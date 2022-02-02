U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results

·11 min read
  • MPC
FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Reported fourth-quarter net income of $774 million, or $1.27 per diluted share; reported adjusted net income of $794 million, or $1.30 per diluted share

  • Returned approximately $3 billion of capital through share repurchases since Oct 31; completed approximately 55% of $10 billion repurchase program through Jan 31; announced an incremental $5 billion repurchase authorization

  • Announced 2022 MPC standalone capital spending outlook of $1.7 billion; approximately 50% of growth capital for Martinez refinery conversion

  • Martinez renewable fuels project total cost of $1.2 billion; approximately $300 million spent to date, $700 million for 2022, and $200 million for 2023

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income of $774 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $285 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net income was $794 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to an adjusted net loss of $608 million, or $(0.94) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the adjustments exclude $132 million of pre-tax charges related to senior note redemptions and include an incremental $112 million of tax expense to adjust all results to a 24% rate. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

"In 2021, we progressed all three of our strategic initiatives," said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. "On our portfolio, we completed the Speedway sale, started up our Dickinson renewable diesel facility, and progressed the conversion of our Martinez refinery into a renewable fuels facility. Commercially, we executed initiatives to enhance the value of our assets by securing logistically advantaged feedstocks through our JV with ADM to supply feedstock to Dickinson and adding pretreatment facilities. Throughout this year, we maintained $1.5 billion of cost reductions and today, the announcement of our 2022 capital outlook reflects our continued commitment to capital discipline.

"Another focus has been to return capital to shareholders. We have completed approximately 55% of our $10 billion capital return program and today, as part of our long term commitment to return capital, announced an incremental $5 billion share repurchase authorization."

Results from Operations

Income from operations was $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $795 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(In millions)


2021



2020



2021



2020

Refining & Marketing(a)

$

881


$

(1,579)


$

1,016


$

(5,189)

Midstream


1,070



974



4,061



3,708

Corporate


(173)



(175)



(696)



(800)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before items not allocated to segments


1,778



(780)



4,381



(2,281)

Items not allocated to segments:












LCM inventory valuation adjustment




1,185





Impairment and idling expenses




(146)



(81)



(9,741)

Restructuring expenses




(19)





(367)

Litigation




84





84

Gain on sale of assets




66





66

Transaction-related costs








(8)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

1,778


$

390


$

4,300


$

(12,247)













Speedway

$


$

419


$

613


$

1,701

LCM inventory valuation adjustment




25





Gain on sale of assets






11,682



Transaction-related costs




(39)



(46)



(114)

Income from discontinued operations

$


$

405


$

12,249


$

1,587













Income (loss) from continuing and discontinued operations

$

1,778


$

795


$

16,549


$

(10,660)



(a)

Includes last-in, first-out (LIFO) liquidation charges of $305 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $561 million for the year 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $907 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 includes $426 million of EBITDA from Speedway discontinued operations. As detailed in the table below, adjusted EBITDA is shown for both continuing and discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations excludes refining planned turnaround costs.

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(In millions)


2021



2020



2021



2020

Refining & Marketing Segment












Segment income (loss) from operations

$

881


$

(1,579)


$

1,016


$

(5,189)

Add: Depreciation and amortization


464



465



1,870



1,857

Refining planned turnaround costs


204



107



582



832

Storm impacts






50



LIFO liquidation charge




305





561

Segment Adjusted EBITDA


1,549



(702)



3,518



(1,939)













Midstream Segment












Segment income from operations


1,070



974



4,061



3,708

Add: Depreciation and amortization


335



343



1,329



1,353

Storm impacts






20



Segment Adjusted EBITDA


1,405



1,317



5,410



5,061













Segment Adjusted EBITDA


2,954



615



8,928



3,122

Corporate


(173)



(175)



(696)



(800)

Add: Depreciation and amortization


14



41



109



165

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$

2,795


$

481


$

8,341


$

2,487













Speedway












Speedway

$


$

419


$

613


$

1,701

Add: Depreciation and amortization(a)




7



3



244

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations

$


$

426


$

616


$

1,945













Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations

$

2,795


$

907


$

8,957


$

4,432















(a)

As of August 2, 2020, MPC ceased recording depreciation and amortization for Speedway.

Refining & Marketing (R&M)

R&M segment income from operations was $881 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus a loss of $702 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $204 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $107 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. It also excludes a non-cash LIFO liquidation charge of $305 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in R&M earnings was primarily due to higher crack spreads in all regions, wider differentials, and higher throughput.

R&M margin was $15.88 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $7.42 per barrel, excluding the LIFO liquidation charge, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Crude capacity utilization was 94%, resulting in total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day.

Midstream

Midstream segment income from operations, which primarily reflects the results of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), was $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $974 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. Results for the quarter benefited from higher revenue partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Corporate and Items Not Allocated

Corporate expenses totaled $173 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $175 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Speedway

This business was sold on May 14, 2021. Historic results are reported as discontinued operations.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of Dec. 31, 2021, MPC had $10.8 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. There were no borrowings outstanding under the company's $5 billion five-year bank revolving credit facility.

