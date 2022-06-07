U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

Marc Fisher Footwear Company Licenses Leading Global Brand EARTH SHOES for Footwear in U.S. and Canada

Marc Fisher LTD
·4 min read

New York, New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marc Fisher Footwear Company (“Marc Fisher”), one of the largest privately held multi-brand footwear companies in America with a portfolio that includes many of the most recognizable and iconic American brands, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement to license the Earth® brand for men’s and women’s footwear.

Starting November 1, 2022, Marc Fisher Footwear will design, produce, market and distribute Earth® branded footwear.  Additionally, they will begin operating the Earth® shoes website with the acquisition, including operating its customer acquisition, digital marketing and customer service activities. The Marc Fisher Footwear team currently operates three other websites in the Marc Fisher Footwear portfolio and will be platforming the website on Shopify.

Earth® is a longstanding footwear brand with over 50 years of wellness heritage sold online and instore. Committed to a sustainable future, Marc Fisher Footwear’s latest addition to their portfolio, which mindfully crafts shoes that are good for the customer and the planet, was very intentional.

“Earth® is an authentic comfort footwear brand, and we are excited about the opportunity to build a thoughtfully designed and innovative collection of sustainable shoes with eco-friendly materials and expand the product assortment to an even broader consumer market,” Marc Fisher CEO, says. “Our plan is to invest in Earth’s product innovation and sustainability while extending their digital footprint and reach to this sustainable minded community."

Susan Itzkowitz, president of Marc Fisher Footwear’s licensed brands, comments, “We have had tremendous success in the comfort space and our belief is wellness and foot health are all intertwined and creating sustainable, yet modern fashionable shoes is something the customer wants. Earth® branded footwear has the growth potential, both with their website and in the wider wholesale marketplace, to become a meaningful addition to our diversified portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Our expertise in design, sales, and sourcing will enable us to develop this iconic brand even further and positioning the Earth® as one of the premiere global sustainable-comfort brands in the market today.“

"We are excited to partner on Earth® with Marc Fisher Footwear and look forward to leveraging their industry knowledge to position Earth® as a sustainable comfort footwear leader, ” added William Sweedler, Chairman of  Windsong Global, the majority owner of the Earth® brand.  “In combination with their robust distribution network and strong digital and ecommerce team, we believe they will accelerate growth, increase brand awareness, and will position Earth®  in the comfort footwear category to today’s growing eco conscious customer base.”

The debut collections under the direction of Marc Fisher Footwear will launch at the August Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY) show for delivery beginning Spring 2023.

 

About Marc Fisher Footwear Company

Established in 2005, Marc Fisher Footwear Company is a leading full-service, product-driven fashion footwear company with knowledge and expertise in design, sales, sourcing, distribution and marketing – all with dedicated and strategic direction for each brand within the portfolio, which includes GUESS, G by Guess, Tommy Hilfiger Women and Men, Calvin Klein Women and Men, Easy Spirit Women and Men, Bandolino, Nine West, indigo rd., UNISA, and Sigerson Morrison along with the namesake brands – Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD Women and Men.

Our diverse portfolio of globally recognized brands – available domestically and internationally via wholesale and retail channels – has breadth across price points and distribution channels, consistently meeting the widest range of consumers’ fashion footwear needs, from classic to contemporary, sport to dress, men to women.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with new showrooms in New York City, Marc Fisher Footwear is sold worldwide through department stores, specialty stores and e-commerce channels.

 

About Windsong Global:

Windsong Global LLC is a leading private investment firm focused on the branded consumer sector.  Since its founding in 2006, Windsong and its predecessor funds have completed 60 transactions and total in excess of $10 billion of enterprise value.  Windsong has been an active investor in the fitness, beauty, personal care, apparel/accessories, consumer technology, and e-commerce sectors.  Past and present owned brands in Windsong’s and its affiliates growing portfolio include Brut, Tone It Up, Swims, Robeez, Earth, Piloti, Lilah B, Revive, Gaiam, Martha Stewart, Robert Graham, and Cloudveil Outdoor.

For more information, please visit www.windsongglobal.com

CONTACT: Shanya Perera Marc Fisher Footwear Shanya.perera@fisherfootwear.com Carly Phillips Windsong Capital cphillips@windsongglobal.com


