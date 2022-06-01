U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,102.74
    -29.41 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,801.62
    -188.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,979.87
    -101.52 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.64
    -16.40 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.81
    +2.14 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.00
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.22 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    -0.0087 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9440
    +0.1000 (+3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2489
    -0.0112 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1600
    +1.4840 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,068.85
    -1,938.90 (-6.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.89
    -29.32 (-4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Marel: Share buyback program initiated on Euronext Amsterdam

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marel hf.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MRRLF
Marel hf.
Marel hf.

The Board of Directors of Marel hf. has decided to initiate a new share buyback program on Euronext Amsterdam for up to 1,000,000 shares in the Company, or about 0.13% of the total issued share capital in the Company, for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 5,590,000. This is in addition to the share buyback program initiated on Nasdaq Iceland today 1 June, for up to 4,000,000 shares. The purpose of the buyback program is to meet the Company’s obligations under share incentive programs with employees. Marel currently holds 14,664,411 own shares which corresponds to 1.9% of issued share capital in the Company.

The buyback program will be managed by ABN AMRO Bank N.V., which will make its trading decisions regarding the purchases and the timing of the purchases independently without influence of the Company. The execution of the share buyback program will be according to the provisions of applicable laws, including Icelandic Act no. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies, Regulation no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052, cf. also Icelandic Act no. 6/2021 concerning measures against market abuse.

The purchase price for shares shall not be higher than the price of the last independent trade or the highest current independent purchase bid on Euronext Amsterdam, whichever is higher. Daily purchase will not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of 20 trading days preceding the day of purchase on Euronext Amsterdam. Transactions with own shares according to the buyback program will be publicly disclosed no later than the end of the seventh business day following the day of execution of such transactions. The program will enter into force on 2 June and remain in force up to and including 2 September 2022 but the Company is entitled to discontinue the program at any time.

According to an authorization granted by the Company’s Annual General Meeting in March 2022, the Company may purchase own shares of up to 10% of the Company’s share capital. Requirements pursuant to Article 55 of Act No. 2/1995 shall be taken into consideration when own shares are purchased. The authorization is valid until 16 September 2023.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software, and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. In line with its 2017- 2026 growth strategy, Marel has gradually expanded its business model into adjacent industries, where most recently the acquisition of Wenger has added a fourth pillar focused on pet food, plant-based protein and aqua feed. Our united team of over 7,500 employees in over 6 continents delivered EUR 1.4 billion in revenues in 2021. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019. For further information, please visit marel.com/IR.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks billionaire Cliff Asness is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that were recently dumped by Asness, click Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. After a continuous period of underperformance, Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management fared well in 2021 and had […]

  • ‘Brace yourself’: JPMorgan's Dimon warns on economy as stocks fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the stock market's performance after JPMorgan's Dimon warns of significant risks to the U.S. economy.

  • Is Altria's Future Up in Smoke?

    The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks From the Best Analyst on Wall Street

    For the average investor, the stock markets present a bewildering array of data points: there are nearly 10,000 publicly traded companies and almost 8,000 professional analysts on Wall Street who build their careers making sense of the myriad trendlines traced out by the stocks and indexes. Those Wall Street pros are the logical people to turn to for market advice, and their reports and opinions are readily available – published by major investment firms, or drawn out by interviewers for print,

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.