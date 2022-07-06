U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,817.97
    -13.42 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,818.83
    -148.99 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,293.38
    -28.85 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.78
    -20.56 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.71
    -2.79 (-2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.70
    -30.20 (-1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0174
    -0.0096 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8970
    +0.0880 (+3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1900
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6970
    -0.1450 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,166.32
    +543.55 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.65
    +1.13 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

Marie BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS_ Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' liquidity contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BVDRF
Marie Brizard Wine &amp; Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Charenton-le-Pont, July 6, 2022

Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract

Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 30 June 2022:

  • 86769 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

  • 61669,44 Euros in cash

For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:

  • 75528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

  • 380177,12 Euros in cash

Over the period from 1st January 2022 to 30 June 2022 the following operations were carried out:

  • 408 purchase transactions

  • 313 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 165365 shares and 222593,34 Euros for purchase transactions

  • 185811 shares and 256681,48 Euros for sale transactions

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME
150 index.

Investor Relations & Shareholders
Groupe MBWS
Emilie Drexler
emilie.drexler@mbws.com
Tél : +33 1 43 91 62 21

Media
Image Sept
Claire Doligez - Laurence Maury
cdoligez@image7.fr – lmaury@image7.fr
Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70

Attachment


Recommended Stories