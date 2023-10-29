Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.825

The board of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 10.0% on the 11th of December to $0.825, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.75. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.1%, which is below the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Marathon Petroleum's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 39.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 18%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Marathon Petroleum Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.70 total annually to $3.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Marathon Petroleum has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 31% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Marathon Petroleum Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Marathon Petroleum (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.