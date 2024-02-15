Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Marathon Petroleum's shares before the 20th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 11th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.825 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.30 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Marathon Petroleum stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of US$169.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Marathon Petroleum is paying out just 13% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Marathon Petroleum has grown its earnings rapidly, up 45% a year for the past five years. Marathon Petroleum looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Marathon Petroleum has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Marathon Petroleum? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Marathon Petroleum ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Marathon Petroleum for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Marathon Petroleum (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

