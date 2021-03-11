U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.54
    +58.73 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,649.39
    +352.37 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,415.18
    +346.35 (+2.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,325.53
    +39.85 (+1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.86
    +1.42 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.30
    +2.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.05 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1975
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    +0.0080 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3972
    +0.0038 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4630
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,750.38
    +487.52 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.77
    +19.07 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

MARCH DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 9F Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOSANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against 9F Inc. ("9F" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:JFU) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's August 14, 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020, are encouraged to contact the firm before March 22, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. 9F touted value and benefits to its financial institution partners and tri-party cooperation business model that did not exist. In fact, the Company and Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC") were engaged in an ongoing dispute regarding payment of service fees. The Company's collectability of service fees from PICC was at serious risk of non-payment. There was also significant risk that PICC would discontinue credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about 9F, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635020/MARCH-DEADLINE-REMINDER-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-9F-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's John Lewis to axe more stores after COVID-19 'earthquake'

    The John Lewis Partnership warned more of its department stores would be permanently closed after the "economic earthquake" of COVID-19 sent Britain's biggest employee-owned group to a 517 million pound ($721 million) annual loss. The 156-year-old John Lewis had already reduced department store numbers to 42, having closed eight last July, impacting 1,300 jobs, as it grappled with the fallout from the crisis. "Hard as it is, there is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store," Chairman Sharon White said.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Showing Signs of Life Again

    The British pound initially fell on Wednesday but then turned around to show signs of life again. Ultimately, it looks as if the uptrend is ready to continue.

  • Taiwan Probe Spurs Fears of China Poaching Top Chip Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- An investigation into illegal talent poaching by Beijing-based Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has revived fears Chinese companies will target Taiwan’s top engineers as their country works to build a world-class chipmaking industry.Investigators descended on the offices of Bitmain’s two Taiwan units and interviewed 19 people Tuesday in a probe into whether the crypto-mining startup had violated local laws, according to Chang Jui-chuan, a spokeswoman for the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office. The Chinese firm, which develops semiconductors for mining and other purposes, is suspected of illegally recruiting hundreds of engineers from Taiwanese firms over a period of three years. Taiwan prohibits firms from China from doing business or recruiting locally without prior approval, a measure intended to limit the influence of its political rival.The accusations against Bitmain spur concerns that Chinese firms will accelerate efforts to hire away Taiwan’s best engineers in a bid to achieve semiconductor self-sufficiency. Beijing has pledged to develop its own advanced chip manufacturing in order to dominate future technologies and cut its dependence on $300 billion of annual semiconductor imports.Read more: China to Pour More Money Into Chips, AI and 5G to Catch U.S.Taiwan’s deep pool of expertise revolves around Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s leading chip fabricator and a supplier to most American tech giants from Apple Inc. to Nvidia Corp. U.S. and European companies like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and ASML Holding NV have set up engineering hubs and research bases to tap local talent.“China’s poaching of Taiwanese engineers undermines Taiwan’s semiconductor industry,” said Carol Lin, a law professor at the Hsinchu-based National Chiao Tung University, which is now part of the newly formed National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University. “Through the maneuver, Chinese competitors can learn about Taiwan companies’ progress. If these engineers bring trade secrets with them, Chinese rivals can have a firm grasp of Taiwan companies’ past success and failure in technological developments, and this could result in unfair competition and even endanger national security.”Beijing has denied Washington’s claims that it demands technology or talent transfers or targets the intellectual property of overseas firms. Bitmain representatives didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.Read more: The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for SemiconductorsBitmain’s actions are suspected of breaching Taiwan’s Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, Chang said. An article in the act stipulates that for-profit Chinese firms cannot set up units in Taiwan and conduct business activities -- including headhunting -- without approval from Taiwanese authorities, she added.A separate press statement from Chang’s office, while not identifying Bitmain by name, shed light on the allegations. In order to develop artificial intelligence chips, the Chinese startup created a new entity in China with a Taiwanese engineer as chairman. This engineer then recruited colleagues from his former company in Taiwan and formed a headhunting team to set up a research and development center in Taiwan, according to the statement. Chang confirmed the company in the press release was Bitmain.The team offered potential recruits double their existing salaries and advertised openly on Taiwanese job sites, the prosecutors said. The country’s top chip designer MediaTek Inc., a major rival to Qualcomm Inc., was affected by Bitmain’s recruitment drive, Taiwan’s Apple Daily reported. A MediaTek representative declined to comment.Taiwanese executives have accused Chinese rivals of aggressive poaching for years. In 2018, Taiwanese DRAM maker Nanya Technology Corp. President Lee Pei-ing said some of his engineers were being offered three to five times their current salaries by Chinese competitors. The typical practice was to first lure away a manager who would then go on to recruit more of his former colleagues, according to Lee.Beyond talent poaching, global firms with operations in Taiwan and local officials have accused Chinese companies of technology theft. In 2019, Taiwanese prosecutors indicted five people for leaking tech belonging to German chemical maker BASF SE to Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Co., while Micron Technology Inc. has sued Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp. and its Chinese partner Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. for stealing trade secrets. Both Chinese companies have denied wrongdoing.Read more: Engineers Found Guilty of Stealing Micron Secrets for ChinaBitmain, the world’s largest crypto-mining equipment maker, has over the years tried to expand into AI chipmaking to cushion Bitcoin’s volatility, but the strategy divided its management. The company relies on TSMC’s foundry for semiconductor production.(Updates with employment forecast chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese Ports

