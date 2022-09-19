U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

Marco Percoco Joins The Brattle Group as Academic Advisor

·2 min read

ROME, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Marco Percoco to the firm as an Academic Advisor. An Associate Professor of Applied Economics at Bocconi University in Milan, Dr. Percoco will work closely with the firm's Antitrust & Competition and Infrastructure practices.

Marco Percoco
Marco Percoco

"Marco is a leading authority on the economics of infrastructure, transportation, regulation, and competition," said Brattle Principal Francesco Lo Passo. "His academic expertise and experience as an advisor will make him a valuable asset to Brattle and our clients, in Europe and globally."

An expert in transport and infrastructure economics as well as regulatory disputes, Dr. Percoco holds several academic appointments and is the founding director of Bocconi's GREEN research center, which focuses on economic research related to geography, resources, the environment, energy, and networks. He is a former economic advisor to the office of the Italian Prime Minister as well as to several Italian ministries, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Dr. Percoco's consulting experience includes working on various regulatory and competition matters across Europe, particularly in the energy, transport, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. He has provided expert opinions regarding concessions, regulation, and antitrust issues in both civil and administrative tribunals. He frequently consults on matters related to infrastructure valuation and regulation.

To learn more about Dr. Percoco, please see his full bio.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group)
The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marco-percoco-joins-the-brattle-group-as-academic-advisor-301626219.html

SOURCE The Brattle Group

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Cuban says Gen Z are the real ‘greatest generation’ and boomers are the most ‘disappointing’

    The billionaire praised “zoomers” for taking into account how career decisions will affect their mental health.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Target, Kroger

    Starbucks has been in Target locations for well over two decades. Since 2003, a Starbucks coffee shop has been put in almost all of the new builds of Target stores, (as long as there was enough room, that is). When an older Target store was remodeled, the popular coffee shop was usually worked into the remodel.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.A born trader with an infectious sense of humor, the 57-year-old grew Maike Metals International Ltd. through the rough-and-tumble rush for commodities in the early 2000s, to become a key conduit between China’s industrial heartlands and global merchants like Glencore Plc.Now Maike is sufferi

  • Rich People Are Doing This to Max Out Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • FedEx warning that roiled markets may be ‘first in a series,' says analyst

    Its tough quarter was a “reflection of everybody else’s businesses.”

  • Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)

    Billions of federal dollars are flowing into transforming America's travel network, but who's getting it might be a major issue.

  • Electric Bills Soar Across the Country as Winter Looms

    Rising natural-gas prices amid short supplies are expected to make it more expensive to light and heat homes in the coming months.

  • SEC, Ripple Call for Immediate Ruling in Suit Over Whether XRP Sales Violated Securities Laws

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs each want a federal judge to rule either that the crypto company affiliated with the XRP cryptocurrency violated federal securities laws or otherwise dismiss the lawsuit without requiring a lengthy trial. The SEC and Ripple both filed motions for summary judgment in the Southern District of New York, asking District Judge Analisa Torres to make a ruling based on the arguments filed in accompanying documents. The SEC sued Ripple Labs, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chairman Chris Larsen in December 2020 (a day before former SEC Chair Jay Clayton stepped down from the role) on allegations that it had raised over $1.3 billion by selling XRP in unregistered securities transactions.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    If just two themes have defined the stock market in 2022, those themes would be stock splits and the bear market. Both have disproportionately affected the technology sector, with some of the largest tech companies in the U.S. opting for stock splits to reduce their high share prices, and the Nasdaq-100 tech index bearing the brunt of the broader market losses. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have all conducted stock splits this year, and each stock has touched its 52-week low within the last four months.

  • Applied Optoelectronics to sell manufacturing facilities in China in $150M deal

    "After careful consideration, we concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders for AOI to exit the transceiver market and focus our resources on our CATV business and manufacturing lasers and laser components for the datacenter, CATV, telecom, and FTTH markets,” said Thompson Lin, founder, president and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics. “Further, we believe that this transaction opens up new opportunities for customer expansion with our existing datacenter laser bus

  • Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Monday as a weaker dollar and supply concerns ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand. Both contracts, which slid more than 1% last week on concerns that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserves could slow global growth, were supported by a weaker dollar which came off multi-year highs. A weaker U.S. dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.

  • Overlooked by Investors, Royalties Are Fetching Princely Sums

    Resources companies find there is a deepening pool of buyers for assets that have long been undervalued.

  • Apple's 5 Most Profitable Business Regions (AAPL)

    Learn about how Apple generates its profits, breaking down its results by geographic region, with all showing year-over-year improvement.

  • Why Adobe Wants Figma and Why Some Investors Are Worried

    The $20 billion price tag is spooking investors and raising questions among analysts, but Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said an earlier successful revamp at the company was also met with early skepticism.

  • GE Stock Plunges 18% in 1 Month: It's a Great Time to Buy

    Not long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) seemed to be regaining investors' favor. The company posted a big earnings beat in late July, although it did reduce its full-year forecast for free cash flow. As a result, GE stock rallied 29% between mid-July and mid-August.

  • Electric Vehicles Took Off. Car Makers Weren’t Ready

    More buyers are lining up for EVs, catching car companies flat-footed and triggering a race for more batteries, factories and materials. “Can I afford to keep waiting for this?”

  • China’s Factories Accelerate Robotics Push as Workforce Shrinks

    China installed almost as many robots in its factories last year as the rest of the world, accelerating a rush to automate and consolidate its manufacturing dominance.

  • Unilever violating merger deal over Israel sale - Ben & Jerry's founders on MSNBC

    "That agreement gave authority over the social mission to the independent board of Ben & Jerry's. Unilever has usurped their authority and reversed the decision that was made and we can't allow that to happen, we can't sit idly by," Ben Cohen said in a televised interview. Partner Jerry Greenfield said the agreement is legally binding and needs to be adhered to. Unilever, in contrast, has said it retained the right to make operational decisions for Ben & Jerry's, and that the sale could not be undone because it has irrevocably closed.

  • EV Demand and Takeover Talk Are Sending These Stocks Higher

    It's been an excellent September so far for copper mining stocks, with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), First Quantum Minerals (OTC: FQVLF), Ivanhoe Mines (OTC: IVPAF), and HudBay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) all rising despite a recent correction. The moves highlight the volatile nature of commodity stocks and some reasons why putting money into copper miners is an attractive theme for investors.

  • Is Salesforce Stock Undervalued?

    If you ask 100 different investors if a stock is under- or overvalued and why, you're likely to get 100 different answers. If everyone knew a stock was undervalued, they would purchase it, which would drive the price up, and then it wouldn't be undervalued anymore.