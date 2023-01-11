U.S. markets closed

Marathon Oil Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·1 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings news release on Wednesday, Feb. 15, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)

The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at www.marathonoil.com

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas, the Bakken, North Dakota, the STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma and the Permian in New Mexico, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea.

Our Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence and the competitive advantages of our multi-basin portfolio. For more information, please visit www.marathonoil.com

Media Relations Contact: 
Karina Brooks: 713-296-2191

Investor Relations Contacts: 
Guy Baber: 713 296-1892 
John Reid: 713 296-4380

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301719504.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