    (Bloomberg) -- China is gorging on sanctioned Iranian oil -- with imports forecast to more than double this month from February -- as other countries hold off purchases for fear of incurring the wrath of the U.S.Iranian shipments to the province of Shandong, home to a quarter of China’s refining capacity, have surged so much this month they’re causing congestion at ports and filling up storage tanks, traders and analysts said.See also: China Oil Demand Growth Gains Pace on Swift Factory ReboundOil from the Persian Gulf nation is heavily discounted due to the American sanctions that were first imposed in mid-2018. In China, it usually goes for $3 to $5 barrel less than benchmark Brent crude, according to traders, who say that’s prompting some local companies to stock up as global prices rise and economic activity picks up following the Lunar New Year holidays.Chinese imports of Iranian crude will rise to 856,000 barrels a day in March, the most in almost two years and up 129% from last month, according to Kevin Wright, a Singapore-based analyst with Kpler. His estimates include oil that’s undergone ship-to-ship transfers in the Middle East or in waters off Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia to obscure their origin.Most refiners and traders are reluctant to purchase Iranian crude for fear of repercussions that can include being cut off from the American banking system and having cargoes seized. Tehran has used aggressive marketing as it tries to raise export income and boost an economy reeling from the sanctions.“The surge is related to lower costs but also, politically, to a sense that this might be an interim period between the outgoing administration and the Biden administration figuring out its position on Iran,” said Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “Iran is certainly part of the downside risks to oil prices, alongside Libya and shale to a certain degree.”Relations between Washington and Tehran took a nosedive when former president Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear accord with Iran. The country’s official oil exports have plunged to almost nothing from around 2.5 million barrels a day before the American sanctions. Iran still produces roughly 2 million barrels daily, however.Tensions have remained high since Joe Biden came to power, although Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said this week his country was ready to revert to full or partial compliance with the nuclear deal if the U.S. did the same. Tehran has said Washington should lift the sanctions before the two sides start talks.Powerful RallyOil prices have leapt from less than $40 a barrel at the end of October as major economies rolled out coronavirus vaccines and OPEC+ kept supply in check. Brent briefly topped $71 this week after a drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil export terminal, which the kingdom blamed on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.Chinese fuel consumption had already recovered to pre-virus levels last year, but dipped over the last few months amid a resurgence of Covid-19 in parts of the country. It’s now growing on the back of strong factory activity and infrastructure building that left Beijing blanketed in smog this week.See also: China’s Oil Reserves Are Close to Reaching Storage CapacityThe waiting time for tankers looking to offload in Shandong was estimated at 12 days last week, compared with eight the week before, according to Kpler. Oil inventories at ports in the province climbed to a one-year high last month, data from industry researcher SCI99 showed.China’s imports of crude oil climbed to an average of 11.1 million barrels a day in January and February, up more than 20% from December, according to Bloomberg calculations.Iran-origin crude purchased by China is sometimes labeled Omani or Middle Eastern oil, or Malaysian Blend. China imported more than 12 million metric tons of crude from Malaysia in 2020 and 2019, around twice as much as in 2017 before the U.S. sanctions were imposed, customs data show.(Updates with analsyst comment in 6th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Erdogan to pitch Turkey's 'bitter' economic reforms to sceptics

