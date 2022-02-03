U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

Marel: 2021 Investor Meeting Presentation

Marel hf.
·1 min read
  • MRRLF

Marel hf. published its 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements after market closing on 2 February 2022.

Please find attached the 2021 investor presentation for today’s virtual investor meeting at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the quarter and for the full year.

The meeting is webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording is available after the meeting on www.marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the conference call by dialing:

  • IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 79477837#)

  • NL: +31 10 712 9162

  • UK: +44 33 3300 9030

  • US: +1 646 722 4957

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has around 7,000 employees in over 30 countries. In 2021, Marel delivered EUR 1.4 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on Nasdaq Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in 2019.

Attachment


