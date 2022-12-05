U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

“MARCHING BAND MONDAY”: WorldStrides Announces High School Marching Bands Across the Country Selected to Perform at College Football Bowl Games

WorldStrides
·4 min read
WorldStrides
WorldStrides

Sugar Bowl

WorldStrides group performs at the 2021 annual Sugar Bowl
WorldStrides group performs at the 2021 annual Sugar Bowl

As College Football Playoff Committee Releases Bowl Game Matchups, Global Leader in Educational Travel Highlights High School Marching Bands Performing at Top National Bowl Game Halftime Shows

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldStrides, the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning, today announced that 43 marching bands from across the country have been chosen to perform at college football bowl game halftime shows. The experience presents high school students with a potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in front of live audiences of tens of thousands of fans and be part of some of the nation’s most anticipated football matchups.

Celebrating 55 years of providing students with life changing moments, WorldStrides works directly with band directors at high schools across the nation to enable marching band students to participate in this experience – providing exclusive access to perform at elite college bowl games. Bands are selected in an application process that examines their quality of sound, past performances, and strength of program.

The students will be performing at college football bowl games including the:

  • Sugar Bowl: New Orleans, LA

  • Liberty Bowl: Memphis, TN

  • ReliaQuest Bowl: Tampa, FL

  • Holiday Bowl: San Diego, CA

  • Cheez It Bowl: Orlando, FL

  • Alamo Bowl: San Antonio, TX

“Performing to live audiences of tens of thousands of fans at some of the nation’s most popular football games may seem like just a dream – but WorldStrides is proud to help make that dream a reality for thousands of high school marching band students across the country,” said Marina Grant, Director of Special Events, WorldStrides. “These students have put in countless hours preparing for their moment to shine, and we’re beyond thrilled to highlight their incredible talent and hard work in prime time.”

“Excited doesn’t even begin to describe it – for our students, this is truly the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Steve Kauffman, Director of Bands at Fostoria City Schools. “This experience is about so much more than football or marching band – most of our students don’t get many opportunities to travel, so providing them with a look in at another region of the country and all of the history from that area can open their eyes to what is possible for them as they grow into adults. Our remarkable band members have put in the work, and now they’re ready to put on an impressive show at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

The full list of participating high schools can be found below:

Barstow High School

CA

Dowling Catholic High School

IA

Galena High School

KS

Windsor Jr Sr High School

MO

Hershey Public School

NE

Anadarko High School

OK

Northridge High School

AL

Marist School

GA

West Laurens High School

GA

Riley Co High School

KS

Shawnee Mission N High Sch

KS

Houston High School

MS

Avon Lake High School

OH

Bellefontaine High School

OH

Pauls Valley High School

OK

Palo Verde Valley High School

CA

Orange Vista High School

CA

Gehlen Catholic School

IA

Andover High School

KS

Magnet Cove High School

AR

Robinson High School

IL

Hoopeston Area High School

IL

North Shelby Jr Sr High School

MO

Warsaw High School

MO

Norborne School

MO

Fostoria Jr Sr High School

OH

Lemon Bay High School

FL

Lakewood Ranch High School

FL

Pebblebrook High School

GA

Centralia High School

IL

Tremont High School

IL

Clinton High School

MO

Hugh M Cummings High School

NC

Worland High School

WY

Heartbeat Music & Performing Arts Academy

CA

Bishop Noll Institute

IN

Jackson High School

MI

Harding High School

OH

Comanche High School

OK

Elk Point-Jefferson School

SD

Farragut High School

TN

Holmen High School

WI

Parkersburg High School

WV

About WorldStrides

WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C., and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually from more than 5,000 K12 schools and universities to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.

Media Contact:

Sloane & Company
WorldStridesSloane@sloanepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38c64480-a7c1-4d6f-ad68-d403e1eea0a9


