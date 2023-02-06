U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Marie Brizard Wine & SPIRITS_MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
·1 min read
Marie Brizard Wine &amp; Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Charenton-le-Pont, 6th February 2023

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at:

Total number of shares comprising share capital

Total number of voting rights

31 January 2023

111 989 820



Number of voting rights (1):
123 960 781







Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
123 848 213



Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

(1)   Including treasury shares

(2)   After deduction of treasury shares

Attachment


