Marathon to Shut Third-Largest US Oil Refinery After Storage Tank Fire

(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. is in the process of shutting the third largest oil refinery in the US after a blaze at a storage tank.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The fire that broke out at the Garyville refinery in south Louisiana early Friday morning is contained but ongoing, and residents within a two mile-radius have been evacuated, according to Marathon spokespeople.

Gasoline futures in New York surged more than 2%.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality “is conducting monitoring in the community adjacent to the site and all readings are nondetect,” according to spokesperson Gregory Langley.

--With assistance from Jennifer A. Dlouhy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.