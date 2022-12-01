U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.57
    -3.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.01
    -194.76 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.68
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.41
    +0.86 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    +57.00 (+3.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +1.18 (+5.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    +0.0119 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    +0.0187 (+1.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3400
    -2.7400 (-1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,922.28
    -143.85 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.46
    -4.69 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Maravai LifeSciences Announces Updated CEO Leadership Transition Plans

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings LLC
·3 min read
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings LLC
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings LLC

Maravai announces plans for William “Trey” Martin, III to serve as President of its Biologics Safety Testing Segment and its expectation that he will then assume the role of Maravai’s CEO in July 2023

Carl Hull to continue to serve as Executive Chairman and Interim CEO

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, announced plans for William “Trey” Martin, III to serve as President of Maravai’s Biologics Safety Testing Segment beginning December 5, 2022, and expects that Martin will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Maravai LifeSciences on July 27, 2023. Christine Dolan, the current Chief Operating Officer of Maravai’s Biologics Safety Testing Segment, will continue to serve in that role and will report to Martin. Carl Hull, Maravai’s co-founder, will continue to serve as Maravai’s Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Maravai had previously announced the appointment of Martin to the role of Chief Executive Officer, and his subsequent placement on a paid leave of absence as a result of a lawsuit claiming violation of a noncompetition agreement filed by two of Martin’s former employers, subsidiaries of Danaher Corporation, and one of their affiliates. Martin, Maravai, and the Danaher entities have reached a confidential settlement pursuant to which Maravai and Martin have agreed to limit Martin’s responsibilities for Maravai and preclude his involvement in Maravai’s Nucleic Acid Production Segment through July 26, 2023. The parties also agreed to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit.

“We are thrilled to have Trey rejoin Maravai’s executive team as President of our Biologics Safety Testing Business,” said Carl Hull, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Maravai. “We remain extraordinarily confident in his leadership.”

“I am excited to resume my work at Maravai as President of our Biologics Safety Testing Business, which is the gold standard for products and services that ensure the purity of biologic drugs,” said Mr. Martin. “I’m honored and delighted to have the opportunity to lead this business.”

About Maravai
Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapies companies.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the expectation that Mr. Martin will assume the role of President of Maravai’s Biologics Safety Testing Business on December 5, 2022, and the role of Maravai’s Chief Executive Officer in July 2023, constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “may,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risk of disputes with Danaher Corporation and its subsidiaries regarding compliance with the settlement agreement, risk of new disputes with Danaher Corporation or other parties regarding Martin’s role, risk that Martin or Maravai could make decisions or take actions that could result in Martin’s departure from Maravai, and the other risks and uncertainties described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely upon them. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views and we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Media Contact: Sara Michelmore MacDougall Advisors +1 781-235-3060 maravai@macdougall.bio Investor Contact: Deb Hart Maravai LifeSciences + 1 858-988-5917 ir@maravai.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Farfetch Is Plunging Hard Today

    Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.

  • Newt Gingrich says Republicans are ‘underestimating’ President Joe Biden

    The former Speaker of the House says he opposes Biden's policies, but can't deny the accomplishments of the president's party in the 2022 midterms.

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Bounced Back Today

    CrowdStrike stock is a buy today -- but there's an even better bargain out there for stock investors.

  • Tesla Stock Advances Ahead Of Long-Awaited Semi Truck Reveal

    Tesla is expected to unveil its long awaited Semi, a 18-wheeler long-haul electric freight hauler, Thursday after it was first announced five years ago. Tesla stock climbed during market trading before dropping after the market closed. The Tesla Semi has been five years in the making.

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • Salesforce stock drops as co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) traded higher Thursday morning, jumping as much as 5.3%. For its fiscal 2023 third quarter (ended Oct. 31), Snowflake generated revenue of $557 million, up 67% year over year, driven by product revenue that also grew 67%.

  • Costco’s Sales Update Slams the Stock. Strong Grocery Sales Aren’t Enough Anymore.

    Sales of food and sundries climbed by double digits, while, non-food categories were largely lower, hurt by products like electronics and jewelry.

  • Here's How The Rich Avoid Paying Savings Account Taxes

    If you keep money in a regular savings account you will generally owe federal income taxes on the interest that is earned. You'll pay taxes at your regular rate the year interest is earned, whether or not you withdraw from … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Tax on a Savings Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Shares of Canoo Are Driving Higher Today

    With competition ramping up over the past few years, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has become a virtual battlefield. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), however, has taken a major step toward appearing on actual battlefields. As of 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Canoo are up 4.9%, falling from their earlier climb of 11.2%.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Congratulates Big Rival Ford

    Elon Musk and Tesla changed the way consumers think about and look at cars. The groups are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles. Consumers are also following developments, since their demand for these green vehicles is rising sharply even as the cars remain expensive and the numbers of charging stations continue to lag.

  • Investors Heavily Search SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): Here is What You Need to Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Tesla set to unveil semi-truck EV in Nevada delivery to PepsiCo

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's plans to unveil its electric freight truck tonight.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • SNDL Stock in 2023: Skyrocket or Crash?

    It has not been a great year for SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers. A tough macroeconomic environment and pricing erosion in the oversupplied Canadian cannabis market have been disastrous not only for SNDL, but also for all Canadian cannabis stocks. In the words of CEO Zach George, "In a sense, things in the Canadian cannabis industry are so bad that they're good."

  • Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

    The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.