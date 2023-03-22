MARCH 28-29: U.S. Small Business Administration Announces Second Annual Women’s Business Summit

The summit convenes women entrepreneurs and thought leaders from across the public and private sectors

Washington D.C., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Women’s History Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will hold its 2023 Women’s Business Summit from March 28-29, 2023. The two-day hybrid summit will feature virtual panels, “Ask an Expert” workshops, and fireside chats to help women-owned small businesses build, scale, and grow. In-person salon/listening sessions will also be held by local and regional hosts. The event will be held in collaboration with the National Women’s Business Council and co-sponsored by the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, Wells Fargo, and the Association of Women’s Business Centers.

Last year, more than 27,000 participants joined the SBA’s inaugural Women’s Business Summit, which highlighted resources and offerings by the SBA and partners. In addition, the inaugural Women’s Business Summit featured remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris.

WHAT:

SBA 2023 Women’s Business Summit

WHEN:

March 28-29, 2023

WHO:

Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Donald Malcolm Smith, Acting Assistant Administrator, Office of Women’s Business Ownership, U.S. Small Business Administration

Tene Dolphin, Executive Director, National Women’s Business Center

Nicola Corzine, Executive Director, Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

Other speakers and notable business leaders TBA

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit: https://womensbusinesssummit2023.eventbrite.com.

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP at Press_Office@sba.gov with the reporter’s name and press outlet by 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday, March 27, 2023. Additionally, media interested in one-on-one interviews should submit requests in advance.

About the Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO)

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s (OWBO) mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.

To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women. To find other Women’s Business Center locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

About the Association of Women’s Business Centers (AWBC)

AWBC (www.awbc.org) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1998 to support and sustain the national network of Women’s Business Centers (WBCs). Each year, Women’s Business Centers leverage federal and private funding to operate 145 centers throughout the United States. WBCs have 35 years of success in providing business training, counseling, mentoring, and access to capital to women entrepreneurs. The WBC program is a public-private partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

About the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center is a non-profit that is building a better path for entrepreneurs worldwide. Established in 2014 with support from the Nasdaq Educational Foundation, the Center serves entrepreneurs from around the world through events, education, and mentorship.

About NWBC

The National Women’s Business Council (NWBC) was created under Title IV of H.R. 5050, the Women’s Business Ownership Act of 1988, as amended. The National Women’s Business Council is a non-presidential federal advisory committee serving as an independent source of advice and policy recommendations to the President, the U.S. Congress (to the Committees on Small Business of the Senate and House of Representatives), and to the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (through the Assistant Administrator of the Office of Women’s Business Ownership) on issues of importance to women business owners and entrepreneurs.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.





