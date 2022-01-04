U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Margaritaville Resort Times Square Named "Best New Hotel" in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Resort Times Square, developed and owned by real estate and investment firm Soho Properties, landed top honors as "Best New Hotel" on USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Nominated by a panel of industry experts and voted the winner by readers, the highly-anticipated resort in New York City opened to glowing guest reviews in June 2021. This designation is the third for Margaritaville; the first time in the contest's history that one brand has claimed the "Best New Hotel" accolade more than once. Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg won in 2018 and Margaritaville Hotel Nashville won in 2019.

Margaritaville Resort Times Square Named &#x00201c;Best New Hotel&#x00201d; in USA Today&#x002019;s 10Best Readers&#x002019; Choice Awards
Margaritaville Resort Times Square Named “Best New Hotel” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

"This award, and initial nomination by tourism professionals, is proof of our dedication to exceptional guest service for locals and visitors alike. At Margaritaville Resort Times Square, we are committed to creating a casual, yet elevated, experience and escape in the heart of Manhattan," said Kori Yoran, General Manager of Margaritaville Resort Times Square. "We are excited to continue expanding our exciting programming and offerings in 2022 and beyond."

"After a challenging few years, this honor means so much for the hundreds of team members involved in successfully bringing the resort to life this past summer," added Sharif El-Gamal, Chairman and CEO of Soho Properties & Owner and Developer of Margaritaville Resort Times Square.

The 32-story hotel transports guests to an island oasis in Times Square and features 234 guestrooms, five restaurants and bars, a year-round outdoor heated pool, and a street-level Margaritaville retail store. Located at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street, Margaritaville Resort Times Square is blocks away from the bright lights of the entertainment district and New York's most notable attractions, shopping, and museums. Regular live music and entertainment throughout the property keep the energy high year-round. Now with Margaritaville Resort Times Square, visitors to New York, as well those who live in the area looking for a staycation, can sightsee in the city and vacation at Margaritaville.

"We congratulate Margaritaville Resort Times Square on this outstanding and well-deserved recognition. The resort's opening was an important and celebratory moment in the comeback of Times Square and we applaud them for their confidence in NYC and for creating an attractive new icon in the 'Crossroads of the World,'" said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand, inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett, with over 25 hospitality destinations across the globe and dozens of projects in the pipeline. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, boutique hotel, RV resort, or restaurant. The dynamic hospitality brand is expanding in 2022 with openings including the debut of St. Somewhere Resort on Holbox Island, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Cabana Cabins Auburndale/Central Florida, the expansion of Compass by Margaritaville in Medford, Oregon, and the launch of Margaritaville at Sea as well as the openings of Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort in Panama City Beach, FL, Margaritaville Beach Villa Resort Belize, and more.

"Opening a resort in the middle of Times Square at a time when some thought we were crazy makes this recognition from our community, guests, and peers especially gratifying," added Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer at Margaritaville. "To earn this prestigious award for the third time is an honor we don't take lightly and we will ensure Margaritaville continues to be the place where guests can comfortably escape for some much-needed fun and relaxation."

This holiday season, Margaritaville Resort Times Square was sold out as travelers visited New York City and Times Square to safely celebrate the New Year. Various parties took place throughout the property as guests rang in 2022; assets can be downloaded here.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-times-square. Images and video of the property are available for download, and you can follow the resort on Facebook, on Instagram @margaritavilletimessquare & Twitter at @MVTimesSquare. For more information on Margaritaville, visit www.Margaritaville.com.

About Margaritaville Resort Times Square
Located steps away from New York's bustling entertainment district, Margaritaville Resort Times Square instantly transports guests to an island-inspired oasis in the heart of Manhattan. The 32-story property features 234 guestrooms and was developed by Margaritaville Hospitality Group, Soho Properties, Inc, and Flintlock Constructions Services LLC. Guests can live it up in paradise with five restaurant and bar concepts owned and managed by IMCMV Holdings, Inc including the signature Margaritaville Restaurant & Tiki Bar, LandShark Bar & Grill, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Rooftop Bar, and License to Chill Bar; the only outdoor year-round heated pool in Times Square; regular live entertainment, a street-level Margaritaville retail store; a 24-hour fitness center and more. For more information, visit here.

To learn about Margaritaville Resort Times Square's commitment to health, safety and sanitation, please visit: https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-times-square/health-sanitation.

Media Contacts:
For Margaritaville Resort Times Square: 5W
margaritaville@5wpr.com

For Margaritaville: Finn Partners
margaritaville@finnpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/margaritaville-resort-times-square-named-best-new-hotel-in-usa-todays-10best-readers-choice-awards-301453662.html

SOURCE Margaritaville

