U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.61
    +35.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,401.39
    +301.97 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,594.06
    +130.09 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,857.99
    +11.71 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.98
    +0.93 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.20
    -5.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2370
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2596
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3290
    +0.5220 (+0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,039.11
    +28.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.90
    -0.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.58
    +4.95 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,624.28
    -662.93 (-2.05%)
     

Marathon to Shut Third-Largest US Oil Refinery After Storage Tank Fire

Barbara Powell and Robert Tuttle
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. is in the process of shutting the third largest oil refinery in the US after a blaze at a storage tank.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The fire that broke out at the Garyville refinery in south Louisiana early Friday morning is contained but ongoing, and residents within a two mile-radius have been evacuated, according to Marathon spokespeople.

Gasoline futures in New York surged more than 2%.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality “is conducting monitoring in the community adjacent to the site and all readings are nondetect,” according to spokesperson Gregory Langley.

--With assistance from Jennifer A. Dlouhy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.