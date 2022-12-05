“MARCHING BAND MONDAY”: WorldStrides Announces High School Marching Bands Across the Country Selected to Perform at College Football Bowl Games

WorldStrides

Sugar Bowl

WorldStrides group performs at the 2021 annual Sugar Bowl

As College Football Playoff Committee Releases Bowl Game Matchups, Global Leader in Educational Travel Highlights High School Marching Bands Performing at Top National Bowl Game Halftime Shows

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldStrides, the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning, today announced that 43 marching bands from across the country have been chosen to perform at college football bowl game halftime shows. The experience presents high school students with a potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in front of live audiences of tens of thousands of fans and be part of some of the nation’s most anticipated football matchups.

Celebrating 55 years of providing students with life changing moments, WorldStrides works directly with band directors at high schools across the nation to enable marching band students to participate in this experience – providing exclusive access to perform at elite college bowl games. Bands are selected in an application process that examines their quality of sound, past performances, and strength of program.

The students will be performing at college football bowl games including the:

Sugar Bowl: New Orleans, LA

Liberty Bowl: Memphis, TN

ReliaQuest Bowl: Tampa, FL

Holiday Bowl: San Diego, CA

Cheez It Bowl: Orlando, FL

Alamo Bowl: San Antonio, TX

“Performing to live audiences of tens of thousands of fans at some of the nation’s most popular football games may seem like just a dream – but WorldStrides is proud to help make that dream a reality for thousands of high school marching band students across the country,” said Marina Grant, Director of Special Events, WorldStrides. “These students have put in countless hours preparing for their moment to shine, and we’re beyond thrilled to highlight their incredible talent and hard work in prime time.”

“Excited doesn’t even begin to describe it – for our students, this is truly the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Steve Kauffman, Director of Bands at Fostoria City Schools. “This experience is about so much more than football or marching band – most of our students don’t get many opportunities to travel, so providing them with a look in at another region of the country and all of the history from that area can open their eyes to what is possible for them as they grow into adults. Our remarkable band members have put in the work, and now they’re ready to put on an impressive show at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

The full list of participating high schools can be found below:

Barstow High School CA Dowling Catholic High School IA Galena High School KS Windsor Jr Sr High School MO Hershey Public School NE Anadarko High School OK Northridge High School AL Marist School GA West Laurens High School GA Riley Co High School KS Shawnee Mission N High Sch KS Houston High School MS Avon Lake High School OH Bellefontaine High School OH Pauls Valley High School OK Palo Verde Valley High School CA Orange Vista High School CA Gehlen Catholic School IA Andover High School KS Magnet Cove High School AR Robinson High School IL Hoopeston Area High School IL North Shelby Jr Sr High School MO Warsaw High School MO Norborne School MO Fostoria Jr Sr High School OH Lemon Bay High School FL Lakewood Ranch High School FL Pebblebrook High School GA Centralia High School IL Tremont High School IL Clinton High School MO Hugh M Cummings High School NC Worland High School WY Heartbeat Music & Performing Arts Academy CA Bishop Noll Institute IN Jackson High School MI Harding High School OH Comanche High School OK Elk Point-Jefferson School SD Farragut High School TN Holmen High School WI Parkersburg High School WV

About WorldStrides

WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C., and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually from more than 5,000 K12 schools and universities to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.

