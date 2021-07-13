U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,385.90
    +1.27 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,927.75
    -68.43 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,777.14
    +43.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.24
    -30.58 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.22
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    +7.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3290
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,577.68
    -885.29 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.04
    -15.68 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.53
    -8.89 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,718.24
    +149.22 (+0.52%)
     

Marco Financial raises $82M in debt, equity seed round to support small Latin American exporters

Christine Hall
·5 min read

Small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America can find it difficult to get the funds they need to export their goods to the United States. It’s a gap Marco Financial is looking to bridge through its tech-enabled risk assessment platform that can provide better insight on who should receive loans.

To continue its mission, the Miami-based trade finance company raised $7 million in seed funding and $75 million in a credit facility, led by Arcadia Funds LLC and Kayyak Ventures, to increase its credit line to $100 million. Marco was backed last September by a small seed round from Struck Capital and Antler and over $20 million in a credit facility underwritten by Arcadia Funds.

Additional investors in the newest seed round and expanded credit facility include Village Global VC, Flexport Ventures, Tresalia Capital, 342 Capital, Struck Capital, Antler LLC, Antler Elevate, Florida Funders and Fox Ventures. Strategic angel investors include Phil Bentley, CEO of Mitie, and Naman Budhdeo, co-founder and CEO of TripStack and FlightNetwork.

Jacob Shoihet, Marco’s co-founder and CEO, says not only is there a roughly $350 billion trade finance market to go after, but cited data learned from Javier Urrutia, director of Foreign Investments at PROCOLOMBIA, an organization that promotes foreign investment and nontraditional exports in Colombia, that for every 1% increase in export productivity, 500,000 new jobs can be created.

“For small and medium businesses in trade, this is important for companies creating a high level of job growth and lowering the poverty rate,” Shoihet told TechCrunch. “By making it easier for businesses to transcend the 30, 60, 90 and now even 120 days they wait to be paid for supplies, we can solve that gap and unlock billions in value so that companies can scale.”

Miami-based Marco Financial is launching a revenue-based lending service for Latin American SMEs

Shoihet met his co-founder and COO Peter D. Spradling through the Antler accelerator, a Singapore- and New York-based early-stage investment and advisory services program that connects entrepreneurs and tech operators to launch new businesses. They started Marco in 2019 and now have offices in New York, Dallas and across Latin America.

Spradling was born in Uruguay and knows firsthand about the challenges of importing and exporting from working in his family’s slaughterhouse and later founding three of his own companies. In fact, one of his businesses imported e-cigarettes — his mother was a lifelong smoker, and he wanted to help her quit. He recalls pre-selling his inventory at a discount in order to get the money to import the goods.

“Banks don’t like risk, which means businesses spend most of their time trying to get financing rather than increasing sales,” Spradling told TechCrunch. “Banks in Latin America have a saying that ‘they lend money to people who don’t need it.’ Families with money can access the banks, but you can’t launch a business without capital, and many owners lack that access to banks.”

Marco’s factoring product enables new companies to get started without having to put up the significant amount of collateral that banks are asking. Banks typically look at financial statements for the past two years of the business and give a line of credit accordingly. Not needing as much collateral also enables more women in Latin America to become business owners because they often don’t have collateral, Spradling said.

In contrast, Marco reduces risk by basing its lines of credit on an analysis of the future potential of the business, thereby freeing up cash so that small and medium exporters can continue their operations and invest in their growth. The company is able to show what kind of financing can be obtained based on the amount of data customers provide. Marco also said it can reduce the loan origination process from over two months to one week and provide funding to approved exporters within 24 hours.

How tech can build more resilient supply chains

Cristóbal Silva Lombardi, general partner at Kayyak Ventures, told TechCrunch that Marco is providing an alternative for small and medium exporters to access capital that they previously had to get from friends and family.

In countries like Chile, electronic invoicing innovation has enabled the factoring industry to grow, and in turn, companies like Marco tend to become leaders in supply chain financing and shrink the high interest rates spread between small businesses and large firms.

“Marco wants to take that worldwide,” Silva Lombardi said. “There is a lot of value to tackle. Factoring is one of the corners in the financing market that hasn’t been tackled, and by using technology, Marco is building and creating value for the whole society. This is where venture capital firms should be putting their dollars — in companies where technology and talent unleash a lot of value.”

Since launching its product in January 2020, the company has processed thousands of invoices across 20 countries, amounting to more than $18 million.

However, it wasn’t easy in the beginning, according to Shoihet. Starting during the global pandemic, Marco initially had challenges accessing the market due to exports and supply chains being strained.

Today, Marco has found its groove and is lending as little as $25,000 per month and as much as $10 million, Shoihet said.

As such, the new funding will go toward simplifying cross-border payments, assessing risk and productizing ways to take unstructured data, processes and work to create a better experience for the customer. The company also said it aims to give large logistics providers the ability to finance exports on their own.

