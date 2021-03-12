U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,934.94
    -4.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,652.90
    +167.31 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,298.15
    -100.52 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,339.74
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.97
    -0.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.40
    -6.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.37 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    +0.0960 (+6.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3924
    -0.0066 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9620
    +0.4520 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,558.23
    +632.75 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.65
    +3.62 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Marco Rubio says he ‘stands with’ Amazon warehouse workers

Brian Heater
·3 min read

Workers at Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse have already received public support from Democratic politicians ranging from Bernie Sanders to Joe Biden, the latter of whom promised to be “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen,” late last year. Now, as many look to unionize, the team is getting some political backing from a more unexpected place.

In an op-ed penned for USA Today, Marco Rubio threw support behind the workers, in spite of “dangers posed by the unchecked influence of labor unions.” The Florida Senator notes Republicans' historical tendency of siding with management, but adds “the days of conservatives being taken for granted by the business community are over.”

The piece of hardly a full-throated embrace of labor unions in general, which have traditionally allied themselves with the political left. Rubio hedges slightly in the beginning noting that conflicts between unions and management “are wrong for both workers and our nation’s economic competitiveness,” but the politician cites “uniquely malicious corporate behavior.”

Rubio writes,

Here’s my standard: When the conflict is between working Americans and a company whose leadership has decided to wage culture war against working-class values, the choice is easy — I support the workers. And that’s why I stand with those at Amazon’s Bessemer warehouse today.

In addition to addressing long-standing complaints against Amazon workplace conditions, the piece embraces some long-standing Republican culture war complaints. “Today it might be workplace conditions,” he says, “but tomorrow it might be a requirement that the workers embrace management’s latest ‘woke’ human resources fad.”

Politics and labor relations, it seems, make strange bedfellows. Though while organizers have often been on the left, the goal of unions (however you may feel about them in practice) is to protect the conditions of workers, regardless of political affiliation.

Amazon warehouse workers to begin historic vote to unionize

A number of lawmakers have traveled to Alabama to show support for workers at the warehouse, including Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Andy Levin, Terri Sewell and Nikema Williams. Workers at the warehouse, which employs around 6,000, kicked off a mail-in vote on February 7. The balloting ends later this month.

Ultimately, high-profile support may be a net positive for workers when it comes to pressuring a company. Union organizers sometimes caution against taking too much stock in such comments, however.

Asked about Biden’s support in a recent conversation with TechCrunch, NYU fellow, Clarissa Redwine noted, “First and foremost, it’s really important to remember that the things that people in power say do not matter. All of the power that you have doesn’t come from people at the top giving it to you. It comes from linking arms with the people next to you and taking that power and influence for yourself.”

Update: Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, offered TechCrunch the following comment, “We welcome support from all quarters. Senator Rubio's support demonstrates that the best way for working people to achieve dignity and respect in the workplace is through unionization. This should not be a partisan issue.”

The rise of the tech workers union and what comes next

 

Recommended Stories

  • Biden plan a 'powerful change' for poor US children

    With the massive $1.9 trillion US stimulus plan approved by Congress on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is marking a dramatic shift in US social policy, with the goal of cutting child poverty in half.

