) before income taxes

107


(341)


(49)


Provision (benefit) for income taxes

10


(3)


(3)


Net income (loss)

$

97


$

(338)


$

(46)






Adjusted Net Income (Loss)




Net income (loss)

$

97


$

(338)


$

(46)


Adjustments for special items (pre-tax):




Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets


(1)


(9)


Proved property impairments

1


46


2


Exploratory dry well costs, unproved property impairments and other


78



Goodwill impairment



95


Pension settlement


5


2


Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments

82


66


(171)


Unrealized (gain) on interest rate swaps

(41)


(12)



Reduction in workforce

11


2



Impairment of equity method investment


1



Loss on early extinguishment of debt


28



Other

16


27


2


Adjustments for special items

69


240


(79)


Adjusted net income (loss) (a)

$

166


$

(98)


$

(125)


Per diluted share:




Net income (loss)

$

0.12


$

(0.43)


$

(0.06)


Adjusted net income (loss) (a)

$

0.21


$

(0.12)


$

(0.16)


Weighted average diluted shares

789


790


794




(a)

Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures" above for further discussion.

Supplemental Statistics (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended


Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

(In millions)

2021

2020

2020

Segment income (loss)




United States

$

212


$

(33)


$

(20)


International

50


29


(1)


Not allocated to segments

(165)


(334)


(25)


Net income (loss)

$

97


$

(338)


$

(46)


Cash flows




Net cash provided by operating activities

$

622


$

418


$

701


Changes in working capital

15


10


(151)


Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital (a)

$

637


$

428


$

550






Free Cash Flow




Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital (a)

$

637


$

428


$

550


Adjustments for free cash flow:




Capital expenditures

(184)


(267)


(569)


EG LNG return of capital and other

(10)



1


Free cash flow (a)

$

443


$

161


$

(18)


Capital Expenditures




Cash additions to property, plant and equipment

$

(209)


$

(253)


$

(620)


Change in working capital associated with PP&E

25


(14)


52


Additions to other assets



(1)


Total capital expenditures (a)

$

(184)


$

(267)


$

(569)




(a)

Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures" above for further discussion.

Supplemental Statistics (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Net Production

2021

2020

2020

2020

Equivalent Production (mboed)





United States

276


280


340


306


International

69


72


82


77


Total net production

345


352


422


383


Oil Production (mbbld)





United States

160


159


207


177


International

12


13


14


13


Total net production

172


172


221


190


Supplemental Statistics (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended


Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31


2021

2020

2020

United States - net sales volumes




Crude oil and condensate (mbbld)

159


159


205


Eagle Ford

50


51


72


Bakken

77


78


88


Oklahoma

12


15


20


Northern Delaware

15


11


17


Other United States (a)

5


4


8


Natural gas liquids (mbbld)

53


54


57


Eagle Ford

12


14


19


Bakken

19


18


12


Oklahoma

17


17


20


Northern Delaware

4


4


5


Other United States (a)

1


1


1


Natural gas (mmcfd)

378


402


454


Eagle Ford

91


103


138


Bakken

93


86


58


Oklahoma

145


164


197


Northern Delaware

35


34


44


Other United States (a)

14


15


17


Total United States (mboed)

275


280


338


International - net sales volumes




Crude oil and condensate (mbbld)

9


14


13


Equatorial Guinea

9


14


13


Natural gas liquids (mbbld)

8


8


9


Equatorial Guinea

8


8


9


Natural gas (mmcfd)

295


306


352


Equatorial Guinea

295


306


352


Total International (mboed)

66


73


81


Total Company - net sales volumes (mboed)

341


353


419


Net sales volumes of equity method investees




LNG (mtd)

3,766


3,510


5,064


Methanol (mtd)

1,092


1,080


1,185


Condensate and LPG (boed)

10,730


10,288


10,638




(a)

Includes sales volumes from the sale of certain non-core proved properties in our United States segment.

Supplemental Statistics (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended


Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31


2021

2020

2020

United States - average price realizations (a)




Crude oil and condensate ($ per bbl) (b)

$

55.38


$

39.71


$

44.23


Eagle Ford

57.52


40.69


46.82


Bakken

53.65


38.66


41.14


Oklahoma

55.63


40.43


44.87


Northern Delaware

57.06


41.49


46.78


Other United States (c)

54.83


40.08


47.82


Natural gas liquids ($ per bbl)

$

23.94


$

16.30


$

9.97


Eagle Ford

24.43


16.34


9.50


Bakken

23.22


15.66


8.43


Oklahoma

25.08


17.46


11.69


Northern Delaware

22.60


14.77


8.14


Other United States (c)

20.89


15.10


11.74


Natural gas ($ per mcf)

$

6.31


$

2.31


$

1.60


Eagle Ford

5.78


2.55


1.84


Bakken

2.96


1.49


1.54


Oklahoma

8.36


2.72


1.60


Northern Delaware

7.85


1.75


0.80


Other United States (c)

