Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.25

Marcus & Millichap, Inc.'s (NYSE:MMI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.25 per share on 6th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.5%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Marcus & Millichap Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before this announcement, Marcus & Millichap was paying out 134% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 25.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 175%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Marcus & Millichap Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 25% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Marcus & Millichap's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company.