  • Rubio Backs Amazon Workers’ Unionization Drive

    Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) is backing Amazon workers’ attempt to unionize in the city of Bessemer, Ala., in an op-ed published Friday morning in USA Today. Rubio came out in support of the unionization attempt at a massive Amazon distribution facility in the city. Portions of the op-ed also appeared in Axios on Friday morning. “For decades, companies like Amazon have been allies of the left in the culture war, but when their bottom line is threatened they turn to conservatives to save them. Republicans have rightly understood the dangers posed by the unchecked influence of labor unions. Adversarial relations between labor and management are wrong,” Rubio wrote. “But the days of conservatives being taken for granted by the business community are over.” Rubio added, “Here’s my standard: When the conflict is between working Americans and a company whose leadership has decided to wage culture war against working-class values, the choice is easy—I support the workers. And that’s why I stand with those at Amazon’s Bessemer warehouse today.” Rubio is among a number of Republicans, including Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), who have embraced a “pro-worker” conservatism in the wake of President Trump’s 2016 victory and subsequent defeat. “We must…embrace a pro-American capitalism—one that promotes the common good, as opposed to one that prioritizes Wall Street and Beijing—and become a patriotic, pro-worker party that fights for dignified work, strong families, and vibrant communities,” Rubio said in December 2020. The Bessemer unionization attempt, the largest in Amazon’s history, is taking place with a mail-in vote comprising roughly 6,000 workers, begun in February and continuing through the end of March. The attempt is being organized by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. “When Amazon and Jeff Bezos looked at Bessemer, they saw one of the poorest cities in the state of Alabama,” Michael Foster, an organizer for RWDSU, told The Los Angeles Times on Thursday. “What they failed to uncover is that this was a union city of steelworkers and coal mine workers. … These people know about unions, even though this is a red state.” Alabama is a right-to-work state where workers are not required to pay union dues.

  • What if the most important election of the year is happening right now in Alabama?

    Almost 6,000 Amazon employees are about to decide whether to unionize their warehouse. This could change everything An aerial view of Amazon’s fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama. Photograph: Dustin Chambers/Reuters This month, 5,800 Amazon warehouse employees in Bessemer, Alabama, will be voting on whether or not to unionize with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union in what could turn out to be the most important election of the year. While the Bessemer fulfillment center itself is a drop in the bucket when compared to Amazon’s roughly 500 facilities around the country, this could be the ballot heard around the world. If successful, this election would mark the first unionized Amazon facility in the US. Over the past 26 years, Jeff Bezos has built himself a private empire. Amazon is now the second largest employer in the US, after Walmart, and the fifth largest in the world. The more than 800,000 Amazon employees across the country represent a population between the size of Maine and Montana. Globally, the company employs more than 1 million workers. Amazon is also the largest online retailer in the world, with a market cap (or value of the company’s shares) at $1.5tn – larger than the GDPs of most countries. The power this company yields is unrivaled. Yet Amazon’s success has been made possible by the labor of the underpaid and overworked employees who keep operations running; by weakened anti-trust laws; by a larger US economic shift from manufacturing to the service and logistics sectors; and, of course, by generous government subsidies, which have seen the company get away with paying no taxes in recent years. Unions alone will not bring Amazon to heel – but without them, all bets are off. The message this election will send to workers is: if we can do it in the anti-labor, “right-to-work” south against one of the most powerful companies in the world – one with no scruples with regards to its anti-union tactics – then workers can unionize anywhere. It would be a marked shift since Ronald Reagan’s mass firing of striking air traffic control workers, which caused a chilling effect on organized labor and ushered in a new pro-business, anti-worker era. Labor organizers are hoping that a victory in Bessemer might turn this tide. The labor movement recognizes the significance of this election. Members of the AFL-CIO and nurses from a recently unionized hospital in North Carolina have been phone banking to speak with Bessemer workers directly about the importance of voting yes on a union. Supporters have also made it clear that the fight at the Bessemer facility, where about 85% of workers are Black, is also a fight for racial justice. Biden’s recent statement in support of workers organizing in Alabama suggests that under this administration significant gains for labor can be won, but only if workers are willing to fight for them. One of the biggest lies sold to the American public has been to convince the vast majority of people that “politics” means showing up to the polls every few years to elect representative officials who will take it from there. Like many aspects of our lives, politics has become something to consume passively. It’s cable news networks, the punditry class, bumper stickers, lawn signs, campaign donations. It’s horse-race journalism and partisan tabloids. A union victory for one workplace is a victory for all workers It has narrowed the spectrum of the “political” to red and blue, kids in cages or “migrant overflow facilities”, dog whistles over bull horns, an open disdain for working people or a veneer of compassion. Far fewer see the actions they take day-to-day, in the workplaces where we spend the majority of our waking lives, as something worthy of being political. The Bessemer election has the potential to topple this frame in favor of a new horizon. The difference between electoral politics and labor organizing is the difference between voting in a president who says he will phase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next four years – yet surrenders before the battle begins – and taking direct action to ensure that higher wages are guaranteed in your contract immediately. Amazon prides itself on paying its workers $15 an hour – more than double the federal minimum wage – plus benefits. But rather than being a product of the benevolence of an enlightened CEO, we should all understand this to be a Machiavellian tactic used to preempt the serfs from storming the castle. More importantly, workers organizing towards a union must recognize that in the long run, without labor protections, every employee lives under the dictates of an unforgiving and despotic market. These “tides” will only turn when workers see themselves as a unified force and recognize that a union victory for one workplace is a victory for all workers. It favors a rising tide that will lift all boats to the trickle-down economics that have left us in perpetual drought. The Bessemer election is not one in which fulfillment center employees will cast their ballots and abdicate all further responsibilities. Rather, this vote would open the floodgates. Indigo Olivier is a 2020-2021 Leonard C Goodman investigative reporting fellow at In These Times magazine

