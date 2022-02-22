March 2-3: SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Virtual Public Meetings

Washington, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold virtual public meetings on March 2 and 3, respectively, via Microsoft Teams.

“The IATF and ACVBA committees convene quarterly to address the current state of veteran-owned small businesses and provide updates on how the SBA and Congress can best serve veterans by reducing barriers of access to small business ownership,” said Larry Stubblefield , Associate Administrator for the SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development. “Public participation from veteran small business owners and stakeholders is encouraged to help the committee hear directly about the challenges faced by the community and advance the priorities of the SBA and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , including prioritizing helping veteran entrepreneurs achieve successful business outcomes.”

WHAT:

IATF and ACVBA Virtual Public Meetings

The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs (VA); General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina Military Business Center; and the American Legion.

The ACVBA meeting will cover topics related to veteran business development, including the CVE transfer to the SBA, VA’s small business programs, the veteran-owned surplus property program, and remarks from the ACVBA Chairwoman.

WHEN:

IATF Meeting

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (EST)

ACVBA Meeting

Thursday, March 3, 2022

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EST)

WHO:

Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development

IATF and ACVBA Committee Members

Guest Speakers from Interagency Partners and Veterans Service Organizations

HOW:

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, March 2, from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (EST) via this Microsoft Teams link . To join the meeting by phone instead, use 202-765-1264 and enter the Conference ID: 329057681#.

The ACVBA will meet Thursday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EST) via this Microsoft Teams link . To join by phone instead, dial 202-765-1264 and enter the Conference ID: 620730395#.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by February 25 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov . For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page . Meeting presentations and minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd , under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

