U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.75
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,955.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,108.00
    +62.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.22
    -4.79 (-4.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.30
    -25.50 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.28 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    +1.02 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3530
    +0.1710 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,781.27
    +284.37 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.84
    +6.66 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,360.80
    +52.95 (+0.21%)
     

Marco Santarelli Discusses the Passive Income Potential of Real Estate Investments

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·4 min read

Marco Santarelli, Investor, Author, and Founder of Norada Real Estate Investments, was interviewed by Adam Torres of Mission Matters Money Podcast.

Marco Santarelli was interviewed by Adam Torres of Mission Matters Money Podcast.

Marco Santarelli, Investor, Author, and Founder of Norada Real Estate Investments, was interviewed by Adam Torres of Mission Matters Money Podcast.
Marco Santarelli, Investor, Author, and Founder of Norada Real Estate Investments, was interviewed by Adam Torres of Mission Matters Money Podcast.

Beverly Hills , March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mission of Norada Real Estate Investments is to help one million people achieve financial independence through real estate investments. A turnkey investment property supplier with locations across the country, Norada has helped thousands of people build wealth and passive income through real estate. Its founder, Marco Santarelli, hosts the top-rated Passive Real Estate Investing podcast.

Listen to the full interview of Adam Torres with Marco Santarelli on the Mission Matters Money Podcast.

How did you get started in real estate investing?

Santarelli says he always wanted to follow a path to financial independence, and he learned of the potential for real estate investing through some family friends when he was just 18 years old. So, at that young age, he bought his first rental property, a townhome he then renovated and rented out.

Going on to earn his real estate license, he then spent three years selling residential real estate. Using creative investment strategies, between 2003 and 2004, he says he bought 84 units. He invested from Southern California in other places as far as 3,000 miles away, and 18 years in, he now runs Norada Real Estate Investments, dedicated to assisting fellow investors in building wealth through real estate.

'Creating Wealth & Passive Income Through Real Estate Investing' — what does that phrase mean to you?

Passive investment, Santarelli explains, means indirectly producing income from real estate by renting it out to someone else. An owner has complete control over the property and obtains rent or income every month or annually; that rent helps pay off the property owner's debt, mortgage, and utility bills. The leftover sum of money after expenses is known as passive income.

The reason for the word “passive,” he says, is that the income arrives every month no matter whether you're working or not. With time, rent increases, and cash flow can lead to more property investments and further income. Above all, he says, each time the property owner pays the mortgage, the amount is reduced, which means the equity in the property increasing and adds to one’s net worth. This is also true as the property value appreciates.

Anybody can invest in real estate if they have proper capital and credit, Santarelli notes, and scale their investments as they see fit. If they desire, they can start with a single investment, then build a team and move forward from there as they please.

What kind of team is required to start a real investment concept?

Santarelli stresses that a proper system is required to build a solid team. The first team member, he says, will manage deal flow, providing deals that fit your investment criteria regardless of market conditions. The second team member is the lender who provides you with the financing you need; the third, fourth and fifth members of any team should be the property manager, attorney, and tax advisor or strategist.

First, he says, it’s imperative to develop a strategy to execute on your goals, keeping track of everything in a seamless, efficient system. Next, it’s time to identify markets and hunt for properties, working methodically to achieve what the investor wants.

What types of clients do you work with?

The company works with a wide range of clients, from those who are taking on their very first investment to professionals who already own multiple properties. Norada Real Estate Investments provides an array of services to its clients, irrespective of their financial condition or market position, providing its knowledge and resources to help their strategies come to life.

The company operates nationwide in 25 different types of markets with diverse real estate portfolios.

What's next for your company, Norada Real Estate Investments, and your podcast, Passive Real Estate Investing?

Santarelli says the brand will continue fulfilling its mission of helping people with their real estate investments. Having now appeared twice on the Inc. 5000 list, the company is planning to expand in the near future. To learn more and download the e-book ‘The Ultimate Guide to Passive Real Estate Investing’, visit them at http://www.passiverealestateinvesting.com and the company at NoradaRealEstate.com.

The Ultimate Guide to Passive Real Estate Investing - Norada Real Estate Investments
The Ultimate Guide to Passive Real Estate Investing - Norada Real Estate Investments


The Ultimate Guide to Passive Real Estate Investing - Norada Real Estate Investments

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Via KISS PR Podcast Distribution - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942

Via KISS PR Podcast Distribution - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid U.S. Sanctions Over WarPutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant W

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Largest China Tech ETF in U.S. Wipes Out Nine Years of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese stocks has been so intense that it’s erased all the gains in the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S. since the debut in 2013.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid U.S. Sanctions Over WarPutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From

  • Why Nike Stock Dropped Today

    On a rough day for tech stocks (the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2%) that left large-cap stocks mostly unscathed (the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat), shoemaking behemoth and consummate blue chip stock Nike (NYSE: NKE) nonetheless found a way to end the day lower. What's to blame for tripping up Nike stock? The analyst cut his price target on Nike stock by nearly $20 a share this morning, to $173.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Bill Gross, 'King of Bonds' and Prominent Crypto Critic, Invests in Bitcoin

    Bitcoin prices are not in great shape. Many investors and observers are wondering whether the top cryptocurrency by market value will soon return to its highs posted last November or if has left for a period of decline known as crypto winter. Well, if bitcoin is now prompting everyone to agree one of aspect of the cryptocurrency, it is its reputation.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.