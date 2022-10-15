U.S. markets closed

Margex Margin Trading Platform Introduces Three New Crypto Collateral Types

·2 min read

Margex has increased trading options for users by adding three new tokens, which include Avalanche, USDT (AVAX), USDC (AVAX)

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a digital asset trading and investment platform that provides access to a cutting-edge trading infrastructure worldwide, has announced three new types of cryptocurrencies which can be used as collateral for crypto margin trading.

Margex Adds Support For Avalanche, And Avalanche-based Stablecoins

The innovative Margex trading platform has introduced support for three new digital assets for use as collateral when opening leveraged long and short positions on a variety of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

The rapidly growing list of collateral assets now includes Avalanche (AVAX), and Avalanche-based versions of Tether (USDT.e) and USD Coin (USDC.e) stablecoins.

Avalanche is the fastest smart contract platform in the blockchain industry, offering unparalleled speed and convenience to Margex users.

New Collateral Assets Let Crypto Holders Access Staking, Trading, And More

The new digital asset collateral support means Margex users have more options available than ever before. All supported collateral assets can be used for margin trading, staking, or the Margex-exclusive trade while staking feature allowing crypto holders to use a staking balance as collateral.

Margex is regularly adding new features and platform improvements. A crypto price alerts tool was also recently launched, enabling notifications when crypto prices, market cap levels, or Ethereum gas fees pass user-specified thresholds. The tool is free to use and notifications are unlimited.

The newly added digital assets can be used as collateral starting immediately. To learn more about support for Avalanche, and Avalanche-based USDT and USDC, visit the official website for additional information.

Margex, the first boutique exchange in crypto, was established in 2019 to develop a world-class trading platform offering the most robust trading solutions, with up to 100x leverage on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Uniswap, Litecoin, and other popular digital assets. Margex is trusted by the trading community, with a rapidly-growing loyal user base.

For more information on Margex, please visit margex.com.

Follow Margex on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube, or join the Margex team.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/margex-margin-trading-platform-introduces-three-new-crypto-collateral-types-301650153.html

SOURCE Margex

