Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach has soft opening, though rooms not available to everyone

Rewarding its long-time backers as a part of a soft opening, Margaritaville resort has exclusively offered a limited number of rooms to followers of a closely aligned Facebook site that has supported and promoted the Fort Myers Beach endeavor over the years.

Here's what to know.

When is soft opening of Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach?

The public availability begins for Dec. 14 on the margaritavilleresorts.com site, but these fans could book this morning for as early as Dec. 7 although the days were quickly selling out with the $159 a night rate, according to those trying to get a spot.

"I just booked, and in the confirmation email, it says a daily resort fee of $30 per room will apply. There’s also valet parking for $35 a night plus tax so basically prepare to add on those extras," Fort Myers resident Tracy Larkin said.

How much will a beach room normally cost at Margaritaville?

When we checked Thursday morning on the Margaritaville site for the official Dec. 14 first night stay on the 7.3-acre grounds, it said the "Special Introduction" rate for 300 square feet digs was $367 including taxes and fees.

A Margaritaville spokeswoman told In the Know Thursday morning they plan to move up public bookings to Dec. 11, and that could happen as soon as later in the day.

As it is, the 254-room enterprise on Estero Island's north side has changed its start date several times already. By Dec. 14, some of its venues still won't be ready until at least January including its Fins Up Beach Club that overlooks the beach and features an expansive sundeck and cabanas around its lagoon pool. Also, still not operating will be the Salty Rim and 5 o’ Clock Somewhere, according to Margaritaville. Even fewer amenities will be available for the soft opening.

When did construction begin of Lee County's Margaritaville?

Overcoming hurdles dating back to the 2010 decade, such as some island opposition and lawsuits, construction finally began two years ago on the Gulf-front complex inspired by the late singer, Jimmy Buffett.

When criticism has flown toward the $200 million compound and developer Tom Torgerson, the Beach Talk Radio Facebook site, which teamed with him on the early opening promotion, has often been there to defend the project. Last month, for example, with expletives, Beach Talk Radio, which the News-Press recognized as one of the heroes of Hurricane Ian, fired back at resort detractors posting on its site:

"Why do you begrudge Margaritaville the rates people are willing to pay to stay at a brand new resort that overlooks the most awesome sunset in America? Why? You’ll most likely get to watch that sunset for free. Are you going to (expletive removed) about that too? That was a (expletive removed) spot before Tom dedicated his life to beautify it."

