'Margarita tester' is now a job description. How one company is trading $4000 for drink reviews

What happens and stays in Vegas might not have to cost so much.

A company is offering someone the chance to visit Las Vegas with a $4,000 prize all the while tasting new cocktails everyday for a week.

OnlineCasinos, which recently announced a TV binger job, said they are now looking for an official margarita tester to rate several drinks under specific criteria. The winner will receive a stipend to help cover the trip, according to the company.

The selected tester will visit the Nevada desert town for seven days sometime between Nov. 1 to Feb. 29. During their visit, they will try and take photos of one Margarita drink a day at different bars, venues and locations in the city.

The company said the winner must be able to travel to Vegas for seven straight days and complete their rating tasks within five working days after the trip ends. They will also agree for their name, image, town and/or county of residence to be shared online by the promoter.

What the winner will receive

The margarita tester will be paid through PayPal exclusively, according to the company.

Here is everything OnlineCasinos said comes with the $4,000 stipend.

Travel and hotel - $2,000

Food and drinks - $1,300

Extra costs - $700

Tester will rate margaritas based on these factors

The company said the ideal candidate will rate margaritas based on a criteria that includes flavor, presentation, and quality of ingredients. Each of the following factors must receive a score out of 10.

Flavor and taste

Presentation (The appearance and garnish)

The quality of ingredients used

The setting of the drinking location (the vibe and experience)

Overall drinking experience (Is it worth what you paid for?)

Winner expected to have one drink per day

OnlineCasinos said they want to make it clear they are not hiring a binge drinker. The winner is expected to follow CDC guidelines and only take in one alcoholic drink per day. The promoter also said applicants should not have any medical conditions that prevent them from drinking alcohol.

"The winner must be of legal drinking age to enter and participate in the competition and must not be under any advisement to not drink alcohol," the company states in the job description.

How to apply and when the deadline is

To apply, access their application form here. Applicants must enter their name, email, date of birth and country of residence to enter. Additionally, they will enter what their favorite cocktail is whether a margarita, mojito or a pina colada.

Applications close on Sunday, Oct. 1.

How will the winner be selected?

Applicants will be entered into a random draw. The winner will be contacted via email within five working days after the Sunday deadline. The person drawn must accept the prize within 48 hours of the time the promoter reaches out before announcing a new winner.

The company said it reserves the right to disqualify any applicant it "reasonably believes is not eligible to enter the competition," especially if cheating is suspected due to multiple accounts created. Other terms of agreement are listed on the job description.

