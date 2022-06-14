U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,751.93
    +2.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,521.47
    +4.73 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,814.00
    +4.77 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.91
    +7.31 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    123.54
    +2.61 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    -15.40 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.24 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    -0.0040 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2005
    -0.0130 (-1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4680
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,201.42
    -1,241.54 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.79
    +2.54 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.57
    +25.76 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

March Networks Announces Addition of ME8 Series IP Cameras to Growing Line of AI-Enabled Products

·4 min read

New cameras feature built-in video intelligence for accurate and rapid detection of security incidents and 4K resolution for crystal-clear images

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce the addition of the ME8 Series IP Cameras to its line of products powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Incorporating advanced system-on-chip (SoC) technology from California-based company Ambarella®, the ME8 Series IP Cameras use Deep Neural Network processing power to accurately detect both people and vehicles. This built-in intelligence is combined with next-generation security analytics and 4K ultra high-definition (HD) resolution for the most detailed video and accurate, real-time detection of events. 4K ultra HD (8MP) produces extremely sharp images, with four times the resolution of a standard 2MP camera.

"The addition of the ME8 Series cameras aligns with our plan to offer customers a fully AI-enabled product line," said Net Payne, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, March Networks. He noted the company currently also offers 6MP AI-enabled cameras and its powerful X-Series Hybrid Recorders, which are purpose-built for tomorrow's AI applications with NVIDIA® SoC technology. The ME8 Series add to the company's complete end-to-end solution, which also includes its growing cloud services portfolio.

"Migrating customers to the cloud and AI-enabling our product line is our core focus," said Payne. "The AI-models in these cameras allow for a level of accuracy in detecting people and vehicles that can help to resolve security incidents that much quicker. Because of this accuracy, false alarms are greatly reduced."

The ME8 Series' AI-powered video analytics enable organizations to enhance security in both public and private spaces by detecting atypical activity more rapidly and consistently. Using this built-in video intelligence, customers can quickly respond to incidents such as building or zone intrusions, the abandonment of suspicious objects, and loitering and perimeter breaches by people and vehicles.

When combined with March Networks' Searchlight™ data analytics software, the cameras can also intelligently capture information on non-security related events such as curbside deliveries. Using the cameras' stopped vehicle analytic, for example, restaurants can track the number of mobile deliveries at different times throughout the day to analyze trends and improve speed of service. Big box retailers and grocers, meanwhile, can oversee all of their curbside deliveries, investigate any disputes, and uncover trends to improve service.

Organizations can choose from two distinct ME8 Series models, both fully compliant with the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Models include:

The ME8 IR Dome, an indoor/outdoor dome camera featuring a 3.6-11mm motorized P-Iris lens

The ME8 IR DuraBullet, a bullet camera purpose-built for outdoor use and also featuring a 3.6-11mm motorized P-Iris lens

Both ME8 Series models have built-in IR LEDs that can illuminate objects in the dark at over 131 feet (40 meters) away. Both are also protected by weather-proof (IP66), vandal-resistant (IK10) enclosures to ensure optimum performance in all climates.

To learn more or see the ME8 Series cameras in action, visit March Networks at booth #2013 at the NRF Protect show in Cleveland, Ohio, June 21-23.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

To keep up with March Networks news and updates, subscribe to its Intelligent IP Video Blog and stay connected by following March Networks on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/march-networks-announces-addition-of-me8-series-ip-cameras-to-growing-line-of-ai-enabled-products-301567672.html

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION

Recommended Stories

  • Elbit to Reveal Unmanned Robotic Combat Vehicle Integrated with Foresight’s QuadSight® Technology

    Foresight’s solution will be showcased in Elbit’s booth at Eurosatory, the world’s largest defense and security exhibition

  • Nokia lifted to buy at Citi, which expects margins near top of forecast range

    Nokia was upgraded to buy from neutral at Citi in a note that argues its improving fundamentals are being ignored by the market. Its price target was increased to €6.50 ($6.80) from €6. "The mobile infrastructure market is showing strong momentum, particularly so in Nokia's key U.S. market, and Nokia's decade-long share losses have ceased and are showing signs of improvement," said analyst Andrew Gardiner, who said he's confident it'll achieve 2022 margins near the top of its 11% to 13.5% range.