6.81


2.02


1.94


International - average price realizations




Crude oil and condensate ($ per bbl)

$

44.13


$

35.08


$

36.88


Equatorial Guinea

44.13


35.08


36.88


Natural gas liquids ($ per bbl)

$

1.00


$

1.00


$

1.00


Equatorial Guinea (d)

1.00


1.00


1.00


Natural gas ($ per mcf)

$

0.24


$

0.24


$

0.24


Equatorial Guinea (d)

0.24


0.24


0.24


Benchmark




WTI crude oil (per bbl)

$

58.14


$

42.70


$

45.78


Brent (Europe) crude oil (per bbl) (e)

$

60.82


$

44.29


$

50.44


Mont Belvieu NGLs (per bbl) (f)

$

23.98


$

17.42


$

13.27


Henry Hub natural gas (per mmbtu) (g)

$

2.69


$

2.66


$

1.95




(a)

Excludes gains or losses on commodity derivative instruments.

(b)

Inclusion of realized gains (losses) on crude oil derivative instruments would have decreased average price realizations by $4.61 for the first quarter 2021 and increased average price realizations by $3.52 and $1.47 for the fourth quarter 2020 and the first quarter 2020.

(c)

Includes sales volumes from the sale of certain non-core proved properties in our United States segment.

(d)

Represents fixed prices under long-term contracts with Alba Plant LLC, Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC and/or Equatorial Guinea LNG Holdings Limited, which are equity method investees. The Alba Plant LLC processes the NGLs and then sells secondary condensate, propane, and butane at market prices. Marathon Oil includes its share of income from each of these equity method investees in the International segment.

(e)

Average of monthly prices obtained from Energy Information Administration website.

(f)

Bloomberg Finance LLP: Y-grade Mix NGL of 55% ethane, 25% propane, 5% butane, 8% isobutane and 7% natural gasoline.

(g)

Settlement date average per mmbtu.

Full Year 2021

Production Guidance

Oil Production (mbpod)


Equivalent Production (mboed)

1Q21

2021 Guidance


1Q21

2021 Guidance

Net production






United States

160

158 - 162


276

270 - 280

International

12

11 - 13


69

60 - 70

Total net production

172

169 - 175


345

330 - 350

The following table sets forth outstanding derivative contracts as of May 3, 2021, and the weighted average prices for those contracts:



2021



Second Quarter


Third Quarter


Fourth Quarter

Crude Oil







NYMEX WTI Three-Way Collars







Volume (Bbls/day)


40,000



20,000



10,000


Weighted average price per Bbl:







Ceiling


$

61.45



$

68.41



$

71.64


Floor


$

39.75



$

47.50



$

50.00


Sold put


$

29.75



$

37.50



$

40.00


NYMEX WTI Two-Way Collars







Volume (Bbls/day)


50,000



30,000



30,000


Weighted average price per Bbl:







Ceiling


$

52.98



$

51.54



$

51.54


Floor


$

35.80



$

35.67



$

35.67


Basis Swaps - NYMEX WTI / UHC (a)







Volume (Bbls/day)


15,000






Weighted average price per Bbl


$

(1.80)



$



$


NYMEX Roll Basis Swaps







Volume (Bbls/day)


50,000






Weighted average price per Bbl


$

(0.13)



$



$


Natural Gas







Henry Hub ("HH") Two-Way Collars







Volume (MMBtu/day)


200,000



200,000



200,000


Weighted average price per MMBtu:







Ceiling


$

3.05



$

3.05



$

3.05


Floor


$

2.50



$

2.50



$

2.50


HH Fixed Price Swaps







Volume (MMBtu/day)


50,000



50,000



50,000


Weighted average price per MMBtu


$

2.88



$

2.88



$

2.88


NGL







Fixed Price Ethane Swaps (b)







Volume (Bbls/day)


1,341



2,000



2,000


Weighted average price per Bbl


$

10.66



$

10.66



$

10.66


Fixed Price Propane Swaps (c)







Volume (Bbls/day)


5,000



5,000



5,000


Weighted average price per Bbl


$

23.19



$

23.19



$

23.19




(a)

The basis differential price is indexed against U.S. Sweet Clearbrook ("UHC") and NYMEX WTI.

(b)

The fixed price ethane swap is priced at OPIS Mont Belvieu Purity Ethane.

