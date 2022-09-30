U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Availability of the half-year financial report

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
·1 min read
Marie Brizard Wine &amp; Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Charenton-le-Pont, 30 September 2022

Availability of the half-year financial report

The Board of Directors of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits approved the financial statements for the first half of 2022 at its meeting on 26 September 2022.

The half-year financial report includes a half-year activity report, the consolidated half-year financial statements, the statutory auditors' report on the half-year financial statements and a statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

The half-year financial report is available in the Investors / Regulatory Information / Half-year Financial Report section.

Investor and shareholder relations contact
MBWS Group
Emilie Drexler
emilie.drexler@mbws.com
Tel.: +33 1 43 91 62 21

Press contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez - Laurence Maury
cdoligez@image7.fr – lmaury@image7.fr
Tel.: +33 1 53 70 74 70

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.

Attachment


    The stock market may not look like a good place to be right now, as the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature has sent equities tumbling in 2022, but this has opened a solid opportunity for savvy investors to buy some great companies at attractive valuations. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is one such company that investors may want to buy hand over fist right now, especially after its latest announcement pointing toward a massive acceleration in its automotive business. On Sept. 22, Qualcomm said in a news release that its design win pipeline in the automotive market has now increased to $30 billion thanks to the growing adoption of its Snapdragon platform in the auto industry.