Marco Polo Marine Ltd.'s (SGX:5LY) top owners are retail investors with 43% stake, while 19% is held by private companies

If you want to know who really controls Marco Polo Marine Ltd. (SGX:5LY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 43% to be precise, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, private companies make up 19% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Marco Polo Marine.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Marco Polo Marine?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Marco Polo Marine already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Marco Polo Marine's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Marco Polo Marine. Apricot Capital Pte. Ltd. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. Nautical International Holdings Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Penguin International Limited holds about 8.1% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Yun Lee, the CEO has 4.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Marco Polo Marine

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Marco Polo Marine Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just S$195m, and insiders have S$24m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Marco Polo Marine. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 19%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 8.1% of the Marco Polo Marine shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