  • LI workers say unionization efforts countered with deportation threat

    Some workers at Tate's Bake Shop say they want to unionize but are facing threats not to, while the company says that's simply not true.

  • COVID-19 Ruined The Party For Even The Largest US Theater Operator

    Movie theater operators hope that as more and more people get vaccinated and social distancing measures loosen up, their business will be allowed to snap back after a devastating year. Even the largest U.S. theater operator saw most of its revenue disappear last year as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) lost almost a billion dollars in the fourth quarter and $4.6 billion for all of 2020. Although people will go back to the movies, limited capacity will weigh heavily on AMC's profits. Adding the fact that AMC being forced to take on enormous amounts of debt to endure the pandemic, its interest payments will make it difficult for the company to survive over the long term. AMC's Fourth Quarter Results Adjusted for non-recurring items, the entertainment company came out with a quarterly loss of $3.15 per share, which is worse than Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.80 and especially 2019's fourth earnings of $0.35 per share. With a hefty one-time impairment charge, net losses widened from $13.5 million the year before to $946 million. For full-year 2020, AMC lost $4.58 billion compared to $149 million loss in all of 2019. On a somewhat brighter note, it topped revenue estimates although revenue plunged last quarter to $162 million from almost $1.5 billion the year before as the global pandemic created the most challenging market conditions in its century-old history. Revenue came at about $20 million above Wall Street's consensus estimates. The Storm Is Far From Over In a crucial move for the industry, New York City opened theaters after almost one year on March 5th and AMC has opened all of its 13 locations but only at 25% capacity, or more precisely 50 people per screening. When Los Angeles kicks in, that will be the two biggest movie markets in the country but the ongoing European shutdowns will still be a huge headwind with not many tailwinds in sight, the strongest of which being the people's desire to return to normalcy. Outlook AMC has avoided bankruptcy by raising more than $1 billion in cash through stock sales and convertible debt deals since the fall. It has the cushion it needs to stay solvent through the summer. However, that puts it at a disadvantage as analysts find it could be years before the company is able to revisit its prior growth strategy as it repays its growing mountain of debt. This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post COVID-19 Ruined the Party for Even the Largest US Theater Operator appeared first on IAM Newswire. Photo by Julien Andrieux on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBringing EVs To The MassesUS Oil Giants Are Cleaning Up While Promising Higher Returns© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NYC’s Municipal Worker Union Endorses Ex-Cop Adams for Mayor

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City’s largest municipal employee union backed Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams for mayor Wednesday, a development that raised the credibility of his candidacy.District Council 37 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 150,000 workers and 50,000 retirees, also endorsed City Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s newly declared campaign for city comptroller.The endorsements came after District Council Executive Director Henry Garrido published an op-ed column in the Gotham Gazette, saying, “We expect a mayor who backs up this year’s campaign promises of valuing the people who make this city run and understands that investing in city services is critical to New York City’s recovery.”Adams, 60, a 22-year New York Police Department veteran who retired as a captain, has been an advocate of change within the department since his days on the force. He served in the state Senate for several years before his election as Brooklyn borough president in 2013.Johnson, 38, a Manhattan Democrat elected to the City Council in 2013, has led the 51-member law-making body since January 2018, pushing for closure of the city’s jail on Rikers Island, animal welfare legislation and LGBT rights. He declared his candidacy to become the city’s chief financial officer Tuesday, months after he’d dropped out of the mayoral race, citing months of struggling with and overcoming depression in the midst of the pandemic.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Forget Dr. Seuss And Cancel Culture – The Real GOP Agenda Is Rolling Back Voting