(c)

The fixed price propane swap is priced at OPIS Mont Belvieu Non-TET Propane.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301284841.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • With Most Meme-Stock Losses Recouped, Retail Army Is on the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- After taking a beating during the meme-stock mania earlier this year, do-it-yourself investors have recovered about three-quarters of their losses. Now having licked their wounds, it’s unclear whether they’ll return to making buzzy bets or stick with safer offerings.Retail portfolios had fallen 13% by the time of their peak drawdowns on March 8 -- a loss of roughly $170 billion, according to estimates from Vanda Research Ltd., which monitors the flows of U.S. individual investors. Since then, they’ve regained about $123 billion, the firm said.While overall U.S. trading volume has declined 74% from the Jan. 27 high, trading has picked up in recent months. Analysts see evidence of retail investors returning to markets as surveys show their bullish sentiment rebounding. And there’s money to spend: Last week’s March economic data showed that Americans’ income had surged the most on record dating back to 1946.“A lot of consumers are feeling pretty good overall,” Ryan Kelley, chief investment officer at Hennessy Funds, said in an interview by phone. “You see your portfolios go up, you see your net worth going up and you naturally feel like you want to put some more in,” he said.The question is where that money is going. Some analysts say do-it-yourself traders are moving into blue chips, based on gains in large versus small-company stocks. Vanda sees evidence that they are placing bets on cryptocurrencies. And their chatter continues on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum for the day-trading community, which recently helped drive up prices of new favorites like MicroVision Inc. and Nokia Corp.“I don’t know what the next hunting ground will be for them but it will be something,” Aaron Clark, a portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management, said about retail traders. “There will be pockets of areas that they target that push stocks, commodities or something to extremes because they all sort of pile into the same area.”Hennessy Funds’ Kelley has seen this force in action. His firm’s stock price and volume mysteriously spiked and fell in February during the period when special purpose acquisition companies became market darlings, including a similarly-named SPAC, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.“We were dumbfounded,” Kelley said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold CEO Blasts ‘Hysterical’ Investors Chasing Quick Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are undermining the gold industry’s ability to grow by demanding a bigger share of profits from high prices, according to the CEO of the world’s second-largest producer.“Fund managers just bash the table and want money -- they’re not interested in this industry reinforcing its foundations,” Barrick Gold Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in an interview Wednesday. “Then they turn around and get hysterical when a host country demands returns.”While Toronto-based Barrick is returning a sizable chunk of earnings and divestment proceeds to shareholders, its shares are down about 3% this year. Bristow urged fund mangers to take a longer-term approach, with miners having to navigate tricky jurisdictions and geologies as well as gain the trust of politicians and populations at a time of rising environmental standards.It’s not the first time the investment community has resisted growth at times of high prices and earnings. Fund managers took some convincing on Barrick’s 2018 tie-up with Randgold Resources, which kicked off a flurry of deal making in the industry, Bristow said.That wave of consolidation has since stalled, “and all we’ve got from the market is ‘returns, returns, returns,’” the CEO said by phone from South Africa.Those calls are also heard by host nations, he said, some of which are now looking for a bigger slice of the mining windfall as prices of industrial metals such as copper surge to the highest levels in a decade.‘Irrational’ BehaviorCopper is benefiting from the global economic recovery and concerns that supply will struggle to keep up with demand growth driven by the clean-energy transformation. Gold, on the other hand, has gotten back toward $1,800 an ounce amid signs of inflationary pressures and weakness in the U.S. dollar.Bristow sees gold supported by “irrational” behavior in response to a pandemic-stressed global economy that threatens the value of paper money. The pandemic has also exacerbated economic inequalities as more vulnerable people lose their incomes and more secure people get wealthier, he said.Mining has a role to play in alleviating poverty and rebuilding economies and infrastructure, but it has to be acceptable to future generations, he said.“I’m cautioning people not to become too obsessed with stripping the industry out of its cash, and not allowing strengthened balanced sheets to be built and investments in the future,” he said. “Whether it’s exploration or deal making, it’s got to create value and you can’t create value as a mining executive if you don’t have support from the fund managers.”