Marco was also able to attract new leadership, including Prajwal Manalwar, chief product officer, and Sabrina Teichman, chief growth officer. Manalwar worked for 13 years at PayPal, where he most recently was a product lead focused on debit card authorization rates and in-store payments. Teichman joins after 11 years with the U.S. government, most recently serving as managing director for the U.S. International Development Finance Corp.

“Now we can work on how to solve the problem at a larger scale by building infrastructure and information through the underwriting process and through partnerships from larger players in shipping, trade services and insurance — all incumbent industries that have clients with working capital,” Shoihet said. “By innovating the underwriting process, we can come to better conclusions and be the trade finance-as-a-service provider to clients in emerging markets.”

Startups are transforming global trade in the COVID-19 era

Recommended Stories

  • Meme-stock favourite Nokia raises forecasts

    Shares in the company rose 6.6% on Tuesday in Helsinki following the announcement.

  • Apple stock hits record high: can it go higher?

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss Apple’s stock action over the past month and whether or not it can go higher.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks With 115% to 177% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If these ultra-bullish analysts are correct, shareholders in these fast-growing companies could be looking at big gains over the next year.

  • 3 Reasons Sundial Growers May Be the Best Canadian Cannabis Stock to Buy

    Much of the profit that investors in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) have made over the past year can likely be attributed to speculation and the stock becoming a popular buy on Reddit. Sundial Growers is an underdog in the sector due to its small size and low sales numbers. One of the most important things for investors to consider when looking at marijuana companies is the strength of their financials, and specifically cash.

  • My wife and I have $1.8 million saved and earn $400K. I want to pay off our 20-year mortgage before we retire. She says no

    ‘I worry that stretching that house payment into our first five years of retirement will eat a huge chunk out of the retirement funds.’

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    On the surface, these companies seem like underpriced investments, but look a little closer and there's a good reason to stay away.

  • 15 Best Gold Mining Stocks to Invest In

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best gold mining stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of the mining industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for mining stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Gold Mining Stocks to Invest In. Gold […]

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping NIO Inc. (NIO)

    Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • Could Coupang Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the largest e-commerce company in South Korea, went public in March. Can Coupang impress the bulls again and generate millionaire-making gains over the next few years? Coupang was backed by big investors like SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, and BlackRock over the past decade, and their funds supported the expansion of its first-party logistics network across South Korea.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 6%

    With a 6.8% dividend yield, Canadian pipeline stock Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) offers an attractive opportunity for dividend investors. Its liquids operations account for a little more than half of its earnings, while natural gas and other midstream operations make up its remaining earnings. Enbridge's liquids pipelines are strategically located, providing it with resilient cash flows even in volatile energy markets.

  • 15 Most Valuable Weed Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 most valuable weed companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the weed industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Weed Companies in the World. Weed is a psychoactive drug developed from the Cannabis plant. Majorly, there are two […]

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett is widely recognized as one of the greatest stock pickers of all time, and for good reason. During his tenure as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Berkshire stock has crushed the market, generating a total return of 2,810,526% between 1965 and 2020.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets meme stocks hedge funds are piling into based on the data of over 800 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into. Users […]

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    How far off is Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • Boeing Cuts 787 Dreamliner Delivery Target After Finding New Problem. The Stock Is Falling.

    (BA) stock slipped in premarket trading on Tuesday, as the plane maker cut its delivery target for 787 Dreamliner planes after discovering a production defect. The aerospace giant halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners in May after the Federal Aviation Administration said it needed more information on the company’s planned method for inspecting the jets. Boeing said on Tuesday that it has subsequently found “additional rework” that will be required on undelivered 787 jets.

  • Solid Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    For the retail investor, making sense of the markets and finding the right investment is naturally the key to long-term profits. For many such investors, the strategy of choice is following the insiders. While ‘insiders’ may have a bad sound, suggesting below-board dealing to score dishonest wins, it really means something much simpler, and fundamentally honest. Insiders are corporate officers, in positions of trust with their companies, and their offices give them access to information that ord

  • Why Micron Rose 13% in the First Half of 2021

    Micron surged on rising DRAM prices amid the chip shortage, but has unexpectedly cooled off recently.

  • Why Shares of State Auto Financial Nearly Tripled Today

    The shares of Ohio-based regional property and casualty insurance company State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) blasted through the speed limit on Monday. Privately held Liberty Mutual, a major player in the property and casualty space, announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire State Auto Financial for $52 per share -- hence the stock's dramatic rise over the course of the day. Liberty Mutual holds a 58.8% interest in its fellow insurer.

  • Just 3 Stocks Power 75% Of Warren Buffett's Profit

    Warren Buffett stocks are famous for tight focus. And this year, the famed investor's concentrated play on top S&P 500 stocks is paying off.

  • 3 Stocks I'd Buy if the Market Crashes

    At the very least, many stocks are vulnerable to corrections given their inflated valuations. Three stocks that are on my watch list and that could be excellent buys if they fall in value are Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO). Genetic testing company Fulgent Genetics has been enjoying an incredible year as demand for its COVID-19 tests has been through the roof.