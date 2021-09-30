U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,305.25
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,769.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,713.25
    +30.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.90
    +4.10 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.26
    +0.23 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    +0.58 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3466
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4100
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,767.14
    +2,294.57 (+5.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.11
    +3.67 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Friday, October 1, 2021, under the ticker symbol "GATEU". Each unit consists of one of the Company's shares of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "GATE" and "GATEW," respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts on identifying high quality businesses that have recently undergone a restructuring. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer Andrew Milgram.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by email at propspectus@cantor.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 30, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact
Marblegate Asset Management
(203) 413-6940
ir@marblegate.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marblegate-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-300-000-000-initial-public-offering-301389416.html

SOURCE Marblegate Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Aldoro Resources (ASX:ARN) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, Aldoro...

  • AFSA Welcomes Chopra Confirmation

    Today the U.S. Senate confirmed Rohit Chopra as Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The following statement should be attributed to Bill Himpler, President and CEO of the A...

  • AusNet Services' (ASX:AST) investors will be pleased with their solid 112% return over the last five years

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    On Thursday, Nio announced the official commencement of deliveries of its flagship SUV, ES8 in Norway. Offer battery-as-a-service (BaaS) in Norway. The concept of Nio Houses, which offer various amenities like cafes and library rooms to Nio owners, is unarguably the biggest branding move the EV maker has attempted in its efforts to win customer loyalty.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 30

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter. Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist and Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Insiders at Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) are Holding onto their Shares After 130% Rally

    Affirm Holdings, Inc’s . (NASDAQ:AFRM) shareholders have had a wild ride since the company held its IPO in January. The stock began trading at $91, and reached $146.90 within a month, before collapsing to below $50 by May. Since then there have been several positive developments which have seen the price back above $100, and once again targeting February’s high.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 10% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shot up on Thursday, closing the day up 8.9% thanks to an analyst turning bullish about the lithium market and lithium stocks. JPMorgan initiated coverage on Lithium Americas stock with a price target of $28 a share. JPMorgan foresees strong lithium markets over the next decade driven by rising demand and prices, and believes Lithium Americas is well poised to take advantage of that.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • Why Carnival Stock Fell 3.1% Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have fallen 3.1% in trading on Thursday as a sell-off in entertainment stocks continues. A steady increase in interest rates is likely giving investors in cruise line stocks the most heartburn today. According to Bloomberg, 10-year government bond yields are up a basis point in the U.S. today, but 7 basis points in Brazil and between 1 and 3 basis points across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

  • The S&P 500 Went 227 Days Without a 5% Drop. Here’s Why It’s Suddenly Sliding.

    Now, investors have to decide whether this is a dip worth buying. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2% to 4354 on Thursday, and finished 5% below its all-time closing high of 4356 reached on Sept. 2. The index went 227 days since a 5% drop, the seventh-longest such streak on record, with the S&P 500 gaining 29.4% during that period.

  • Dow Jones Futures: No End To Stock Market Woes; Infrastructure Bill In Doubt, Tesla, Nio Deliveries Loom

    Stocks closed at lows yet again. Congress averted a shutdown, but an infrastructure bill is in doubt.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.