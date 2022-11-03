U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Marel: Q3 2022 Investor Meeting Presentation

Marel hf.
·1 min read
Marel hf.
Marel hf.

Marel hf. published its Q3 2022 Condensed Consolidated Financial Interim Statements after market closing on 2 November 2022.

Please find attached the Q3 2022 investor presentation for today’s investor meeting at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), where senior management will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the third quarter.

The meeting is webcast live on marel.com/webcast and a recording is available after the meeting on marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the conference call by dialing:

  • IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 84639778#)

  • NL: +31 20 721 9495

  • UK: +44 33 3300 9035

  • US: +1 646 722 4956

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software, and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. In line with its 2017- 2026 growth strategy, Marel has gradually expanded its business model into adjacent industries, where most recently the acquisition of Wenger has added a fourth pillar focused on pet food, plant-based protein and aqua feed. Our united team of over 7,000 employees in over 6 continents delivered EUR 1.4 billion in revenues in 2021. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019. For further information, please visit marel.com/ir.

Attachment