(Adds share prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Asia as India Battles Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia lowered oil prices for customers in its main market of Asia as a surge in coronavirus cases crimps demand in India, the world’s third-largest crude importer.The kingdom’s state energy firm, Saudi Aramco, reduced pricing for June shipments to the continent by between 10 and 30 cents per barrel.The key Arab Light grade for Asia was cut to $1.70 a barrel above the benchmark from $1.80 for May. That’s the first reduction in official selling prices for the grade since December, signaling weakness in Asian oil markets.The reductions had been anticipated in the market. Aramco had been expected to lower Arab Light’s premium by 20 cents, according to a Bloomberg survey of seven traders and refiners.Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has urged fellow members of OPEC+ to be cautious as the group eases supply cuts started last year when the pandemic was hammering energy markets. The 23-nation cartel plans to increase daily output by just over 2 million barrels through to July, beginning with 600,000 this month. That would still leave production roughly 5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels.Aramco raised pricing to the U.S. by 20 cents a barrel for all grades. The nation is adding jobs amid economic growth and a push for widespread vaccinations. The company cut pricing for all shipments to Northwestern Europe and the Mediterranean, where efforts to bolster the economy and ease lockdowns have met with mixed results.Brent crude has climbed almost 35% this year, closing in on $70 a barrel as vaccination rollouts enable the U.S., Europe and some other major economies to reopen. Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said on Tuesday he’s more optimistic about the outlook for oil.Still, the pandemic has rapidly worsened in India since the start of April. The country is now reporting around 400,000 cases every day.Most Middle Eastern countries set monthly prices as a premium or discount to a benchmark. Aramco’s OSPs serve as a bellwether for oil markets and often lead the pricing trend in the region. Abu Dhabi issued its first OSP based on trading in crude futures this month, a step in its efforts to establish its oil as the regional benchmark.(Updates with pricing for the U.S. and Europe in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil Plows Ahead With Interest Rate Hikes: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereBrazil’s central bank is set to deliver a second straight increase of 75 basis points to its benchmark interest rate, while weighing how much more monetary tightening is needed to pull next year’s inflation forecasts back down to target.The bank will likely lift the Selic to 3.50% on Wednesday, as previously signaled by policy makers and forecast by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. What’s less certain is whether it will reaffirm plans to keep part of the stimulus in place, and what kind of guidance on rates it may offer.While the latest inflation readings have come in below economist expectations, many traders in interest rate futures keep calling for one additional rate increase of 0.75 percentage point later this year, in a cycle that’s expected to boost borrowing costs by at least 350 basis points before the end of 2021.Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto are required to be tough on consumer prices without harming a fragile economic recovery. It’s an increasingly difficult task, as the country grapples with a slow vaccination campaign on one hand, and annual inflation that’s running above target on the other.Wednesday’s decision will be published on the central bank’s website at 6:30 p.m. local time in Brasilia, together with a statement from the bank’s board. These are the most important points investors will be focusing on:Rate NormalizationA crucial clue about the size and length of the central bank’s monetary tightening cycle will come from whether board members keep plans for a “partial” normalization of rates -- meaning that borrowing costs would remain stimulative. A change to that phrase, or even its elimination, can signal that the Selic will go even higher than previously thought.What Bloomberg Economics Says“There’s no reason for the central bank to deviate form its commitment to a 75bps hike. Therefore, what will be key is not the decision itself but what they will say regarding future steps. We see the Selic at 5.5% through end-2021. But if the central bank drops their reference to “partial normalization” the market will understand it as signaling that they want to go to 6%-7% at the end of this cycle.”--Adriana Dupita, Latin America economist--Click here for the full report.InflationInvestor eyes will dart to the central bank’s latest inflation forecasts. At their previous rate-setting meeting in March, board members predicted cost of living increases will converge to the 2022 goal of 3.5%. Since then, private sector economists have raised their consumer price estimates above target for both this year and next.If policy makers follow suit, it may be a sign of more prolonged rate increases ahead. Indeed, food and fuel prices have risen sharply, and there’s continued political pressure for more spending against the pandemic. The bank board will likely issue harsher warnings on inflation in response to its short-term surge, according to Cassiana Fernandez, an economist at JPMorgan SA.Economic GrowthFinancial markets will seek out central bank comments on the strength of Brazil’s economic recovery and its resilience against a deadly virus wave. Since the last policy meeting, the government has started to pay out a new round of emergency aid to help the poor weather the outbreak.At the same time, the administration has faced fresh challenges in securing a steady supply of vaccines that are seen as the centerpiece to the economy’s permanent reopening. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the pandemic, the economy and also politics,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise on growth stocks bounce, strong ADP data

    Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as megacap stocks bounced from a steep sell-off in the previous session, while a survey showed a solid rise in private jobs in April. Technology-related companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc , Tesla Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.4% and 1.3% in premarket trading. Value stocks, that stand to benefit more from economic recovery, also gained, with oil major Chevron Corp adding 1.1%, lender Goldman Sachs Group Inc up 0.3% and heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc gaining 0.5%.

  • Maersk expects tailwind to last amid high demand for containers

    Denmark's Maersk said on Wednesday it expected its "exceptionally strong" performance in the first quarter to continue for the rest of the year, driven by high demand for shipping containers from China to the United States. Maersk, which handles about one in five containers shipped worldwide, said there were not enough ships available in the world to meet a surge in consumer demand, resulting in record-high freight rates. "The situation today is that our customers are trying to meet a very, very high underlying demand, while at the same time rebuilding stock," Chief Executive Soren Skou told a media call.

  • Meme Stock Crowd Pivots More Toward Crypto as Frenzy Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- The meme stock trading frenzy that captured market observers attention throughout the first months of the year may have come and gone, but the animal spirits behind it are still raging.What’s changed now is that the same people that were bidding up GameStop Corp., Tilray Inc. and the hundreds of SPACs that hit the market have moved more of their bets to cryptocurrencies, according to a note from Vanda Research.“Prices of stocks like Tilray, Virgin Galactic, Plug Power and Nio have been inversely correlated with cryptocurrencies in 2021, which is indicative of a retail rotation,” wrote Vanda’s Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni in a weekly note to clients. “As Bitcoin sank following the Coinbase IPO, all retail favourite stocks enjoyed a decent recovery. But as the price of Ethereum and other altcoins skyrocketed this week, retail favourite stocks have given up most of their recent gains.”As evidence of their claim, the Vanda analysts point to an inverse correlation that has been present since mid-March between the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index and a basket of well known retail favorite stocks.Of course, correlation is far from proof of causation, but there are other data points that lend credence to the hypothesis.A chart of U.S. call option volumes shows that the number of contracts outstanding has dropped since the wildest days of the frenzy when retail traders were using the instruments to force short squeezes.And further reinforcing Vanda’s claim is what happened on Tuesday as the price of Dogecoin soared by more than 50%: the Robinhood Markets app, the preferred trading venue for retail, crashed as demand for the joke coin spiked.It’s like individual investors are playing a game of hot potato, said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank. “They go from one speculative asset, to moving money into assets where there can be more short term gains,” he said.What that all means is that anyone looking to trade in stocks formerly associated with the retail frenzy now needs to keep an eye on action in cryptocurrency markets.“Investors in ESG, electric vehicles and a host of other high-flying sectors will need to pay full attention to developments in the crypto world,” the Vanda analysts wrote. “A significant correction is all they may need to get some of their lost appeal back.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer Sees $26 Billion From Covid Shot, Big Potential Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. laid out a plan to turn its Covid-19 vaccine into a long-term business, clinching supply agreements that will yield $26 billion in sales this year while expanding the shot to children and developing new formulations that can combat variants and be stored more easily.The drugmaker’s revenue forecast was an increase from $15 billion, reflecting the strong demand worldwide for a return to normalcy. Pfizer said it now expects to deliver 1.6 billion doses this year under contracts signed as of mid-April, with half the profits going to its partner in developing the shot, BioNTech SE.The company will add $500 million to its research and development spending this year to invest in Covid-19 treatments and other vaccines using the cutting-edge messenger RNA technology. That investment comes as Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla bets Covid-19 will become endemic, requiring people to get regular shots for years to come.“Based on what we’ve seen, we believe that a durable demand for our Covid-19 vaccine -– similar to that of the flu vaccines –- is a likely outcome,” Bourla said in remarks prepared for a Tuesday analyst call.Shares of Pfizer were up 0.2% to $39.89 at 1:47 p.m. in New York trading. Through the close of trading on Monday, the drugmaker had gained 8.2% this year.In the first quarter, the Covid-19 vaccine known as BNT162b2 drew $3.5 billion in sales, based on deliveries to more than 50 countries, the New York-based company said in its earnings statement Tuesday.”We are in discussions with a number of countries around the world for multi-year contracts for the potential supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses during 2022 and beyond,” Bourla said.Meanwhile, the vaccine partners are studying their shot in children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Pfizer expects to seek an emergency-use authorization for two cohorts (age 2 to 5, and 5 to 11) in September, and for those six months to 2 years in the fourth quarter. Clearance is expected imminently for those 12 to 15.Next-Generation ShotBourla said Pfizer is testing a third dose of the existing formulation of its Covid shot to determine whether a booster provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus variants currently in circulation.The company has begun evaluating an updated formulation that encodes the spike protein of the variant first identified in South Africa. “This study is designed to establish a regulatory pathway to update the current vaccine to address any future variant of potential concern in approximately 100 days,” Bourla said.Pfizer expects immunogenicity data for both studies in early July. That month, or in early August, the company will also report safety data from an ongoing study of the vaccine in pregnant women.The drug giant is also seeking to improve delivery. On Friday, Pfizer approached U.S. regulators with data that would support the vaccine being stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for as long as four weeks. It’s also working on a new formulation that could be stored in a refrigerator for 10 weeks, and as long as six months at -50° to -70° centigrade. Bourla said he expects data from this formulation in August.Antiviral CandidatesSeparately, Pfizer is testing two antiviral candidates -- one drug given intravenously, one pill -- to treat patients who have contracted Covid. The former will launch into late-stage studies in May, while the latter will kick start in July.Altogether, Pfizer is boosting its full-year guidance for adjusted research and development expenses in a range of $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion “to incorporate anticipated spending on incremental Covid-19 related programs and other mRNA-based projects that are not part of the BioNTech collaboration,” Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio said in prepared remarks.Pfizer and BioNTech are splitting R&D costs related to their vaccine.Bourla, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, said the current profit and cost-sharing dynamic that exists between the company and BioNTech is “set in stone” moving into the future, even as it reconfigures its strategy for an endemic phase of Covid.2022 ProductionPfizer and BioNTech will have the capacity to produce at least 3 billion doses in 2022. The companies have already made progress in securing vaccine contracts for next year and beyond.Pfizer has signed a supply agreement with Israel to provide enough Covid shots to protect every eligible citizen in 2022, and with Canada to supply as many as 125 million doses in 2022 and 2023, with options of 60 million additional doses in 2024.Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said those who have been fully immunized will likely only need a single booster shot each year as immunity wanes. Pfizer will still deliver full two-dose regimens to places where the vaccine rollout has been slower going into the years ahead.But some on Wall Street remain skeptical that the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership can maintain high demand for its vaccine well into the future.“Sales are clearly exceeding expectations, and this trend likely continues into 2022,” said JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott in a note to investors. “However, these sales are unlikely to be sustainable anywhere near current levels longer term.”Beyond CovidPfizer’s foray into messenger RNA, the new technology that’s been validated in the pandemic, goes well beyond its Covid vaccine, according to Bourla.The company will move two mRNA flu shots into clinical trials come the third quarter, and will also explore using the technology to address other infectious diseases, cancers and genetic disease.Asked whether Pfizer had considered acquiring BioNTech, Bourla said he speaks with the German company’s CEO and Chief Medical Officer “almost every day,” and that they would embark on new partnerships, but declined to comment on deal prospects.Excluding the Covid vaccine, Pfizer’s core drug business showed significant growth, leading it to raise revenue guidance specific to that portfolio by $200 million for the year. The results were stronger than some rivals who saw sales suffer in the first quarter after a new surge in U.S. virus cases.Overall, revenue in the quarter was $14.58 billion, stronger than the $13.62 billion that analysts had expected on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 93 cents, up 47% from 63 cents a year ago.Blood thinner Eliquis sales grew 25% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, topping Wall Street estimates. Breast cancer drug Ibrance and its Prevnar vaccine franchise, however, underperformed analysts’ expectations.“It was a difficult quarter in general for the industry,” Bourla said in the interview. “Our ability to have such a phenomenal performance in the other business makes me even more proud.”(Adds CEO comment on Pfizer’s partnership with BioNTech in the 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton Tumbles on Treadmill Recall, Sales Halt on Safety

