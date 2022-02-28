U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

MARIE GAYO NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT MID-ATLANTIC REGION OF COLDWELL BANKER REALTY

·2 min read
  • RLGY

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marie Gayo has been appointed executive vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty's Mid-Atlantic Region. In this role, Gayo is responsible for the sales and operations of the Coldwell Banker Realty branded companies in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, Philadelphia, central Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., northern Virginia and the Maryland and Delaware beaches. The companies in the Mid-Atlantic Region, with approximately 85 offices and more than 8,600 affiliated sales professionals, represented nearly $25 billion in sales volume in 2021. Gayo begins her role effective immediately.

Marie Gayo has been named executive vice president of Mid Atlantic for Coldwell Banker Realty
Marie Gayo has been named executive vice president of Mid Atlantic for Coldwell Banker Realty

In her new position, Gayo will play a key role in developing strategic initiatives that include innovative and dynamic approaches to the business to grow the companies in the Mid-Atlantic Region to serve even more home buyers and sellers, ultimately driving the business, sales performance and productivity of Coldwell Banker Realty agents.

Gayo possesses nearly 30 years of experience in the real estate, mortgage and banking industries. She most recently served in a dual role as president of mortgage banking and chief diversity officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox Roach & The Trident Group in Devon, Pennsylvania. Previously, she served as the company's senior vice president of operations and capital markets.

Across her accomplished career, Gayo worked as a director for Credit Suisse in New York City and Princeton, New Jersey, holding senior roles within the investment banking operations and fixed income division. Prior to Credit Suisse, she also held various management positions for Cendant Mortgage Corp., Sovereign Bank FSB and Hanover Capital Partners Ltd., as well as PNC Bank (formerly Sears Mortgage Corp.).

Gayo is a Rutgers University alumna and a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

QUOTE
"Marie is the perfect candidate to lead Coldwell Banker Realty's Mid-Atlantic region. For decades, she has specialized in building relationships and growing revenue within industries that are core to the real estate industry. With her deep insight and understanding of agent and consumer needs, I am confident that Marie will boost Coldwell Banker Realty's market presence and inspire agents with her passion for the business."
-- M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty is part of Realogy Brokerage Group. Realogy Brokerage Group operates a full-service real estate brokerage business with approximately 675 owned and operated brokerage offices with approximately 56,000 independent sales agents. Realogy Brokerage Group is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY). For more information, visit www.ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

Media Contact: Kevin Guhl, 973-407-5916 or Kevin.Guhl@CBHomeOffice.com

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marie-gayo-named-executive-vice-president-mid-atlantic-region-of-coldwell-banker-realty-301491867.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