  • John Oliver Calls For The Break Up Of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook

    Before AT&T formally sold-off Warner Bros. to Discovery Media , John Oliver took great delight in mocking HBO's parent company, frequently calling them "business daddy" and skewering the company's reputation for poor cellular service (amongst other common complaints). In the most recent episode of his late night news show "Last Week Tonight," Oliver uses the history of AT&T as a jumping off point for a segment on antitrust legislation, in which he makes the point that monopolies are bad for business and customers. The segment begins with a brief history of AT&T, which Oliver explains once had a monopoly over the telephone industry, and would go out of its way to hinder competing businesses.

  • Growing Raleigh company puts new HQ in North Hills tower

    A year after a major Raleigh company put multiple floors in its new headquarters tower up for sublease, a fast-growing tech company is grabbing space.

  • Chinese smartphone brand Meizu sold to carmaker Geely as smart vehicles become latest frontier for Big Tech

    A subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has acquired Meizu, the Alibaba Group Holding-backed smartphone maker, as part of the carmaker's efforts to bolster its connected ecosystem, as rivals race to build new digital platforms for vehicles. Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology, a venture launched by Geely founder Li Shufu last September to make premium smartphones and other connected devices, bought a 79.09 per cent stake in Meizu, taking control of the Zhuhai-based brand, according to a document

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • China’s Geely Takes Over Alibaba-Backed Smartphone Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., the satellite-to-automobile group controlled by billionaire Li Shufu, has purchased a majority stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu Technology Co., according to a Caixin report that cited an announcement from the State Administration of Market Regulation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After L

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple Needs ‘One More Thing’—and It Will Have to Be Big

    Apple is so massive that growing its revenue by 10% requires adding $40 billion in annual sales. That’s equivalent to building another Mac business.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Flocking To Texas Despite Its Fragile Power Grid

    Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify (Bloomberg) -- Have you ever heard the saying, “Everything’s Bigger in Texas”? That same ethos applies to mining Bitcoin in the Lonestar state. The state of Texas is flush with bitcoin prospectors. The City of Fort Worth even started a small mining operation out of City Hall. In this episode, Bloomberg reporter Mike Smith shares his reporting about what makes this

  • PlayStation Takes On Xbox With New Subscription Service

    (Bloomberg) -- PlayStation’s revamped version of its video game subscription service went live on Monday, giving members access to a catalog of several hundred games both new and old.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsBitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsius Weighs

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell As 5G, Sprint Merger Synergies Kick In?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Google Suspends Engineer Who Claimed Its AI System Is a Person

    A software engineer at Google told the company he believed that its Language Model for Dialogue Applications, or LaMDA, is a person who has rights and might well have a soul.

  • BlackBerry Strengthens QNX Advanced Virtualization Framework for Android Automotive OS

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced an updated version of QNX® Advanced Virtualization Frameworks (QAVF) and support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0). Already in use by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple production programs, this new version of QAVF will further enable embedded automotive software developers to simplify development, accelerate time to market and reduce costs when building Android Automot

  • Delivery drones, robotaxis, even insurance — wildly hyped dreams for AI startups are giving tech investors nightmares

    We recall Apple, Amazon.com, Google, and other grand IPO successes and forget thousands of failures.

  • Amazon's Kindle is 33 percent off right now

    Amazon's base Kindle e-reader is down to just $60.

  • German cartel office examining Apple's tracking rules

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's cartel office is looking into Apple's rules on tracking for third-party apps to see whether they give the U.S. tech giant preferential treatment or hinder other companies, it said on Tuesday. "We welcome data-friendly business models that give users choices about how their data is used," said cartel office president Andreas Mundt. "However, a company like Apple, which can unilaterally set the rules in its ecosystem and especially in the App Store, should make them in line with competition."

  • Former Amazon Robotics VP Brad Porter goes Collaborative

    The pandemic was a moment of truth for Amazon Robotics. After years of work, numerous acquisitions and millions spent, could the retail giant’s massive investment in automation help keep things running amid the biggest pandemic in a century? The company’s deployment of hundreds of thousands of robotics systems across American fulfillment centers has become a gold standard for industrial automation — and a model of disruption that’s helped fuel an industry of like-minded startups.