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. recalled its treadmill products and will stop selling them in the U.S. after a child died and more than 70 safety incidents were reported, walking back an earlier position that the devices were safe if used properly. The shares fell as much as 16%, the most in about six months.The recalls involve two Peloton treadmill models: Tread and Tread+, the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a joint statement Wednesday. Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund, according to the statement.The Tread+ machine, which costs more than $4,200, had been involved in a series of accidents, prompting a warning from U.S. regulators last month and an investigation by the safety commission. Initially, Peloton called the commission’s warning “misleading and inaccurate.” The company said then that there was no reason to stop using the Tread+ as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed.On Wednesday, Peloton Chief Executive Officer John Foley said it was an error to not take earlier warnings more seriously.“Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+,” Foley said. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”The treadmill first launched in 2018 and was renamed the Tread+ last year when the cheaper Tread was announced. Peloton hasn’t said how much revenue it generates from the treadmills, though its Bike products are believed to generate the bulk of income. Peloton has become synonymous with the pandemic era, attracting a legion of fans with its technology-infused stationary bikes and treadmills and subscription-based exercise program.“The voluntary recall of Peloton’s Tread and Tread+ is a clear negative,” analysts at Keybanc Capital Markets wrote. “This may have other unquantifiable impacts to long-term demand.” Peloton reports third-quarter earnings on Thursday. Peloton declined to comment on the financial impact of the recalls ahead of the earnings report.For customers who don’t want refunds, Peloton is offering remedies and hardware fixes. For the Tread+, the device which was involved in the death of a child, Peloton said it will help consumers move it to a room inaccessible to kids and pets. The company said it’s also working on a software update that will require a pass code to be entered to use the machine.Peloton is recalling the Tread because the device’s screen could become loose, detach, and fall, potentially harming a user. The company said it will soon offer a repair program for that problem for people who don’t want a refund.“The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers,” Robert Adler, acting chairman of the CPSC, said in the statement.Filings from the safety commission show that about 125,000 Tread+ models have been sold to date, while the Tread, which costs about $2,500, only has about 1,050 units on the market. That cheaper treadmill launched recently in the U.S. via limited sales channels. It was due for an expanded U.S. launch on May 27.Peloton generated about $1.5 billion in revenue from hardware products in fiscal 2020. If the company did indeed sell 125,000 Tread+ units, that suggests it brought in more than $500 million from the product in its lifetime, or a small slice of total annual revenue. The company was forced to pause deliveries of the Tread+ for several months last year due to the pandemic.In earnings conference calls with analysts over the past several months, Peloton executives said that the Tread beat sales expectations in the U.K. and that it could eventually be a “rocket ship” for the company. New York-based Peloton had also said it expects the Tread to have a larger impact in fiscal 2022 and that the treadmill opportunity is potentially larger than bikes.The safety commission said the recall of the Tread+ followed 72 reports of adults, children, pets, and objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, the same flaw that led to the death of the child. Of those reports, 29 involved significant injuries to children, the CPSC said.For the Tread, the commission said that it received 18 reports of the touch screen becoming loose and 6 reports of the screen actually detaching and falling. It received no reports of injury in the U.S., but has seen reports of minor injuries in the U.K. and Canada.The treadmill recalls aren’t the first for Peloton. Last October, the company recalled pedals sold between 2013 and 2016 for about 27,000 bikes due to potential leg injuries from the parts breaking off. For that recall, Peloton provided replacement parts.“We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills,” Foley added in a statement posted on Peloton’s website. “We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”(Updates with Peloton revenue, details on previous recall.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin? Here’s the crypto with the largest gain this year—and it isn’t even close

