March 31st Is the IRS Form 2290 Deadline for Trucks With a First Used Month in February

·2 min read

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / The deadline to file Form 2290 for trucks with a first used month in February is March 31st. Although the deadline is fast approaching, ExpressTruckTax offers a quick and easy way to file Form 2290 Online before the deadline passes to avoid penalties.

The deadline is always the end of the next month following the first month a truck was put on the road for the first time. Trucks that weigh over 55,000 lbs and travel more than 5,000 miles in a year must file the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax using Form 2290. ExpressTruckTax, can assist in filing Form 2290 in only a few simple steps and multiple payment options are available.

When asked about the upcoming deadline, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, responded, "Our team is here to offer filers excellent customer support in both English and Spanish. ExpressTruckTax offers the most advanced solution for 2290 on the market." To get started e-filing Form 2290 with ExpressTruckTax visit expresstrucktax.com.

ExpressTruckTax, a leading IRS authorized e-file provider, has been helping thousands of truckers file their 2290 for the past 10 years. ExpressTruckTax's offerings don't end with Form 2290. Drivers can also file Form 2290 amendments as well as Form 8849 if any corrections are needed to be added to the filed Form 2290.

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TruckLogics, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.

SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, ExpressTruckTax, ExpressExtension and more. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to Nicole Jankov, Content Writer, at nicolejankov@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: ExpressTruckTax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695565/March-31st-Is-the-IRS-Form-2290-Deadline-for-Trucks-With-a-First-Used-Month-in-February

