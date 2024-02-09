Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:MPC) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) stock is up by a considerable 17% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Marathon Petroleum's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marathon Petroleum is:

34% = US$11b ÷ US$33b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.34 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Marathon Petroleum's Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

To begin with, Marathon Petroleum has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 22% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Marathon Petroleum's considerable five year net income growth of 49% was to be expected.

We then compared Marathon Petroleum's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 34% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MPC? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Marathon Petroleum Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Marathon Petroleum's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 11% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (89%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, Marathon Petroleum is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 28% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 24%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Marathon Petroleum's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