    Since January, the price of Bitcoin has surged 89%. But another major cryptocurrency has posted even larger returns.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As dogecoin extends record rise, Galaxy’s Novogratz says ‘it’s dangerous being a speculator’ in the crypto

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the run-up in dogecoin is a reflection of the disenchantment of younger investors in the current state of financial markets and the economy and cautioned that trying to bet on the parody coin at these current levels is dangerous.

  • $1 Dogecoin looks almost inevitable now

    The cryptocurrency that no one was meant to take seriously spiked to just under 70¢ before losing a little ground.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Biden Tax Rule Would Rip Billions From Big Fortunes at Death

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos has an ex-wife, a girlfriend, four children and billions of reasons to watch whether Joe Biden’s tax overhaul wins congressional approval.The Amazon.com Inc. founder’s heirs may have to pay more than $36 billion if the president succeeds in closing a loophole that helps the rich transfer much of their fortunes tax-free at death.Under current rules, whoever inherits the Amazon shares Bezos bought in 1994 for $10,000, worth $180 billion today, will receive a so-called step-up in basis, wiping out any capital gains tax liability. Biden’s plan would close that loophole and apply the top capital gains tax immediately when assets transfer to wealthy heirs. If the rate increases -- it’s 20% for holdings like Bezos’s, and Biden has called for boosting it to 39.6% -- the eventual tax bill would too.For Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced on Monday that they would be divorcing, a change in the step-up rule might be less costly. The Gates fortune, valued at $145.8 billion, is older, and they’ve already sold or donated much of their stake in Microsoft Corp. But $26 billion of Microsoft shares remain, and it isn’t clear how the couple will manage their assets in a split.Congress estimates that stepping up the tax basis of inherited assets costs the government about $43 billion a year. Ending that practice and raising the rate would amount to the biggest curb on dynastic wealth in decades, altering an American economic landscape dominated by a few wealthy families. An Amazon spokesman didn’t respond to emailed questions about Bezos’s shares.Read More: How the ‘Step Up’ in Inheritance Taxes Would Work: QuickTakeThe proposals are far from becoming law, even though Democrats control both houses of Congress, as they threaten wealthy donors to both political parties who have lobbied against them. But proponents say getting rid of the step-up rule, known to estate planners as the Angel of Death loophole, is crucial to achieving Biden’s vision of tax fairness. Otherwise, economists project that the proposed increase in the top capital gains tax rate would further encourage holding assets until death, decreasing revenue for the Treasury.The step-up rule allows investors to pass on assets to heirs virtually tax-free, raising the taxable value of a property to its fair market value at the time it is inherited. A beneficiary who inherits a house worth $1 million purchased for $100,000 two decades earlier would have no capital gains. If she later sells for $1.5 million, she only pays tax on $500,000. The rule also applies to Amazon shares, which have risen more than 200,000% since a 1997 public offering, as well as other appreciated assets.The Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan arm of Congress, estimates that untaxed capital gains on inherited assets run into the hundreds of billions of dollars a year. About half of unrealized gains belong to the wealthiest 1%, according to an analysis of data in the Federal Reserve Board’s Survey of Consumer Finances. And unrealized and accrued capital gains account for about 40% of the wealth of the top 1%, the Fed data show.The step-up rule has been criticized as a government-subsidized engine for amassing dynastic fortunes and a cause for widening economic inequality. Even some prominent estate planners say the provision -- enacted a century ago to avoid double taxation at a time when the estate tax had few exemptions -- has outlived that original purpose.Billionaires’ lawyers have developed sophisticated strategies to avoid the estate tax, making the step-up allowance an unalloyed boon. “It’s an enormous loophole,” said Jonathan Blattmachr, a trusts and estates lawyer and senior adviser at Pioneer Wealth Partners, a financial advisory firm for high-net-worth clients and family offices.Republicans and some business organizations have criticized the Biden proposal. A study by Ernst & Young commissioned by the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition predicted that eliminating the step-up rule could cost tens of thousands of jobs a year and cut $10 billion from annual gross domestic product.Opponents of the plan say the burden would largely be avoided by the ultra-wealthy, who can afford sophisticated estate planning, and fall instead on small businesses and family farms, which might have to be sold to pay tax bills.“Repealing step-up could have a dramatic impact on small manufacturers across the country, potentially requiring families to liquidate businesses, leverage assets, or lay off employees to cover the tax hit,” said Chris Netram, vice president of tax and domestic economic policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, which supported President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.Biden’s plan addressed some of those concerns by sparing the first $1 million in inherited appreciated assets from capital gains taxes and by exempting family farms and small businesses in cases where heirs continue to operate them.The plan has been cheered by progressives, who have long called for an end to the preferential treatment given to capital gains. Frank Clemente, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness, an advocacy group allied with labor unions, said the gap between taxes on labor and capital is fundamentally unfair and the administration’s plan simply seeks to “tax wealth like work.”