    President Tayyip Erdogan will attempt on Friday to make good on his pledge of a new economic era for Turkey, with a package of reforms that he says will tackle chronically high inflation, currency depreciation and financial instability. After 18 years leading a major emerging market prone to booms and busts, Erdogan faces a sceptical audience of local savers, foreign investors and ratings agency analysts who say such market-friendly promises have rung hollow in the past. Erdogan promised the reforms in November after the lira hit a record low.

  • Bitcoin Hits Highest Level in Two Weeks as Big-Money Bets Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied to a two-week high as a risk-on sentiment returned following selloffs in more speculative corners of the financial market.The digital asset rose as much as 5.7% before trimming some gains to trade at $53,747 as of 1:02 p.m. in New York. Ether -- the world’s second largest cryptocurrency -- jumped as much as 3.8%. The gains mirror broader risk-on optimism, with the Nasdaq 100 Index recovering from a decline Monday that pushed the tech index to a so-called correction level.“We feel that it is more of a ‘risk-on/risk-off’ play,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. said in a note Tuesday.Maley did note, however, that the world’s largest cryptocurrency held up “quite well” throughout the recent Nasdaq correction, adding that this could “have been due to the fact that the S&P 500 had also held-up quite well.”Even as high-flying bets like Tesla Inc. and the ARK Innovation ETF have cratered recently, Bitcoin prices have been buoyed by news of more institutional adoption, fueling crypto proponent’s argument that big financial players are rushing to gain exposure to the token, while another viewpoint stands that the digital asset is a stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like its 2017-2018 boom and bust cycle.Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners made a little-discussed connection between tech stocks and the world’s largest digital asset on Bloomberg Television Tuesday.“The relationship between Bitcoin prices and the tech market is very close,” he said. If “Bitcoin prices go down, I think the tech stocks are going to be hit very badly.”Meanwhile, the digital-asset industry continues to see endorsements from institutions. On Monday, NYDIG, a provider of Bitcoin-related financial services, announced that it raised $200 million from investors including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual and Soros Fund Management.NYDIG said Bitcoin adoption among institutions is accelerating, citing data that insurers have more than $1 billion in Bitcoin-related exposure on its platform. Technical analysis is also supportive of higher prices, according to a report by Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross, who said Bitcoin could reach $75,000.“Bitcoin and Ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in an email. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • ETF Issuers Find Creative Workarounds to SEC’s Crypto Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. exchange-traded fund issuers are getting increasingly creative as the Securities and Exchange Commission continues to demur on approving a pure cryptocurrency fund.While the bulk of its holding will be in U.S. stocks, the Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS Bitcoin ETF (ticker SPBC) will invest up to 15% of its assets in cryptocurrencies, either “indirectly and solely” through the $34 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC), according to a Tuesday filing.The filing is the latest example of how ETF issuers are finding workarounds to the SEC’s stance on crypto, with regulators citing everything from market volatility and industry manipulation to thin liquidity in repeatedly batting down attempts. Buying shares of GBTC, which invests solely in Bitcoin, provides access to the largest cryptocurrency’s price movements without having to physically purchase the coins since it is a trust. Additionally, seeking exposure through an ETF with a set ceiling on how large the Bitcoin portion of the portfolio can grow protects investors from having to pay capital gains taxes, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“I’m sure most will ask, ‘Well, can’t I just do this myself with two ETFs?’ but an advantage in this case is the fund rebalances for you, so you will avoid any capital gains,” said BI analyst Athanasios Psarofagis. “It’s an interesting idea, because it gets people thinking about Bitcoin as an actual portfolio allocation versus something more speculative.”Bitcoin has surged nearly 600% over the past year, taking the coin to a record $58,350 in late February. Investors rushing for access plowed into vehicles such as GBTC and the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (ticker BITW), boosting those products to absurdly high markups amid the mania.The first North American Bitcoin ETFs debuted in Canada last month. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) has already amassed roughly $464 million in assets, while the Evolve Fund Group’s Bitcoin ETF (ticker EBIT) has attracted $42 million so far. While Wall Street awaits approval, funds like SPBC should gain traction with financial advisors, said Financial Enhancement Group’s Andrew Thrasher.“This fund will appeal to a lot of advisors who have had an interest in getting exposure to Bitcoin or have clients asking for crypto,” said Thrasher, a portfolio manager with the firm. “This gives the potential to have Bitcoin exposure within a traditional custodian account in an ETF wrapper, which hasn’t been done in the U.S. due to SEC resistance to approve a pure Bitcoin ETF.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow rally to fresh record highs as tech stocks resurge

    Stocks advanced on Thursday and the Dow set yet another record intraday high after Congress passed another expansive coronavirus relief package. Technology shares rebounded, and Treasury yields steadied.

  • Warren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member of $100 Billion Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world’s wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he’s slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100 billion.The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman’s wealth jumped on Wednesday to $100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes Buffett the sixth member of the $100 billion club, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates.The clan’s combined fortunes have grown rapidly, fueled by government stimulus, central-bank policy and the surging equity market. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle as the House voted to approve the legislation, adding to the $3 trillion or so in stimulus Washington has already disbursed in the past year.Berkshire, the source of virtually all of Buffett’s wealth, has had a fast start to 2021. The firm’s A shares are up 15% this year, outpacing the 3.8% gain of the S&P 500 Index. That’s been helped by Buffett’s recent push to spend record amounts buying back Berkshire’s own stock, a notable shift for an investor who has preferred to use the $138 billion cash pile to buy other businesses or common shares.Share BuybacksBuffett’s been struggling in recent years to find sizable deals to spark Berkshire’s growth, partially due to the sheer size of the conglomerate. That’s caused the shares to underperform the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in 2020, Buffett spent a record $24.7 billion on buybacks and filings indicate he’s already bought at least $4.2 billion worth of stock through mid-February.Read more: Berkshire’s Busy 2020 Broke a Record Despite No Major Deals ”His warming up to share buyback was clearly welcomed by investors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Palazola, who also noted last year’s fears of the pandemic’s initial impact on the group were overdone. “The strength of Berkshire’s equity portfolio, specifically Apple, was a large contributor to book value,” he said.Surpassing $100 billion is all the more notable considering how much the Omaha billionaire has given away. A co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage philanthropy, Buffett has donated more than $37 billion in Berkshire stock since 2006. Without those gifts, which have cut his holdings of Berkshire Class A shares nearly in half, he’d be worth more than $192 billion.The staggering amounts accumulated by the ultra-wealthy -- $1.8 trillion by the world’s 500 richest in 2020 alone -- highlights the K-shaped recovery that’s taking place as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. While millions of disproportionately poor, working-class and minority people remain unemployed, the rich have seen incomes and net worth levels jump thanks to a buoyant stock market and rising home prices.Meanwhile, more than 8 million Americans -- including many children -- fell into poverty in the second half of last year, according to an analysis by University of Chicago economist Bruce Meyer, University of Notre Dame’s James Sullivan and Zhejiang University’s Jeehoon Han.Buffett added $1.9 billion to his fortune on Wednesday as Berkshire Class A shares hit a record high, helping lead a second day of gains for the S&P 500.(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Specter of Worse Emerging-Market Rout Drives Loomis Fund to Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- A Loomis, Sayles & Co. fund has sold the bulk of its emerging-market bonds, warning that a strengthening dollar and rising Treasury yields make the securities increasingly risky to hold.Boston-based portfolio manager Andrea DiCenso sold local-currency government debt from South Africa to Mexico in the past week when inflation jitters catapulted U.S. yields to their highest level in a year. The positioning reflects a growing caution among investors about the risk of another bond selloff on the scale of the 2013 taper tantrum.“That rise in real rates story tends to be the killer for emerging-market assets’ performance,” said DiCenso. “We are growing concerned around the resiliency of the local market trade into the coming weeks and months.”Developing-nation bonds have fallen after rallying to a peak in January as the prospect of tighter monetary policy and less central bank support deter investors. Still, some funds such as Franklin Templeton say another rout may be a chance to buy as the turmoil would likely be just a temporary setback.Compared to 2013, the risks today are “more concerning for emerging-markets” because leverage has increased, DiCenso said.The 2013 taper tantrum roiled emerging markets when the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it would roll back its quantitative easing led to a spike in bond yields. Turkey, Brazil, South Africa, India and Indonesia were among those that suffered steep losses.Healthy CorrectionBut not everyone agrees. Finisterre Capital says higher inflation expectations are temporary and expects benchmark U.S. Treasury yields to stabilize after rising to 1.7%-1.75%.