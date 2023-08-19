Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.25

Marcus & Millichap, Inc.'s (NYSE:MMI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.25 per share on 6th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.5%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Marcus & Millichap Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 25.3% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 175%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Marcus & Millichap Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Earnings per share has been sinking by 25% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Marcus & Millichap's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Marcus & Millichap make more consistent payments in the future. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Marcus & Millichap that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

