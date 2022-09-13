U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

March of Dimes Launches Innovation Fund as Organization's Latest Solution to Address the Urgent Maternal and Infant Health Crisis

·5 min read

Iron Health Named First Health Care Venture Investment for March of Dimes Innovation Fund

Special Panel Discussion Today at 4:00 PM ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The March of Dimes today launched the Innovation Fund, a venture philanthropy initiative that will invest donated funds in early-stage companies working to address the most pressing maternal and infant health challenges. As the leading organization fighting to improve mom and baby health, March of Dimes stays current on the latest scientific breakthroughs and emerging solutions to impact maternal and infant health through earlier diagnosis, new treatments for conditions during and after pregnancy, and ongoing mental and physical health support. With the Innovation Fund, March of Dimes will leverage this expertise to invest in companies with promising solutions to improve health outcomes and impact the lives of moms and babies now.

March of Dimes Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/March of Dimes Foundation)

"With the maternal and infant health crisis at an all-time high in the U.S., launching the March of Dimes Innovation Fund will allow us to tap into and help guide the creative energy that can be found in startup companies," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "By funding companies focused on maternal and infant health, we're aiming to bring new solutions to life and bring about the change needed to positively impact moms' and babies' lives."

As a strategic investor, the organization's active support provides the companies with assistance understanding maternal and infant health issues; helps extend their market reach by leveraging March of Dimes' local teams who work with providers, payers and others; provides access to consumer and professional content that can be integrated into their platforms, and lends credibility through March of Dimes' brand and reputation for advancing innovations to address maternal and infant health.

In collaboration with Redesign Health, a company that powers innovation in healthcare, March of Dimes explored start-up concepts to identify and invest in a purpose-built company that supports the ongoing health needs of women with the potential to impact pregnancy-related outcomes. As a result, Iron Health was chosen as the right fit for the first March of Dimes Innovation Fund investment. Iron Health is a tech-enabled, virtual care platform which complements OB-GYN care by providing access to other services that are critical to women's health and healthy pregnancies.

"We're on a mission to close the current gaps in women's healthcare by empowering OB-GYNs with the right resources to extend their latitude of care," said Stephanie Winans, CEO, Iron Health. "We are proud to partner with March of Dimes, a trusted champion for improving women's health and pregnancy outcomes. Their partnership and deep focus on research, advocacy and innovation will help us achieve this mission, driving better health outcomes for more patients."

March of Dimes has also established two external, volunteer committees to support the March of Dimes Innovation Fund. The Medical Science Committee will evaluate investment proposals based on scientific merit and market needs and will also contribute to March of Dimes' knowledge base of need areas in maternal and infant health to help identify promising areas of investment. The Investment Committee will evaluate business plans, review market potential, provide investment expertise, assess potential return on investment, assist in developing terms of agreements and recommend investments of the Fund.

To celebrate the launch, March of Dimes is hosting a panel discussion on September 13, at 4:00 pm ET, which will feature experts in the field and volunteers who have provided their time, talent and funds to advance this effort. Speakers include:

  • Stacey D. Stewart, March of Dimes President & CEO

  • Sharon Mills Higgins, March of Dimes Board Chair

  • Dr. Emre Seli, March of Dimes Chief Scientific Officer

  • Dr. George Saade, Chair of the Innovation Fund Medical Science Committee

  • Fred and Emma Goltz, Co-chairs of the Innovation Fund Investment Committee

  • Dana and Shannon Martin, Members of the Innovation Fund Investment Committee

  • Stephanie Winans, CEO of Iron Health

  • Tiffany Aquino, March of Dimes Vice President, Innovation & Product Development

To register for the panel discussion, click here.

The March of Dimes Innovation Fund is the latest example of the organization's commitment to fighting for the health of families today and tomorrow. The strategic investment fund is a new and innovative pathway March of Dimes has identified to positively impact maternal mortality, preterm birth and health equity, complementing the organization's rich history and ongoing work in research, advocacy, programs and education.

About March of Dimes
March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that moms are healthy and every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 84-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Iron Health

Iron Health was created to improve the continuity of care and health outcomes for all women. Leveraging a tech-enabled, collaborative platform, Iron Health empowers OB-GYNs with a virtual network of multidisciplinary providers, bridging gaps across the health journey and extending their latitude of care. Patients benefit from a dedicated care manager who is available around the clock to assist, guide, and coordinate care for their comprehensive health needs– from mental health and chronic disease management to nutrition and gynecology. All women deserve accessible, equitable quality care. Iron Health is here to provide it. Iron Health was founded at Redesign Health in 2022. For more information: http://ironhealth.io/

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is a company that powers innovation in healthcare by developing technologies, tools, and insights that lower the barriers to change across the industry. Since 2018, exceptional founders have built over two dozen companies at Redesign Health, impacting more than ten million lives across many aspects of the healthcare ecosystem including cancer care, teleaudiology, COVID-19 testing, metabolic health and more. To learn more, visit redesignhealth.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/march-of-dimes-launches-innovation-fund-as-organizations-latest-solution-to-address-the-urgent-maternal-and-infant-health-crisis-301623102.html

SOURCE March of Dimes Inc.