MPC debt at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $7.0 billion, excluding MPLX debt. MPC's debt-to-capital ratio, excluding MPLX, was 21% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter, the company redeemed $1.25 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due May 2023, and $850 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due December 2023. Both redemptions required payment of make-whole premiums.

Strategic and Operations Update

The company repurchased approximately $3 billion of company shares from October 31, 2021 to January 31, 2022. Approximately 55% of the $10 billion repurchase program has been completed.

Additionally, on February 2, the company announced that its board of directors has approved an incremental $5 billion share repurchase authorization. The authorization has no expiration date. MPC may utilize various methods to effect the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, accelerated share repurchases, tender offers or open market solicitations for shares, some of which may be effected through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be discontinued at any time.

MPC's capital spending outlook for 2022 is $1.7 billion. Approximately 80% of overall spending is focused on growth capital and 20% on sustaining capital. Of the $1.3 billion of growth capital, approximately 50% is currently allocating to completing the Martinez refinery conversion. Total project cost for Martinez is expected to be $1.2 billion with approximately $200 million remaining in 2023.

MPC has already sourced some advantaged feedstock for Martinez and is engaged in negotiations with multiple parties for the balance. The company's strategy is multi-faceted including long term arrangements, joint ventures and alliances. The Martinez facility is expected to produce 260 million gallons per year of renewable diesel by the second half of 2022, with pretreatment capabilities coming online in 2023. The facility is expected to be capable of producing 730 million gallons per year by the end of 2023.

The Midstream segment remains focused on executing the strategic priorities of strict capital discipline, lowering the cost structure, and portfolio optimization. MPLX announced a capital outlook of $900 million, of which approximately $760 million is growth capital. MPLX continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its logistics to meet the needs of today and participate in an energy-diverse future.

2022 Capital Plan ($ millions)


MPC (excluding MPLX)



Refining & Marketing Segment:

$

1,625


Growth - Ongoing Projects


525


Growth - Renewables


800


Maintenance


300


Midstream Segment (excluding MPLX)


10


Corporate and Other (a)


100


Total MPC (excluding MPLX)

$

1,735





MPLX Total

$

900




(a)

Does not include capitalized interest

First Quarter 2022 Outlook


Refining & Marketing Segment:



Refining operating costs per barrel(a)

$

5.10

Distribution costs (in millions)

$

1,300

Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions)

$

155

Depreciation and amortization (in millions)

$

465




Refinery throughputs (mbpd):



Crude oil refined


2,685

Other charge and blendstocks


200

Total


2,885




(a) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense


Corporate (in millions)

$

170




Conference Call

At 11:00 a.m. EST today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President
Brian Worthington, Manager
Kenan Kinsey, Analyst

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

References to Earnings and Defined Terms

References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPC. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPC's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, strategic plans and initiatives, capital return plans, including the completion of the Speedway sale proceeds capital return program within the anticipated timeframe, operating cost and capital expenditure reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance goals. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "project," "proposition," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPC cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPC, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: general economic, political or regulatory developments, including inflation, changes in governmental policies relating to refined petroleum products, crude oil, natural gas or NGLs, or taxation; the magnitude, duration and extent of future resurgences of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, including the continuation or re-imposition of travel restrictions, business and school closures, increased remote work, stay at home orders and other actions taken by individuals, government and the private sector to stem the spread of the virus; the regional, national and worldwide demand for refined products and related margins; the regional, national or worldwide availability and pricing of crude oil and other feedstocks and related pricing differentials; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated projects or transactions, including the conversion of the Martinez Refinery to a renewable fuels facility and joint venture with ADM; the availability of desirable strategic alternatives for the Kenai refinery or other portfolio assets and the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals with respect thereto; accidents or other unscheduled shutdowns affecting our refineries, machinery, pipelines, processing, fractionation and treating facilities or equipment, means of transportation, or those of our suppliers or customers; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting MPLX; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and in other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

Copies of MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(In millions, except per-share data)


2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues and other income:












Sales and other operating revenues(a)

$

35,336


$

17,972


$

119,983


$

69,779

Income (loss) from equity method investments(b)


152



102



458



(935)

Net gain on disposal of assets


18



64



21



70

Other income


102



49



468



118

Total revenues and other income


35,608



18,187



120,930



69,032

Costs and expenses:












Cost of revenues (excludes items below)(a)


32,184



17,216



110,008



65,733

LCM inventory valuation adjustment




(1,185)





Impairment expense




146





8,426

Depreciation and amortization


813



849



3,364



3,375

Selling, general and administrative expenses


656



630



2,537



2,710

Restructuring expenses




19





367

Other taxes


177



122



721



668

Total costs and expenses


33,830



17,797



116,630



81,279

Income (loss) from continuing operations


1,778



390



4,300



(12,247)

Net interest and other financial costs


430



333



1,483



1,365

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


1,348



57



2,817



(13,612)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes on continuing operations


243



(193)



264



(2,430)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax


1,105



250



2,553



(11,182)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax




324



8,448



1,205

Net income (loss)


1,105



574



11,001



(9,977)

Less net income (loss) attributable to:












Redeemable noncontrolling interest


21



20



100



81

Noncontrolling interests


310



269



1,163



(232)

Net income (loss) attributable to MPC

$

774


$

285


$

9,738


$

(9,826)













Per share data












Basic:










