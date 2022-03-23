U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.99
    -32.62 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,556.11
    -251.35 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,951.87
    -156.95 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,063.49
    -24.85 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.99
    +4.72 (+4.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    +12.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0059 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3530
    -0.0200 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3178
    -0.0085 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7300
    -0.0860 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,048.85
    -800.75 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.44
    -0.16 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.83
    -11.89 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

March Networks' Cloud Video Network Monitoring Service Insight Surpasses Growth Milestone

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - March Networks®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is proud to announce that its cloud-based Insight Monitoring and Resolution Service continues to experience rapid growth, with over 25,000 managed surveillance systems with an estimated 500,000 surveillance cameras.

Insight Monitoring and Resolution Service (CNW Group/MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION)
Insight Monitoring and Resolution Service (CNW Group/MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION)

Insight provides March Networks customers with complete end-to-end support for their video surveillance systems with proactive remote health monitoring of all of their devices like recorders, cameras and hard drives, as well as overall network connectivity. Trained professionals in March Networks' Network Operations Center (NOC) work with the company's certified solution partners (CSPs) to remotely monitor end user customers' network infrastructure, apply software updates, and troubleshoot issues, including dispatching an on-site technician when required. A subscription-based service, Insight also offers both CSPs and end customers a convenient web-based portal where they can view video network information including all devices, warranty and location information as well as support tickets and ticket status for complete closed-loop workflows.

Any customer using either the cloud or on-premises version of March Networks Command™ Enterprise Software can now access asset-reporting services through the web portal with the Insight Asset and Reporting Service. This new service provides on-demand access to Insight's asset reports for customers who prefer to handle their own health monitoring and system maintenance, but want at-a-glance views of all video network devices like device name, model number, serial number and firmware version.

Insight currently supports Fortune 500 companies including tier 1 banks, and multi-national retail and quick service restaurants with thousands of franchise locations. Leading c-store chains, multi-state cannabis operators, educational institutions, and major U.S. public transportation agencies have signed onto the services with multi-year contracts.

"Insight is a success because it reduces the burden of maintaining a surveillance system, and gives customers peace of mind knowing our team is focused on the health of their system, so they, in turn, can stay focused on their business," said Net Payne, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, March Networks. "It is just one component of our growing cloud services product portfolio."

Insight can be combined with March Networks Command™ Enterprise Cloud service for a fully hosted video solution including server set up, administration and day-to-day maintenance. The service can also be combined with March Networks Searchlight™ for Retail software for video that is integrated with point-of-sale (POS) transaction data and analytics in the cloud.

"March Networks understands the technology benefits of the cloud and is well positioned to support our customers' migration paths through innovative solutions both today and in the months and years ahead," said Payne.

March Networks will showcase Insight March 23-25 at ISC West, booth 26041, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

To keep up with March Networks news and updates, subscribe to its Intelligent IP Video Blog and stay connected by following March Networks on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

March Networks logo (CNW Group/MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION)
March Networks logo (CNW Group/MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/march-networks-cloud-video-network-monitoring-service-insight-surpasses-growth-milestone-301508992.html

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c2609.html

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Confirms Hacker Group Lapsus$ Breached Its Systems

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said that the hacker group Lapsus$ gained “limited access” to its systems, following a claim by the group that it obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video Lin

  • SEC Looks for an Extension of Time in the Case Against Ripple Lab

    XRP finds early support today, with the market sentiment towards the SEC case against Ripple delivering XRP with momentum.

  • Nvidia Unveils Data-Center Chips Aimed at Stretching Its Lead in AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. told investors it’s focused on maintaining growth with new products, including speedier data-center chips, rather than embarking on more aggressive stock-buyback plans as some shareholders had hoped.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Vid

  • Facebook Continues To Lose Out On User Time; Netherlands Data Center Plans Face Opposition

    BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) CEO Jonah Peretti disclosed during its earnings call that he continued to see audiences spending less time on Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook, CNBC reports. Peretti admitted that Facebook accounted for most of its audience traffic to its shopping content. However, the shift in audience time away from the app has disproportionately impacted its commerce revenues. Peretti saw the trend to continue. Meta recently reported a decline of 0.5 million Facebook dail

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    With inflation at a 40-year high and interest rate hikes on the way, consumer and business spending are likely to slow in the coming months, and that has Wall Street worried. As spending slows, corporate revenue growth will likely decelerate, which means those richly valued growth stocks now look even more expensive. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) specializes in cybersecurity.

  • Is the Short-term Chart for Bitcoin Bullish or Bearish?

    As the Bulls and the Bears slug it out on the trading floor and among social media, blogs, etc., it pays to check the actual price chart of Bitcoin (BTC) to get a more objective.

  • Authentication firm Okta says up to 366 customers potentially hit by hack

    Hundreds of customers of digital authentication firm Okta Inc have possibly been affected by a security breach caused by a hacking group known as Lapsus$, the company said on Tuesday. In a series of blog posts, Chief Security Officer David Bradbury said the "maximum potential impact" was to 366 customers whose data was accessed by an outside contractor, Sitel. Okta, based in San Francisco, helps employees of more than 15,000 organizations securely access their networks and applications, so a breach at the company could lead to serious consequences across the Internet.

  • Master Microsoft Office With This E-Learning Course

    Being proficient in Microsoft Office will not only benefit you greatly in the work and school arenas, but it can pay dividends – literally – with your career. Purchase this online course today and increase your proficiency with Microsoft Word.

  • How Apple Could Add $10 Billion of Revenue

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says the company could build an “audience network” business that would place display ads inside third-party apps.

  • Okta Tumbles After Hacking Group Lapsus$ Claims Data Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- The hacking group Lapsus$ claims it gained internal access to the system privileges of Okta, the San Francisco-based company that manages user authentication services for thousands of corporate clients.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkOn

  • Healthcare Platforms Integrate More Devices, Data as Sector Rushes to Modernize

    Healthcare is leaning further into platform models as device and app proliferation and new technologies upgrade a system long in need of digital transformation. In one of several recent developments, General Electric (GE) announced March 15 the coming debut of its Edison Digital Health Platform, described in a press release as “a vendor-agnostic hosting and […]

  • Russia’s largest bank tells its clients to delay downloading software updates after ‘protestware’ attacks target Russian users

    Activist programmers are including updates into open-source software that target Russian and Belarussian users to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Experts say Russia’s war on Ukraine is accelerating the ‘splinternet.’ But what is the splinternet?

    France’s digital affairs envoy Henri Verdier said Russia’s war in Ukraine is bringing on the arrival of the “splinternet.”

  • These New Smart Glasses Have 6 Different Virtual Screens for Working on the Go

    Think of Nimo as a mini-computer you can wear.

  • Musk's Starlink is raising prices

    The SpaceX subsidiary internet provider seems to be getting much more expensive.

  • Roku's latest software offers collaborative photo screen savers, recommendations, and more

    Roku today is introducing the latest version of its streaming TV software, Roku OS 11 -- an update that, this time, focuses on adding more personalization to the Roku platform, in addition to the typical usability and performance improvements included with these releases. One of the key new features arriving with the latest OS is the launch of Roku Photo Streams, which allows users to create a personalized screensaver with their own photos and even share photos to other users' TVs. Roku will also add a new home screen destination that offers personalized suggestions of what movies and TV series to watch from across its streaming channels.

  • Samsung's speedy T7 Touch SSDs fall to new all-time lows

    Now is a great time to buy a Samsung T7 Touch SSD, as both the 1TB and 2TB models are available on Amazon at all-time low prices.

  • Avalanche Announces New ‘Core’ Wallet, Bitcoin Bridge at AVAX Summit

    The pair of product upgrades are meant to boost Avalanche’s DeFi ecosystem.

  • iPhone 14 specs leak compares Pro Max to the new Max version

    Apple’s 2022 iPhones will bring the first significant lineup change since 2020. That’s when the iPhone 12 series added a new mini size to the roster. The iPhone 14 will reportedly mark the demise of the mini, as Apple won’t release an iPhone 13 mini successor this fall. Instead, Apple will supposedly introduce a brand … The post iPhone 14 specs leak compares Pro Max to the new Max version appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple App Store faces new laws from global regulators

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the Digital Markets Act and how this will affect Apple's App Store as well as Google and Amazon.