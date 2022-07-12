U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,817.79
    -36.64 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,974.92
    -198.92 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,263.27
    -109.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.13
    -11.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.72
    -8.37 (-8.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.20
    -8.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.28 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1891
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7800
    -0.6400 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,466.70
    -1,036.86 (-5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.07
    -12.30 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Marathon Petroleum Corp. Statement on the Passing of Board Member Steven A. Davis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MPC
    Watchlist

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) issued the following statement from John Surma, chairman of the board of directors, on the passing last weekend of its long-serving board member Steve Davis.

"We are so saddened by Steve's passing and the loss of such a vibrant voice on our board. On behalf of our entire Marathon organization, we offer our sincerest and deepest sympathies to the Davis family. We will miss Steve's valuable contributions to our business, his friendship and his uplifting spirit."

Mr. Davis served as a member of the Marathon Petroleum Corporation Board of Directors for nine years.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President
Brian Worthington, Manager
Kenan Kinsey, Analyst

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-statement-on-the-passing-of-board-member-steven-a-davis-301585136.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • UNC offers emerging 2023 four-star forward TJ Power

    The UNC basketball program offered emerging 2023 four-star forward TJ Power as his recruitment is beginning to become a national one.

  • Rivian Plans on Cutting Hundreds of Jobs

    Rivian Automotive Inc.&nbsp;is planning hundreds of layoffs to trim its workforce in areas where the electric-vehicle maker has grown too quickly, according to people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) are having a banner day today. Specifically, the company's stock price rose by as much as 40% on extremely high volume early on in Tuesday's trading session. What's causing investors to rush into this small-cap biotech stock?

  • 10 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best undervalued automobile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automobile industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now. According to IBISWorld, the global car and automobile manufacturing industry is worth $2.9 trillion by […]

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Pauses

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Oil prices fall as IEA warns energy crisis may worsen

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the energy markets as oil prices decline.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowPeloton to Stop In-House Bike Production as Part of TurnaroundChairman Bob Martin is taking over

  • U.S. dollar-euro parity is a ‘multifaceted story,’ strategist says

    Wells Fargo Macro Strategist Erik Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent moves in the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and other currencies.

  • Upstart Cuts Guidance: Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Panic

    Management for the AI-driven fintech specialist just announced preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022, and it revealed that revenue will fall short of expectations -- even though those forecasts had already been trimmed a few short months ago. It's working to deliver an AI-driven loan assessment model to replace Fair Isaac's (NYSE: FICO) decades-old FICO credit scoring system.

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Short-seller Muddy Waters takes short position in renewable energy firm Hannon Armstrong -report

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters on Tuesday revealed a short position in energy company Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Currently, seven brokerages rate the Maryland-based energy company "buy" or higher, three have it on hold and one on a sell rating, with an average target price of $55, according to Refinitiv. The short seller, founded by investor Carson Block, questioned in a research note Hannon Armstrong's accounting, saying the company inflates its earnings and cash flows.

  • Stocks lower ahead of CPI data, U.S. dollar reaches 20-year high on parity with euro

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre examines the market action heading into today's close, in addition to the U.S. dollar and euro, volatility, sector leaders, and ServiceNow in the software space.

  • BlackRock downgrades outlook on stocks

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Alexandra Semenova outlines BlackRock's decision to downgrade various stocks, including Chinese and energy stocks stemming from geopolitical pressures.