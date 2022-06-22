Margin Gains Accounting signs Annature for eSigning and ID verification to onboard thousands of new clients

BRISBANE, Australia, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margin Gains Accounting Director Matt Hinton insists he can rest easy at night – now that his firm has signed multiple award-winning Annature for eSigning and identity verification.

We found Annature has exceptional technology and more price-competitive than what we were paying before. The team is responsive and provides great service. The platform meets all our KYC and AML requirements from eSigning of documents to payments in one transaction.

Margin Gains has implemented Annature's single platform for seamless, integrated digital signature and identity verification.

Following a recent acquisition, the New Zealand firm was tasked with onboarding 3,500 new clients. They needed to eSign new client documentation, and 1,000 of these clients required ID verification.

Annature ensured its platform, built on Stripe Identity technology, was implemented quickly so Margin Gains could complete the client migration in six weeks. Annature's integration with leading practice management software, FYI Docs, made it an ideal fit to share a single transparent view of the client verification status, helping it to improve the client experience further.

"We found Annature has exceptional technology and more price competitive than what we were paying before. The team is responsive and provides great service. The platform meets all our KYC and AML requirements from eSigning of documents to payments in one transaction," said Matt Hinton.

"The firm and our clients are benefiting enormously – in terms of added value, time and effort. And being cloud-based, it is entirely scalable, which will help us even more as we grow."

As the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification and payments platform built on blockchain technology, Annature offers integration with the world's leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers. Its bank-grade security is underpinned by ISO27001 certification to keep data, documents and sensitive client information secure and onshore.

It meets all client verification guidelines and regulatory taxation requirements worldwide.

Annature now counts Federal and key State governments in Australia among its clients. The key to the company's stellar growth across the accounting, legal and retail industries is its capacity to integrate the execution of agreements and the client verification process into one transaction.

"Our existing customers aren't surprised by the ease with which we integrate ID verification and payments capacity into their eSigning systems," says Annature CEO and founder Amreeta Abbott. "Margin Gains is a first – Matt and his team recognised the benefit of having both from the very outset."

"Our vision has always been to be the single platform for eSigning and identity verification. This desire to help businesses across several industries accomplish their goals by saving substantially on time and costs is now acknowledged by our growth. It has been stellar – having originally forecasted at 300%, and we're now projecting 500% growth this year."

