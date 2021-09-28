U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    -0.79 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5640
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,542.45
    -1,466.12 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.22
    -23.93 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Marel: Major shareholder announcement - The Capital Group Companies Inc.

Marel hf.
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from the Capital Group Companies, Inc.:

Attachment