    From coast to coast, the party is engaged in the "second great disenfranchisement in American history," says one voting law expert.

  • In the Deep South, an historic unionization fight against Amazon

    Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama are voting on whether to unionize, mounting the biggest challenge to the trillion-dollar retail company since it was founded.

  • Unionizing Amazon Workers Aren't Endorsing the Viral Weeklong Amazon Boycott

    Could the consumer-led boycott potentially hurt the people it purports to support?

  • Enforcement Directorate seeks information, documents from Amazon amid probe: source

    India's Enforcement Directorate has recently asked Amazon.com Inc for information related to its operations in the country, as the agency continues to investigate the U.S. e-commerce giant, a senior agency source told Reuters on Friday. Last month, the source at the country's federal financial-crime fighting agency said the Directorate will examine the findings in a recent Reuters special report which revealed the company has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform and used them to circumvent the country's foreign investment rules. Amazon has for several years been under investigation by the agency for possible violation of foreign investment rules.

  • Miami Republicans split on bill to expand background checks on gun purchases

    Two years ago, Miami Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was one of eight Republicans to vote in favor of expanding background checks on every gun sale.

  • Montana Native Americans worried about legislative influence

    Funding for two state positions dedicated to Native American communities were cut. The only Native American member of Montana's human rights commission wasn't retained. This year's state legislative session in Montana — where Republicans hold at least a two-thirds majority in both Houses and have a GOP governor for the first time in 16 years — has triggered concerns from some Native Americans and their allies who fear they are losing influence and representation.

  • Biden’s No. 1 Task in Cuba? Find Out What Happened in Havana.

    We still don’t know exactly how 26 American diplomats were injured in Havana in 2016 and 2017. But the evidence suggests Cuba at minimum failed to protect them.

  • No evidence migrants at border significantly spreading virus

    As he ended Texas’ coronavirus restrictions Wednesday over the objections of public health officials, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has tried shifting concern about the virus' spread to migrants with COVID-19 crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, though without evidence they are a significant factor. The focus by Abbott and other Republicans on migrant families has drawn criticism about invoking a long history in the U.S. of wrongly suggesting migrants spread diseases. Twin pressures are bearing down on the Texas border as, beginning Wednesday, state residents no longer are required to wear face coverings after eight months under a mask mandate.

