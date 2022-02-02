U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,570.39
    +23.85 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,412.41
    +7.17 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,457.26
    +111.26 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,041.14
    -9.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    +0.33 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7770
    -0.0230 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2390
    -0.4430 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,767.13
    -728.66 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.71
    -18.76 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.63
    +49.85 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Marathon Ventures injects more capital into Colombia’s startup ecosystem

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Brazil and Mexico are most known as Latin America’s hot startup ecosystems, but other countries, like Colombia, are gaining visibility and interest from investors.

One of the investors seeing promise in this country is Marathon Ventures, which closed its first fund of $26 million, touted as one of the country’s largest funds to date.

Pablo Navarro, operating partner, and Alejandro Echavarria, managing partner, co-founded the venture capital firm in 2020 with Leon Papu to focus on early-stage, business-to-business startups in emerging markets. Their plan is to fund about 20 companies in fintech, SaaS and marketplaces.

Echavarria has a background in finance and construction while Navarro was previously with Amazon. Echavarria says Latin America is traditionally viewed differently by investors.

“It’s a different paradigm,” he added. “Only a few years ago, you would have to be introduced to 100 funds before you could get a term sheet.”

As angel investors, Echavarria and Papu would often be approached by seed founders seeking introductions to strategics and key hires. This was around 2016, Echavarria said, when there was a recognizable funding gap at the seed stage. After that, they began seeing the first cohorts of startup alumni founding their own businesses.

“We thought that would change everything, and with their history, would help global investors warm up to the region,” he added.

Then the global pandemic hit, and the trio thought there needed to be more concentrated seed investors with the bandwidth and time to support the founders.

They started Marathon initially as a company builder in 2020, which is how they ended up investing in Tul, ​​a B2B e-commerce marketplace that optimizes the construction-material supply chain for hardware stores across Latin America. In January, Tul announced a $181 million Series B round at an $800 million valuation.

They then pivoted to be a fund, though they continued to leverage their previous knowledge and network. Echavarria says Marathon invests in talent at the earliest stages, even before there is a pitch deck.

“One of the biggest pain points, where Pablo is actually an expert, is creating a top-of-the-line team and developing markets,” he said. “In fact, 50% of our team is focused on helping scale.”

In addition to Tul, the fund has invested in eight companies and is already seeing an approximate two-time return over the total fund size to date. Marathon’s portfolio includes companies like Estoca, Meru, Neivor, Sprout, Sumer, Welbe and Wonder Brands.

SoftBank commits $3B more to investing in Latin American tech companies

In its quest to invest in emerging markets, Marathon will establish an office in Mexico City by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, Colombia is riding some tailwinds that have occurred over the past couple of years in Latin America as investment has poured into the region. Latin America saw $19.5 billion in investments in 2021 — more than triple the amount of prior years — making it the fastest-growing region in the world for VC funding in 2021, according to Crunchbase News. Meanwhile, that trend of record-breaking investments is poised to continue this year, especially with reports that SoftBank will put another $3 billion in the area’s startups.

Colombia is “punching well above its weight,” with much of the capital chasing total addressable markets, Echavarria said. He also believes that Colombian companies are in a good position, and that as more startups build in Brazil and Mexico, they will also be thinking of Colombia as their next market.

“We have six years of angel investing, where we have seen the opportunity and the talent,” Papu added. “Though Colombia has a smaller talent pool, it is of high quality. We are hyper-focused on talent in general. There is an opportunity to catalyze the whole ecosystem because here we have seen not so much of the skills gap, but experience gap. We are working to pair founders with mentors here and in other geographies. That is a big point for us because we want founders to consider us as a talent investor, not just a seed fund.”

VCs say there are more startup opportunities to chase in Latin America

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil: Collapse in subway construction leaves crater in Sao Paulo's highway

    A collapse at a subway construction site in Sao Paulo leaves a crater on one of the Brazilian city's main highways, Marginal Tiete.

  • ‘Samba is politics’: struggle for Brazil’s future invades its dancefloors

    Outcry as club that is symbol of black resistance finds itself at the centre of politically charged squabble over Bolsonaro’s far-right government The beer-soaked samba session was drawing to a close and, as usual, the crowd was preparing to vent its spleen. As percussionists from one of Rio’s top samba groups hammered their tamborins and tantãs, revelers raised their glasses and let out loud, cathartic cheers demanding the removal of a president they despise. “Fora Bolsonaro!” jeered the sweat-

  • Santander lifts profits as it releases pandemic provisions

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Santander released 750 million euros ($846 million) in pandemic-related provisions in the fourth quarter, betting on an economic recovery in its main markets and helping boost net profit eight-fold compared to a year earlier. The coronavirus crisis forced banks in Europe to set aside costly provisions to protect their books from any potential fallout. Santander's release in provisions came in at the lower end of its previously guided write-back of 700 million to 1 billion euros for the last quarter of 2021.

  • 'I'm here!' Aubameyang tells Barcelona fans after delayed signing

    "It's Auba time!" declared Barcelona on Wednesday as they signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a free agent.

  • Will Novavax Hit $250 This Year?

    Vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen harder than the broader market of late, dropping by 36% in the past three months alone. Meanwhile, Novavax's shares are trading at $95.22. Although Novavax's stock has been somewhat affected by factors outside of its control, the company also made several blunders of its own.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair Is a Win-Win Deal

    SeaWorld made an unsolicited buyout offer for the regional amusement park operator. Is your portfolio tall enough to ride?

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • Is Nvidia Stock Too Expensive?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) share prices reached an all-time (split-adjusted) high of $346 in November after reporting another blockbuster quarter of earnings. In its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended Oct. 31), the graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist reported adjusted earnings growth of 60% year over year, driven by gains across its data center and gaming segments. The continued expansion of the data center industry will be key to that, since it's the company's fastest-growing and highest-margin business.

  • Exelon Stock Plunges as It Finalizes Constellation Energy Separation

    Stock of the utilities company fell almost 30% in premarket trading on Wednesday after completing the spinoff for its power generation and competitive energy business.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • A few more stock pullbacks, and then a big one, are coming, warns this manager. Here’s how investors should prepare.

    We chat with David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., who says single-digit gains for the S&P 500 may be the best we get this year.

  • Block Falls After PayPal’s Earnings Disappointment. This Analyst Likes the Stock.

    Shares of Block,  formerly known as Square, were sinking on Wednesday after online payments competitor PayPal posted earnings that missed Wall Street estimates. Analyst Tien-tsin Huang moved to an Overweight rating from Not Rated, citing optimism over the company’s gross profits and valuation this year. Huang set a $200 price target on the shares.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • Dynatrace Stock Tumbles On Earnings Report, Guidance Under New CEO

    Dynatrace plunged Wednesday after a key sales metric missed estimates while its revenue outlook fell slightly short of expectations.

  • Constellation completes separation from Exelon, announces $1M donation

    Constellation has officially completed its separation from Exelon and is now a Baltimore-based public company again for the first time since 2012.