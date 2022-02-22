U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,269.01
    -79.86 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,380.52
    -698.66 (-2.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,255.31
    -292.75 (-2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,973.84
    -35.49 (-1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.37
    +1.30 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.00
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9220
    -0.0100 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9600
    +0.2610 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,688.68
    -54.44 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.34
    +24.04 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

March 2-3: SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Virtual Public Meetings

United States Small Business Administration
·3 min read

Washington, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold virtual public meetings on March 2 and 3, respectively, via Microsoft Teams.

“The IATF and ACVBA committees convene quarterly to address the current state of veteran-owned small businesses and provide updates on how the SBA and Congress can best serve veterans by reducing barriers of access to small business ownership,” said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for the SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development. “Public participation from veteran small business owners and stakeholders is encouraged to help the committee hear directly about the challenges faced by the community and advance the priorities of the SBA and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, including prioritizing helping veteran entrepreneurs achieve successful business outcomes.”

WHAT:

IATF and ACVBA Virtual Public Meetings

The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs (VA); General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina Military Business Center; and the American Legion.

The ACVBA meeting will cover topics related to veteran business development, including the CVE transfer to the SBA, VA’s small business programs, the veteran-owned surplus property program, and remarks from the ACVBA Chairwoman.

WHEN:

IATF Meeting

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (EST)

ACVBA Meeting

Thursday, March 3, 2022

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EST)

WHO:

Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development

IATF and ACVBA Committee Members

Guest Speakers from Interagency Partners and Veterans Service Organizations

HOW:

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, March 2, from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (EST) via this Microsoft Teams link. To join the meeting by phone instead, use 202-765-1264 and enter the Conference ID: 329057681#.

The ACVBA will meet Thursday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EST) via this Microsoft Teams link. To join by phone instead, dial 202-765-1264 and enter the Conference ID: 620730395#.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by February 25 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page. Meeting presentations and minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd, under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov. 

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • ALI Excavation Group tackles the renovation of the Port of Ste-Catherine's infrastructures with a contract of more than $5.5M

    One of Canada's smallest but most strategic harbours, the Port of Ste-Catherine, near the Lachine Rapids and facing Île-du-Seigneur on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, will be restored to its former glory within the next two years, thanks to major infrastructure renewal work that will result in the construction of more than 1.5 kilometers of storm water pipes, drainage and concrete slab repairs.

  • Delivering for Good: How FedEx Uses Its Global Network and Logistics Expertise to Help People and Communities in Need.

    First in a series.

  • Dry Powder Cache Led to Record Private Equity Dealmaking in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity and venture capital firms had a record year for dealmaking, driven by a pandemic-led drop in valuations and stockpiles of dry powder.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestAround 27,000

  • Kenyan food prices: Why have they gone up so much?

    As Kenyans take to social media to lament rising costs, we look at what is behind the rising cost of living.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: 7 big companies that could be hammered

    Several multinational giant corporations could see their sales and profits hit amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • FAA leadership transition puts troubled Boeing programs in the spotlight

    The aviation agency's new administrator will be tasked with rebuilding confidence between the U.S. and international regulators, with potentially expensive implications for Boeing.

  • Trump’s Truth Social debuts on App Store with glitches

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman highlight Digital World Acquisition stock, which is trending as Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, goes live.

  • Germany freezes Nord Stream 2 gas project as Ukraine crisis deepens

    Germany on Tuesday halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Europe's most divisive energy project, worth $11 billion, was finished in September, but has stood idle pending certification by Germany and the European Union.

  • EU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will shortly address the situation in Ukraine, with the U.S. expected to announce new sanctions after the European Union and the U.K. set out an initial set of limited penalties targeting Moscow. Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets W

  • FDA Rejects Zosano Pharma's Application For Zolmitriptan Microneedle System Again, Shares Plunge

    The FDA has issued a response letter to Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) regarding its resubmission of the 505(b)(2) New Drug Application for M207 (zolmitriptan microneedle system). The response letter stated that the FDA did not consider the resubmitted M207 application a complete response to the deficiencies identified in the FDA’s October 2020 Complete Response Letter. The FDA will not begin a substantive review of the application until a complete response is received. The FDA’s response let

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • Exclusive-Punishing Putin: How Biden could cut Russia off from world tech

    If Russia further invades Ukraine, the Biden administration could deprive it of a vast swath of low- and high-tech U.S. and foreign-made goods, from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. President Joe Biden would achieve that by expanding the list of goods that require U.S. licenses before suppliers can ship them to Russia, and his administration would then deny those licenses, the people said. The measures, whose details have not previously been reported, are part of a suite of export control penalties that the United States has prepared to damage Russia's economy, targeting everything from lasers to telecoms equipment and maritime items.

  • Russia’s incursion into Ukraine is terrible for its oil companies

    While their rivals turn record profits, Russian oil and gas companies are paying for their country's geopolitical strategy.

  • Biden set to tout U.S. progress on critical minerals production

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to tout progress by government and private industry to boost American production of minerals used to make electric vehicles, cell phones, weaponry and a range of related electronics, the White House said. Washington has grown increasingly concerned that low U.S. production of minerals essential for the construction of future technologies could leave it beholden to China and other nations that have heavily invested in mining. That has sparked a range of attempts by Biden, as well as his predecessors, to boost U.S. output of these strategic minerals while balancing opposition to mining from environmental and indigenous groups.

  • The West is trying to choke off Russian finances

    Western countries are announcing sanctions against Russia's banks and wealthy individuals in response to its incursion into Ukraine.

  • Homology Medicines Stock Plunges After FDA Clinical Hold On Gene Therapy Trial

    The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Homology Medicines Inc's (NASDAQ: FIXX) pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 from the FDA. An official clinical hold letter is expected within 30 days. The reason for the clinical hold is the observations of elevated liver function tests. Thus, there is a need to modify risk mitigation measures in the study. FIXX will provide further updates about the trial after the FDA provides more details and clarity to the Company. Also Read: Oxford Biomedica, Homology

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • Earnings: Macy’s tops estimates, Home Depot reports strong sales growth.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Macy's and Home Depot.

  • As Russia expands into Ukraine, the U.S. shrinks from the world's stage

    The U.S. is neither feared nor loved enough to protect Ukraine from Russia

  • Spirit AeroSystems paying workforce bonuses

    One of Wichita’s largest employers will be paying out bonuses to its workforce. Spirit AeroSystems Inc., which employs more than 10,000 people in Wichita, will add bonuses for 2021 for both its hourly and salaried workforce with the expected payout coming on their paychecks this Thursday. According to information from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the hourly bonuses include 1% gain share and 3% under the company’s Short-Term Incentive Plan.