“It’s just a hiccup on the way,” said Damien Buchet, London-based chief investment officer at Finisterre, a unit of Principal Global Investors. Corrections are “quite healthy for our markets.”The firm remains positive on emerging-market debt and has protected its portfolio by reducing exposure to high-beta EM currencies and shortening the maturity of bonds to lessen the sensitivity to U.S. yields.Extreme VolatilityLoomis’ Emerging Markets Debt Blended Total Return fund, which oversees $296.6 million, has also sold local-currency notes from Russia and Indonesia. But it has retained its holdings of Egyptian debt and some Brazilian positions while still favoring emerging credit and hard-currency sovereign bonds.Indonesia’s 10-year bond yields rose to a five-month high of 6.86% this week while that on equivalent Russian notes climbed as high as 6.80% in February.“We have dramatically pulled back on our exposure because of those changing market dynamics from cross-asset volatility increasing,” DiCenso said. The firm will reassess its position once the volatility begins “to pull back from the extremely elevated levels we see them at right now,” she added.Here are some other views from DiCenso:‘At the moment we’re raising some cash. We’ll be looking at the reaction to the U.S. yield curve. Are we going to see repricing be pulled forward?“We have some opportunities for data in the coming weeks. We have the opportunity to hear Powell speak -- I don’t believe he’ll have any reason to say anything different than he already has, which is essentially the market has been orderly, let the reflation come back to play, and they’re not really changing the policy at all.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • U.S. Stocks Rise as Tech Lags; Treasuries Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities advanced as the rotation into value stocks resumed following a weak inflation report. Treasury yields turned lower after a 10-year note auction. The dollar weakened.The S&P 500 notched its best two-day advance since early February, led by financial firms and producers of raw materials. A lower-than-expected inflation reading eased concern that prices will spike higher if growth picks up as many economists now predict. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record, closing above 32,000 for the first time. Tech shares whose valuations look stretched in an era of higher yields slipped after Tuesday’s rebound from weeks of selling.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell toward 1.50%, with bonds rising after a government auction. The dollar retreated. The threat of higher prices as the economy revs and the Biden administration signs a $1.9 trillion spending package drove the rotation from growth stocks that led all of 2020 and into companies with businesses more closely tied to the economic cycle.The dollar weakened versus major peers, sending the euro and pound higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced. Crude topped $64 a barrel in New York, while gold futures edged higher. Bitcoin briefly topped $57,000.The rising trend in bond yields is consistent with economic growth expectations, said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. That backdrop still favors cyclicals over defensive assets and “supports equities over bonds, and a weaker U.S. dollar,” she said.Here are some key events to watch:The U.S. government auctions 30-year Treasuries Thursday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 0.6% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.8%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slumped 0.3%.The euro was little rose 0.2% to $1.1925.The British pound added 0.3% to $1.3931.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.508 per dollar.The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 108.40 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.52%.The yield on two-year Treasuries dropped one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.714%.Japan’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.128%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.2% to $64.78 a barrel.Brent crude increased 1% to $68.22 a barrel.Gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,723.50 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A nepotism scandal has Nike scrambling to rebuild trust with sneakerheads