“Our two-tier tax code, with one code for working-class Americans, and another full of special breaks for the people at the very top, has destroyed public confidence in our tax structure that must be fixed,” said New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell, chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight. “This loophole is one of the chief causes of a broken system.”A version of Biden’s plan was floated by President Barack Obama in 2015, but it died in a Republican-controlled Congress.Any substantial change to the step-up rule could upend financial planning for America’s richest families, including the techniques they use to avoid incurring capital gains for decades.“To the extent to which there is ability to work around the policy, that’s in large part a policy choice,” said Chye-Ching Huang, executive director of the Tax Law Center at New York University School of Law. “There are ways to draft and implement it so it doesn’t allow for large, inefficient tax shelters.”Currently, wealthy people who need cash can take out loans using stock as collateral, rather than selling shares, which would trigger a tax bill. The technique allows billionaires to fund their lifestyles, then pass their assets to their heirs without ever realizing capital gains.Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle Corp. who purchased Hawaii’s sixth-largest island in 2012, had $17.5 billion of stock pledged to such loans as of September, figures in a company disclosure show. The strategy has also been used by Elon Musk, the world’s second-richest person, and Sumner Redstone, the former chairman of Viacom Inc. who died in August. If the step-up rule changes, capital gains taxes on the assets of these billionaires would be triggered by death.When Apple Inc. cofounder Steve Jobs died in 2011, his $10 billion fortune was relatively paltry compared with today’s tech billionaires. But a step-up in basis proved valuable nonetheless.Jobs’ biggest holding was in Walt Disney Co., which gave him shares in connection with its 2006 purchase of Pixar, the animation studio Jobs had bought from filmmaker George Lucas two decades earlier. By the time Jobs died, his Disney shares were worth $4.5 billion, and his shares of Apple, stemming from a 2003 stock grant, were worth about $2.1 billion.Between the two holdings, there were at least $5 billion of untaxed capital gains at the time of his death, meaning the step-up in basis could have saved his family more than $750 million in taxes, a review of corporate filings shows. Jobs’ fortune passed to his wife Laurene Powell Jobs, whose wealth has since swelled to $22 billion, making her the world’s 80th richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.A spokesperson for Laurene Powell Jobs, who would have inherited any Apple shares at a stepped-up price, didn’t respond to a request for comment.The nation’s wealthiest families have spent millions of dollars lobbying Congress in recent years to blunt attempts to increase taxes on inherited wealth, and those efforts have often paid off.Members of the Mars family, who built an empire on candy and pet care, helped lead the fight against the estate tax during George W. Bush’s presidency and have lobbied against efforts to increase taxes on inherited wealth since, according to congressional records.When Forrest Mars Jr. died in 2016, he left his heirs a fortune worth more than $25 billion. Today, six family members are among the world’s 500 richest people, according to the Bloomberg index, sharing a combined fortune of more than $130 billion. A spokesperson for the Mars family declined to comment.Administration officials say retaining the step-up rule would undermine the effort to raise more revenue from the wealthy through higher taxes on investment income.An estimate released by the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan fiscal policy research group at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, last week found that raising the top capital gains rate to 39.6% would raise $113 billion in new revenue over the next decade -- but only if the step-up in basis is severely restricted. If the policy remains unchanged, raising the capital gains rate would motivate more wealthy people to avoid selling assets before their deaths, costing the Treasury $33 billion in lost revenue over 10 years, the study found.Another study published in January by the National Bureau of Economic Research says an increase in the top capital gains rate could generate more revenue than Congress estimates because asset owners have less flexibility on when to realize gains. Eliminating step-up in basis would further decrease flexibility, the study said.“You’re telling me that if I effectively doubled the rate and make death a realization event that you’re not going to get much money from it?” said Owen Zidar, a professor of economics and public policy at Princeton University and one of the study’s authors. “I find that hard to believe.”But even if Biden’s plan is adopted, tax lawyers and accountants will likely find ways to increase flexibility by using charitable donations and novel estate planning strategies.“The story of taxing rich people throughout history is that they will always find ways to sidestep taxes,” said John Ricco, author of the Wharton study. “This will certainly narrow the avoidance opportunities –- perhaps not as much as the proponents of the Biden proposal hope, but it will have some bite to it.”(Adds comment from Representative Bill Pascrell in 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.