  • Amazon Quietly Began Building a Grocery Chain During Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- As many businesses struggled to survive the pandemic, Amazon.com Inc. was quietly building a national grocery chain.The first Amazon Fresh store opened to the public in Los Angeles in September. Store No. 11 opened Thursday, and Amazon is working on at least 28 more, from Philadelphia to the Sacramento suburbs. The company is also testing the “Just Walk Out” cashierless shopping technology created for its Go convenience stores at an Amazon Fresh location in Illinois.More than a decade after it started selling groceries, Amazon has a tiny sliver of the $900 billion U.S. grocery market and has watched traditional chains finally start figuring out how to sell food online. Amazon Fresh, industry watchers say, is a way for the company to become even stickier with devoted Prime members, as well as appeal to a broad cross-section of America—from lower-income shoppers who frequent discounters like Walmart Inc. to wealthier customers looking to pick up online orders.In a move industry insiders took as a sign of its ambitions, Amazon last year struck a deal with a large grocery distributor called SpartanNash Co. that included the right to acquire a stake in the company.An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the location of five future stores, but declined to comment on the rest of the locations identified by Bloomberg from planning and permitting documents, state licensing rolls and news reports.“As with all things at Amazon, we innovate on behalf of our customers across our grocery businesses,” Jeff Helbling, vice president of Amazon Fresh, said in an emailed statement. “We know customers care about low prices, convenience, and great selection in their grocer, and we believe we offer that as well as a seamless online to in-store grocery shopping experience.”Amazon Fresh has the polished concrete floors and industrial vibe of an upscale grocer. It has technological flourishes, including digital price tags and smart “Dash” shopping carts that tally up smaller purchases as customers browse the aisles.But this is very much a mainstream grocery store, with a product assortment that falls somewhere between small specialists like Trader Joe’s and larger supermarkets.The prices, at least so far, are low. A basket of 30 commonly purchased grocery items in one of Amazon’s Chicago-area stores last month undercut Jewel-Osco, an Albertsons Cos. Inc.-owned mainline grocer, by as much as 20% when including items on sale, and is competitive with Aldi and Walmart.Grocery analysts say Amazon Fresh stores are likely cheap to launch and even cheaper to run—the perfect weapon to stake a long-term claim in a famously low-margin industry.“In order for them to have a chance of growing market share in grocery, they had to cover their flank” among price-conscious shoppers, says David Bishop, a partner with Brick Meets Click, a grocery consultancy that conducted the pricing analysis for Bloomberg. “The store tends to be more functional, as opposed to inspirational.”Spooked RivalsWhen the industry learned of Amazon Fresh from news reports in 2019, some wondered why the company needed another supermarket chain. Whole Foods Market, acquired in 2017 for $13.7 billion, was supposed to jumpstart Amazon’s grocery effort. But the acquisition hasn’t been as transformative as some initially expected. Though Whole Foods cut prices and added online ordering, the upscale chain has struggled to re-invent itself as a mainstream destination, and store sales stagnated—even during a recent boom in home-cooked meals.At the same time, Amazon’s entry into the grocery market spooked rivals into making a serious bid for shoppers who want to be able to order food online and swing by the store when the mood strikes. Walmart and Target Corp. rushed to add in-store pickup and local delivery options that Amazon couldn’t easily match with its much smaller portfolio of Whole Foods stores. Enter Amazon Fresh, which includes a dedicated staging area for order pickup and returns. Nearby is an ample prepared foods section, a bid to entice online shoppers to stick around and grab some high-margin snacks, dinner or a bottle of wine. Amazon is known to experiment with shopping formats, only to quietly fold projects that aren’t working or have yet to fulfill their purpose, including dozens of pop-up electronics stores in malls. If Fresh’s leadership is any guide, this does not seem to be one of those. The division is led by Helbling, a former technical advisor to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos. Graduates of that chief-of-staff-like role often have the pick of high-profile jobs. Helbling works with two other Bezos understudies: Wei Gao, who oversees online groceries, and Dilip Kumar, who developed the Go stores and whose teams built the Dash smart carts.‘Long-Term Play’Analysts have long expected Amazon to bring its cashierless technology to larger stores. The company currently operates two Go Grocery locations, the largest of which is about 13,000 square feet—or roughly six times the size of the original convenience stores. Fresh stores are substantially larger, ranging from from 25,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet.The bigger the store, the harder it is to get the cashierless gear to work, but Amazon says the latest version of its “Just Walk Out” technology can be scaled up. The company isn’t offering cashierless checkout at the Fresh store in Naperville, Illinois, but a spokesperson says it’s testing the technology for possible use down the road. “Go is kind of nichey—a cool experience, but more experimental than anything,” says a former senior employee involved with Amazon's grocery efforts, who requested anonymity for fear of violating confidentiality agreements. “Fresh stores are more of an all-in strategy for Amazon. A very strategic, long-term play.”As always at Amazon, data played an outsize role in Fresh’s development. Employees analyzed the density of Prime members per zip code to help determine where to put stores, according to a person involved in the planning. The first 11 locations are mostly speckled in suburban, upper-middle-class areas. Many of the sites were vacant retail storefronts, including several former Toys “R” Us locations, and a smattering of shuttered grocery stores. Such repurposed real estate can dramatically lower a store’s breakeven point.Amazon used detailed analyses of shopping habits to help sketch out a list of 15,000 products to fill the store shelves, an assortment that meets most shoppers’ daily needs, but stops short of larger-format groceries. That means several varieties of tomato soup, not dozens. Private-label bands, including the Whole Foods 365 line, are prominent; there’s also an extensive alcohol section.Less characteristically, Amazon also looked outside for expertise and perspective. Amazon Fresh’s ranks include veterans of German discounter Lidl, Starbucks Corp., Walmart and packaged goods makers. Amazon also tapped Whole Foods for advice, outreach that some people on the receiving end viewed as an admission that the company was venturing outside its comfort zone. With at least 39 stores in the works, Fresh seems poised to surpass Kumar’s Go and 4-star stores, which sell a potpourri of bestselling items, as the focus of Amazon’s physical retail expansion. The company’s hunt for potential grocery store sites has commercial real estate brokers salivating. “I would look at every vacant box, 10,000 to 30,000 square feet, and say they’ve got an eye on it,” says one, who requested anonymity to protect business relationships with Amazon.Yet the Fresh rollout, in an already well-served grocery market, faces plenty of competition. For example, Aldi is making an aggressive U.S. push and plans to open 100 stores this year. To move the needle at a $1.5 trillion company, Amazon’s new chain will—at minimum—need to exceed Whole Foods’ roughly 500 locations, analysts say.As a result, some remain skeptical.“If you would have asked me three years ago, where they would have been today in grocery, I would have expected a much bigger buildout, much more aggressive advancement,” says Matt Sargent, a consumer trends analyst with consulting firm Sargent Up North.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NYC prosecutor leading Trump probe won't seek reelection