    Nike is doing damage control after a prolific sneaker reseller was revealed to be the son of a longtime company executive.

  • FOREX-Dollar dips, off 3-1/2 month highs as Treasury yields stabilize

    The dollar on Tuesday backed off its 3-1/2-month high as U.S. Treasury yields stabilized ahead of key inflation data and Treasury auctions this week, boosting riskier currencies such as the pound, Australian dollar and Kiwi dollar. The save-haven dollar was 0.46% lower, at 91.95, against a basket of six major currencies, after hitting a 3-1/2-month high of 92.506 during Asian trading hours. U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields eased to 1.544% after reaching 1.613% on Monday, close to its 13-month high.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks stage rebound, Nasdaq jumps by most since November

    Contracts on the Nasdaq ticked up after the index sank into a correction by the end of the regular session, plunging more than 10% from a recent record closing high. Shares of Tesla steadied in after-hours trading after falling another nearly 6%, bringing its March-to-date loss to almost 17%, while Apple shares sank to the lowest level since November.

  • Asia’s Biggest Rate-Hike Bets Mount in India as Swaps Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economic recovery is fueling speculation central banks will soon be shifting into tightening mode -- nowhere more so than India.Five-year interest-rate swaps jumped 63 basis points in February, the biggest advance since the 2013 taper tantrum, reflecting growing expectations of a tighter monetary policy. Swap rates signal India will see the most rapid tightening of any nation in Asia, according to Standard Chartered Plc. Fears of a resurgence in inflation driven by rising oil prices is adding to the speculation.“The market is swept up by high intensity global reflation trade,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “Within this, India’s sensitivity to crude oil prices as well as the V-shaped rebound in economic activity may be creating divergent expectations of the monetary policy path ahead.”Rate-hike wagers are building around the world as optimism over an economic rebound is complicated by concern that inflation is quickening following an unprecedented period of rock-bottom borrowing costs. In India’s case, this is posing a thorny challenge for central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, who has vowed to keep monetary policy accommodative as long as necessary to support the recovery.Indian swaps are pricing in an increase of about a percentage point in rates over the next calendar year, compared with a quarter-to-half a percentage point earlier this year, according to Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. The five-year swap rate was down one basis point to 5.38% on Wednesday.‘Pump Prices’Swap markets across Asia are signaling tighter monetary policies going ahead, making it challenging for central banks to nurture a recovery without stifling growth. While India’s consumer-price inflation is still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-to-6% target range, economists see the second round effects of higher pump prices soon feeding into the headline print.India’s benchmark 10-year bond yields surged to 6.25% on Wednesday, from as low as 5.81% in January. Similarly, top-rated corporate bond yields have jumped by more than 60 points in 2021, convincing a number of borrowers to scrap debt offerings in recent days amid the volatility.Policy normalization in India may first see the central bank raising its reverse repo rates by 40 basis points in 2021, according to ICICI Securities. That would narrow the interest-rate corridor to the pre-pandemic level of 25 basis points.“Markets are expecting a rise in inflation due to the rapid increase in the monetary base across economies, and more recently the increase in commodities prices,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior Asia rates strategist at Standard Chartered in Singapore. “However, central banks are more sanguine about their own inflation expectations so far.”(Updates with Wednesday’s swap rates in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Prices Dip After Hitting $70

    Oil prices fell back after a huge rally last week, with analysts still seeing upside for prices despite high prices threatening demand

  • 'Inflation is a process'

    In financial markets there are few things you can count on.