Marathon Palladium Project - Minister Receives Joint Review Panel's Report

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, received the report of the Joint Review Panel that conducted the environmental assessment of the proposed Marathon Palladium Project, located near Marathon, Ontario.

The Minister will consider the Joint Review Panel's report before determining whether the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account. If the Minister decides the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects, the decision on whether the effects are justified will be referred to the Governor in Council.

Prior to the Government of Canada's decision on the project, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) will consult with Indigenous groups on the Joint Review Panel's report. The Agency will also invite the public and Indigenous groups to comment on potential conditions relating to possible mitigation measures and follow-up program requirements the proponent would need to fulfill if the project is ultimately allowed to proceed. The Minister will consider the results of these consultations before issuing a decision statement and any potential legally-binding conditions.

The report was also submitted to the Government of Ontario's Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks. The Government of Ontario will consider the Joint Review Panel's report in making its provincial decision on the project.

The Joint Review Panel's report, an executive summary, as well as information about the environmental assessment are available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (Registry reference number 54755).

Quote

"Our duty under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 is to ensure designated projects are considered in a careful and precautionary manner. I want to thank the Joint Review Panel for all its hard work in undertaking the assessment and preparing the report. Thank you to all participants who provided their invaluable input and comments throughout the Joint Review Panel's process. I will now take the time to carefully review the report as part of the federal decision-making process.

Story continues

— The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick Facts

Generation PGM Inc. is proposing to construct, operate and decommission an open pit palladium mine approximately 10 kilometres from Marathon, Ontario. The proposed project would include three open pits, an ore processing plant, tailings and mine rock storage facilities, site access roads, a transmission line, explosives factory and magazines, water management facilities, ancillary mine infrastructure and associated activities. The rate of production would be approximately 25,000 tonnes of ore per day with a proposed operating mine life of approximately 13 years.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #MarathonMine

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c3775.html