Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Monthly Declaration of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
·1 min read
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Charenton-le-Pont, 9th May 2023

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at:

Total number of shares comprising share capital

Total number of voting rights

30 April 2023

111 989 820







Number of voting rights (1):
138 382 643







Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
138 256 925





Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

(1)   Including treasury shares

(2)   After deduction of treasury shares

