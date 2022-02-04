U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Monthly Declaration of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
·1 min read
In this article:
  • BVDRF

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Charenton-le-Pont, 4th February, 2022

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at:

Total number of shares comprising share capital

Total number of voting rights

31 January 2022

111 949 501

Number of voting rights (1):
122 675 413







Number of exercisable voting rights (2):



122 553 636



Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

(1) Including treasury shares

(2) After deduction of treasury shares

Attachment


