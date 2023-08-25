Marathon to Shut Third-Largest US Oil Refinery After Storage Tank Fire
(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. is in the process of shutting the third largest oil refinery in the US after a blaze at a storage tank.
The fire that broke out at the Garyville refinery in south Louisiana early Friday morning is contained but ongoing, and residents within a two mile-radius have been evacuated, according to Marathon spokespeople.
Gasoline futures in New York surged more than 2%.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality “is conducting monitoring in the community adjacent to the site and all readings are nondetect,” according to spokesperson Gregory Langley.
--With assistance from Jennifer A. Dlouhy.