    The veteran New York City prosecutor overseeing a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump said Friday that he won't seek reelection, opting against a primary fight with progressive candidates who say he's a relic, not a reformer. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made the announcement in a memo to his staff, ending months of speculation about his future and almost certainly guaranteeing it'll be a brand-new D.A. who sees the Trump case through. Vance, a Democrat, counted Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction a year ago among his crowning achievements but faced withering criticism over other high-profile cases, including dropping rape charges against French financier Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2011 and declining to prosecute Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. over fraud allegations in 2012.

  • Marco Rubio sides with Alabama warehouse workers in Amazon union battle

    Escalating a push by ambitious Republicans to spotlight American workers, Sen. Marco Rubio today will side with the union in a high-stakes organizing campaign at an Amazon facility outside Birmingham, Ala.Driving the news: "[T]he days of conservatives being taken for granted by the business community are over," Rubio writes in a USA Today op-ed posting this morning. "I stand with [workers] at Amazon’s Bessemer warehouse."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRubio writes that one of his "earliest political memories was marching the picket line with my dad in a Culinary Workers Union strike when he worked as a hotel bartender." "[T]he lesson I took from it — all workers deserve respect — has stuck with me all throughout my career," Rubio writes."Our laws should help build more productive relationships between labor and businesses, the vast majority of which treat their employees with dignity and want to work cooperatively with them."The big picture: President Biden, though he didn't name Amazon specifically, also expressed support for the Alabama union vote in a video posted to Twitter earlier this month — a move widely celebrated by union activists.Biden pledged on the campaign trail to be "the most pro-union president you've ever seen."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Joe Biden's first 25 days of presidency

    Yahoo Finance's Chief Political Correspondent Jessica Smith takes a look at what the first 50 days of Joe Biden's presidency has looked like as well as his policy focus going forward.

  • As GOP lawmakers look to pass new voting restrictions, some conservatives are pushing back

    There is rising unease among some conservatives about the increasing aggressiveness of Republicans in state legislatures to tighten election laws and erect obstacles to voting.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Georgia Tech, highest-bet team to win ACC, in finals due to COVID-19 forfeit

    The most popular bet to win the ACC tourney? Georgia Tech, who is in the final due to Virginia bowing out.