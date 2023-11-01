Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,205.25
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,074.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,470.50
    -19.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,664.80
    -3.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.14
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.50
    -9.80 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8750
    -4.8750 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    -19.75 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2980
    -0.3090 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,461.53
    +183.05 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    707.18
    +4.24 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.72
    -5.67 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,476.62
    +617.77 (+2.00%)
     

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

For the quarter ended September 2023, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) reported revenue of $41.58 billion, down 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.14, compared to $7.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +17.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.79, the EPS surprise was +4.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marathon Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Refining & Marketing - Crude oil refined Throughput: 2773 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2718.67 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Refining & Marketing - Net refinery throughput: 2959 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2926.55 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Refinery Throughputs Per Day - Other Charge & Blendstocks: 186 millions of barrels of oil versus 169.98 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total revenues- Midstream: $2.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +90.4%.

  • Total revenues- Elimination of intersegment revenues: -$1.46 billion versus -$1.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total revenues- Refining & Marketing: $39.66 billion versus $35.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.

  • Corporate and other unallocated items: -$246 million versus -$176.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Income from operations- Midstream: $1.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion.

  • Income from operations- Refining & Marketing: $3.76 billion compared to the $3.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Refining & Marketing- EBITDA: $4.37 billion compared to the $3.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Midstream Segment- Segment EBITDA: $1.54 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Marathon Petroleum here>>>

Shares of Marathon Petroleum have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement